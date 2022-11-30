ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

College football fans blast Nick Saban’s playoff shill

Viewers who tuned into the Big 10 Championship game on Saturday to see the Michigan Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers got a little something extra — Alabama coach Nick Saban in blatant campaign mode. Saban’s Crimson Tide came into the weekend ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff and needing help to get Read more... The post College football fans blast Nick Saban’s playoff shill appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue 43-22 for Big Ten crown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Edwards’ quick-hitting sprints changed everything for No. 2 Michigan. Again. Now they’re hoping it propels them toward another championship. Edwards ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for three scores and Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game for its second straight conference title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed. College football’s winningest program has the first 13-win season in school history. Two more victories would give the Wolverines (13-0, No. 2 CFP) their first national championship since 1997 — even without Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum because of a season-ending left knee injury.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy