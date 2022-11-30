Read full article on original website
Kuakini Health reports lower $10.45M loss for fiscal 2022 as performance improves
Honolulu-based Kuakini Health System, which has suffered operating losses and negative cash flows in recent years, improved its performance in 2022 and can continue to operate as a going concern, the group's auditors and management said in a report. While the group again reported a loss for fiscal year 2022,...
Trinity Health affirmed at 'AA-' rating, outlook stable, even as group reports large losses
Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, one of the largest nonprofit hospital systems in the country, has had its ratings affirmed at "AA-," both for bonds it holds and for the company's overall rating, Fitch said Dec. 1. The outlook for the healthcare group, which holds about $6.9 billion of debt, remains stable.
Mayo Clinic, Intermountain, HCA post quarterly incomes when many systems see losses
Labor challenges, rising costs, inflation and declining inpatient volumes are some of the key factors leading to many hospitals and health systems reporting third-quarter losses. However, Mayo Clinic, HCA Healthcare and Intermountain Healthcare are three systems that have bucked that trend. While income did slip for these health systems, according...
Healthcare adds 45K jobs in November; 2022 growth strong compared to 2021
Healthcare employment continued to grow in November, although at a slower pace, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. Healthcare added 44,700 jobs last month, compared to 52,600 jobs added in October and 60,100 jobs added in September. 2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare...
Trinity's quarterly net loss hits $550.9M
Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health reported a slight revenue increase in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year ending Sept. 30 to $5 billion after the health system finalized its acquisition of the remaining stake in MercyOne from CommonSpirit Health. The acquisition closed on Sept. 1 and added $126.2 million...
Financial updates from 23 health systems: CommonSpirit, Tenet and more
Several health systems recently reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of the year, with many seeing higher expenses eat into revenue gains. Here are 23 health systems that recently released financial results:. 1. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health posted $23 million income in the third quarter, down...
Labor shortages and expenses remain 'formidable challenge' well into 2023, Fitch says
The problem of higher labor costs will continue to be a "formidable challenge" for nonprofit hospital systems well into 2023 and even beyond, Fitch Ratings said in a report released Dec. 1. That is even if general inflationary pressures cool, Fitch added. About 75 percent of a provider's expenses remain...
General Catalyst leads $67M funding round for clinical trials startup Vial
General Catalyst has led a $67 million series B funding round for digital clinical trials startup Vial. The company offers software platforms that digitize the clinical trial process, including through EHR integrations. General Catalyst has been busy lately partnering with several hospitals and health systems on their digital transformations. "The...
10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in November in the U.S. was $3,204, down 16.32 percent from $3,829 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. While this is among the largest year-over-year decreases Vivian Health has seen in 2022,...
Consulting firm boosts RCM focus with hires
New York City-based consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal has made a pair of hires intended to strengthen the company's revenue cycle management capabilities. Lorin Martin was named managing director of the firm's Healthcare Industry Group, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the company. Prior to joining Alvarez & Marsal, he served as managing director of the Claro Group and Nordic Consulting's revenue cycle practices. Mr. Martin also has partnered with large academic medical centers, multifacility health systems, community hospitals and physician practice organizations to develop revenue cycle improvements and interdisciplinary process efficiencies.
Costs begin to outpace revenue at New Hampshire hospital
Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is facing a financial crisis as staffing expenses outpace revenue, Valley News reported Nov. 30. The health system, New Hampshire's largest private employer, posted a $22.1 million loss for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Dartmouth Health has pointed to rising labor costs and reliance on travel nurses as reasons for the loss of revenue.
Cleveland Clinic, Palantir ink 10-year deal to use big data to predict patient demand
Cleveland Clinic has signed a 10-year agreement with Palantir to use the company's artificial intelligence technology to improve patient flow, Fox Business News reported Dec. 1. Palantir will support the health system's virtual command center, analyzing scheduling data to predict patient admissions and discharges and monitoring demand, staffing and capacity,...
Providing quality patient care with increased demand and staffing shortages
Health systems are facing increased demand for care while continuing to deal with nursing shortages. Creative solutions to recruit and retain talent, while optimizing workflows, compliance and clinical quality, are required to deliver high-quality patient care. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable in a session facilitated by Alexi Nazem, MD, co-founder and CEO of Nomad Health, three nursing professionals discussed the challenges faced and explore innovative solutions.
3 CFOs taking CEO roles at hospitals, health systems
CFOs today are strategic partners to CEOs and are involved in virtually every aspect of a hospital or health system. A CFO's financial expertise can be a particularly valuable asset for those seeking a move to the corner office of a CEO, but it is a "completely different job" with many unique challenges, three hospital executives who transitioned from CFOs to CEOs, told Becker's Hospital Review.
How price transparency empowers patients and helps drive patient satisfaction and loyalty
For years, price transparency has been lacking in healthcare, but this is rapidly changing, as consumers increasingly want price information to make care decisions. At a session sponsored by CareCredit at the Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, Shannon Burke, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Synchrony's Health & Wellness Platform, facilitated a discussion about price transparency in healthcare.
Viewpoint: 3 reasons digital health is not recession-proof
In a Dec. 1 opinion piece for Fast Company, Jordan Teicher, former director of communications at digital health company Cedar, argued there are three main reasons medtech is not a recession-proof business. The three reasons:. Too many digital health startups lack focus: According to Mr. Teicher, many digital health startups...
11 RCM headlines from November to know
From R1 RCM naming a new CEO and president to health systems selecting partners to handle services, here are 11 revenue cycle management stories Becker's reported in November:. 1. R1 RCM President Lee Rivas will take over the role of CEO on Jan. 1, when current CEO Joseph Flanagan steps down from the position. R1 RCM Chief Operating Officer John Sparby will step into the role of president.
Merck VC arms backs UCLA digital pathology spinoff in $15.2M funding round
PictorLabs, a digital pathology spinoff from Los Angeles-based UCLA, has launched with $18.8 million in funding. The company aims to accelerate clinical research via a virtual staining platform that uses artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms. The latest $15.2 million funding round was led by M Ventures, the venture capital arm of pharma giant Merck, as well as SCC Soft Computer and Koc Holding.
30% of providers unsatisfied with patient payment platforms
Most healthcare providers have implemented a new patient payment platform in the past five years, but only 58 percent said they were highly satisfied with their current system, according to a survey from Bank of America. In addition, 30 percent said their patient payment platform integration was unsuccessful. The Strawhecker...
State of Oregon to review $3.9B Amazon-One Medical deal
The state of Oregon is reviewing Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of membership-based primary care company One Medical. Part of a 2021 law, the state's Health Care Market Oversight program allows the Oregon Health Authority to ensure healthcare transactions "support statewide goals related to cost, equity, access, and quality," according to a Nov. 29 state notice.
