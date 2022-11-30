It is a bitter sweet moment, but the regular season of the 2022 college football season is over and Championship Saturday has arrived. There is not much on the line in terms of the College Football Playoff as the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, and the TCU Horned Frogs should be 100% locks. As for the USC Trojans, they need a win to stay in the top four. However, that does not mean these games have little meanings as several New Year's Six Bowl games and the rest of the bowl games will be decided based on the results of these games.

1 DAY AGO