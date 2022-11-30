Read full article on original website
Predicting the final College Football Playoff rankings: The stage is set
It was the last weekend for college football, until bowl games and the College Football Playoff, that is. And this weekend was nothing by madness. Georgia and Michigan were both going to be in the playoff regardless of the outcome of their games. But all TCU and USC needed to do was win. But that didn’t happen. The Trojans were beaten by Utah on Friday night and TCU was defeated in overtime Saturday by Kansas State.
No. 1 Gamecocks beat Memphis with help from 2 double-doubles
Aliyah Boston had her 66th career double-double and Kamilla Cardoso had a second straight game with double-figure points and rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina dominated underneath for a 79-54 victory over Memphis on Saturday.
Top 25 roundup: No. 10 Kansas St. upends No. 3 TCU in OT
Ty Zentner kicked the winning 31-yard field goal in overtime following a massive goal-line stand by the Kansas State defense
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
Michigan races past Purdue with another second-half surge to claim second Big Ten title in a row
Michigan earned an all-but-certain bid to the College Football Playoff after a second-half surge that put away Purdue in the Big Ten title game.
College football fans blast Nick Saban’s playoff shill
Viewers who tuned into the Big 10 Championship game on Saturday to see the Michigan Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers got a little something extra — Alabama coach Nick Saban in blatant campaign mode. Saban’s Crimson Tide came into the weekend ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff and needing help to get Read more... The post College football fans blast Nick Saban’s playoff shill appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sorry Saban, but Alabama Doesn’t Deserve a Playoff Bid
The Tide should—and very likely will—be left out of Sunday’s bracket reveal.
Colorado Buffaloes name Deion Sanders as head coach
Colorado named Deion Sanders as its next head coach after the Hall of Famer led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles.
