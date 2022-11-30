NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After two years of a pandemic hiatus, Santa’s Station is returning to Uptown Normal this December, starting with Grand Festivities this Saturday. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their elves will join the Grand Opening Processional on Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 12:30 p.m., going from the 300 block of North Street near The Alamo II to the Mark R. Peterson Plaza. They’ll be joined by the Normal Fire Department, the Normal Police Department, and the University High School Marching Band.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO