Alabama is going to get one last look from the College Football Playoff selection committee. Whether the Crimson Tide deserves it is debatable, at best, but after both TCU (12-1) and Southern California (11-2) lost the committee has to at least talk about making Alabama (10-2) the first team with two losses to make the playoff. The field of four will be announced Sunday. Defending champion Georgia will be No. 1 after the Bulldogs won the Southeastern Conference — emphatically. No debate about that. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said Saturday he was concerned about the Frogs’ playoff status, but that he had faith in the committee.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO