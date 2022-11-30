Read full article on original website
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
Viewers who tuned into the Big 10 Championship game on Saturday to see the Michigan Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers got a little something extra — Alabama coach Nick Saban in blatant campaign mode. Saban’s Crimson Tide came into the weekend ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff and needing help to get Read more... The post College football fans blast Nick Saban’s playoff shill appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colorado named Deion Sanders as its next head coach after the Hall of Famer led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Edwards’ quick-hitting sprints changed everything for No. 2 Michigan. Again. Now they’re hoping it propels them toward another championship. Edwards ran for 185 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for three scores and Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game for its second straight conference title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed. College football’s winningest program has the first 13-win season in school history. Two more victories would give the Wolverines (13-0, No. 2 CFP) their first national championship since 1997 — even without Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum because of a season-ending left knee injury.
Ty Zentner kicked the winning 31-yard field goal in overtime following a massive goal-line stand by the Kansas State defense
The Tide should—and very likely will—be left out of Sunday’s bracket reveal.
Aliyah Boston had her 66th career double-double and Kamilla Cardoso had a second straight game with double-figure points and rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina dominated underneath for a 79-54 victory over Memphis on Saturday.
