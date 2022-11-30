Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection after USC, TCU losses
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Updated New Year's six bowl projections, game odds following USC's loss
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13. The Vols await its bowl destination. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker on Championship Game Weekend
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 13 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings.
247Sports
USC center Brett Neilon posts goodbye on Instagram; Trojan career likely over after injury
The last time USC Trojans fans saw Brett Neilon, he was being carted off after suffering a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter of USC's 47-24 loss to Utah Friday's Pac-12 championship game. It will likely be the last time the sixth-year senior offensive lineman will be seen in...
Looking at where Texas lands in recent CBS bowl projections
We are inching closer to bowl selection. The bowl picture is getting clearer and the variety of outcomes for Texas are dwindling away. The Longhorns sit at 8-4 with two likely bowl outcomes. Steve Sarkisian’s team will either face a Pac-12 opponent in the Alamo Bowl or an ACC foe in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Every College Football Conference Championship Game, Ranked by Importance
It is a bitter sweet moment, but the regular season of the 2022 college football season is over and Championship Saturday has arrived. There is not much on the line in terms of the College Football Playoff as the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, and the TCU Horned Frogs should be 100% locks. As for the USC Trojans, they need a win to stay in the top four. However, that does not mean these games have little meanings as several New Year's Six Bowl games and the rest of the bowl games will be decided based on the results of these games.
Mr. College Football's Pick Six: Championship Week
After a 1-4-1 mark two weeks ago, we got back on track last week with a record of 4-2 against the spread:. **--The pick that I was most proud of was taking South Carolina and the 14 ½ at Clemson. The Gamecocks won straight up, 31-30. **--Here is the...
Comments / 0