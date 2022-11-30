ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Peoria firefighters extinguish house fire Thursday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters battled a house fire Thursday morning. Crews were dispatched to the area of S. Arago St. and W. Humbolt St. around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a house fire. There, firefighters found a working fire mainly in the back of the home. Crews...
UPDATE: PPD locate man missing from St. Francis Woods

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Mr. Kuhn has been located safely. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.
Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
Coroner identifies victim of Orange Prairie Rd. Crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly. Peoria police, fire...
WATCH: Peoria police hold press conference on officer-involved shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Almost two months after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, the Peoria Police Department held a press conference where officials released pictures and body cam videos of the deadly incident. Samuel Vincent Richmond, also known as ‘Meatman’, was shot to death near Martin...
Officer involved in deadly Oct. shooting also involved in 2017 incident

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in October was also involved in a previous officer-involved shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting death of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond...
Saturday parade kicks off Santa’s return to Uptown Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After two years of a pandemic hiatus, Santa’s Station is returning to Uptown Normal this December, starting with Grand Festivities this Saturday. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their elves will join the Grand Opening Processional on Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 12:30 p.m., going from the 300 block of North Street near The Alamo II to the Mark R. Peterson Plaza. They’ll be joined by the Normal Fire Department, the Normal Police Department, and the University High School Marching Band.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash

UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
Pedestrian identified in fatal crash outside Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the elderly woman who died when struck by a vehicle outside the Peoria Civic Center on Wednesday evening. The woman has been identified as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. According to Harwood, English suffered multiple blunt...
Man accused of Peoria Heights arson pleads not guilty

Matt Lane sworn in as McLean County Sheriff

63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
500+ pack Bass Pro Shops for Black Friday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bass Pro Shops in East Peoria opened its doors at 5 a.m. on Black Friday to more than 500 customers eager to score some great deals. Mike Heuermann, general manager at Bass Pro Shops, said they also gave out gift cards to some early birds.
Christmas in the Village | Peoria Riverfront Museum

Peoria’s largest Christmas tree is being put on display this Saturday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Join the museum for the holiday festivities on Saturday, December 3rd from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Make sure to watch our interview with members of the Peoria Riverfront Museum to find out...
Community Children’s Theatre Presents Annie Jr.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Community Children’s Theatre is bringing this classic play to life on the stage this winter. Check out our interview with the lead actor and the director to learn more about their production of Annie Jr. The production will run from Wednesday, December 7th...
Prep Sports Recap: December 3, 2022

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Basketball games were held all over Central Illinois on Saturday. Metamora boys beat Lincoln Park 64-52. Richwoods boys beat IVC 80-41. Morton boys beat Canton 58-28. East Peoria boys beat Limestone 81-43. Pekin boys beat Champaign Central 40-38. U-High boys lost to Decatur MacArthur 66-42.
Got sick after eating at Monical’s? Report your symptoms

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Monical’s Pizza closed earlier this week after an outbreak of the norovirus, and while they have reopened after working with the Tazewell County Health Department, the company is still encouraging patrons to keep themselves safe. Monical’s reopened Tuesday after taking all necessary precautions to...
Chillicothe opens new AMT facility

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) opened a new facility in Chillicothe. The ambulance company has been operating out of the fire department for the past 10 years. AMT was presented with a key to the city at the ribbon cutting. Representatives for both the city and...
Local organizations win Illinois American Water grants for community programs

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Two local groups have been award grants through Illinois American Water’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity program, announced the utility company on Friday. Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and the Peoria Public School Foundation are two of 12 organizations across Central Illinois to receive grants. Illinois...
Central Illinois organizations celebrate World AIDS Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. It has been nationally recognized since 1988. Multiple organizations in Central Illinois joined together to bring awareness to HIV/AIDS. For at least five years, Friends of Central Illinois and the Peoria Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc have teamed up to bring awareness.
