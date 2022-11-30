ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Predicting the final College Football Playoff rankings: The stage is set

It was the last weekend for college football, until bowl games and the College Football Playoff, that is. And this weekend was nothing by madness. Georgia and Michigan were both going to be in the playoff regardless of the outcome of their games. But all TCU and USC needed to do was win. But that didn’t happen. The Trojans were beaten by Utah on Friday night and TCU was defeated in overtime Saturday by Kansas State.
College football fans blast Nick Saban’s playoff shill

Viewers who tuned into the Big 10 Championship game on Saturday to see the Michigan Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers got a little something extra — Alabama coach Nick Saban in blatant campaign mode. Saban’s Crimson Tide came into the weekend ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff and needing help to get Read more... The post College football fans blast Nick Saban’s playoff shill appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
