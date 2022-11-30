It was the last weekend for college football, until bowl games and the College Football Playoff, that is. And this weekend was nothing by madness. Georgia and Michigan were both going to be in the playoff regardless of the outcome of their games. But all TCU and USC needed to do was win. But that didn’t happen. The Trojans were beaten by Utah on Friday night and TCU was defeated in overtime Saturday by Kansas State.

