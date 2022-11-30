ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU's loss gets Tide one last look, but Frogs should be in

Alabama is going to get one last look from the College Football Playoff selection committee. Whether the Crimson Tide deserves it is debatable, at best, but after both TCU (12-1) and Southern California (11-2) lost the committee has to at least talk about making Alabama (10-2) the first team with two losses to make the playoff. The field of four will be announced Sunday. Defending champion Georgia will be No. 1 after the Bulldogs won the Southeastern Conference — emphatically. No debate about that. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said Saturday he was concerned about the Frogs’ playoff status, but that he had faith in the committee.
