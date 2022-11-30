Read full article on original website
lovelandmagazine.com
Butler • Clermont • Hamilton • Warren: COVID-19 deaths and cases rising
CDC recommends use of COVID-19 Community Levels to determine the impact of COVID-19 on communities and to take action. CDC also provides Transmission Levels (also known as Community Transmission) to describe the amount of COVID-19 spread within each county. Healthcare facilities use Transmission Levels to determine infection control interventions. The...
WLWT 5
Christ Hospital Network performs first heart transplant
CINCINNATI — The Christ Hospital Network is celebrating a historic milestone: the hospital's first heart transplant surgery. Dr. Rob Dowling, the Surgical Director of The Christ Hospital Heart Transplant Program, led the surgery. “The Christ Hospital Heart Transplant Program team is proud to announce that we have completed the...
Fox 19
Hundreds gather to honor life of Dr. O’dell Owens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dr. O’dell Owens, a leader in health care and education in the Cincinnati region for decades, was laid to rest Friday with hundreds there to pay their respect. The former Hamilton County coroner died last week at the age of 74. Owens was the first African...
oxfordobserver.org
Left Field Tavern gets three critical health violations
Since Nov. 18, the Butler County Health Department has cited one Oxford-area restaurant for critical health violations. Left Field Tavern on West Park Place received three critical violations. Violations included food not being properly protected from contamination, sanitizing solution being held at incorrect temperatures and food contact surfaces and utensils being unclean.
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
Ohio COVID-19 cases nearly double into December, but there’s a reason why
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the previous week's case count.
wvxu.org
One of these 12 people will join Cincinnati Council next year
Twelve people are still in the running to join Cincinnati City Council next year. The final choice will fill an upcoming vacancy when Greg Landsman resigns to join Congress as Representative for Ohio's First District. Thirty-eight people submitted full applications to Council Member Reggie Harris, who will make the final...
CPS Mother Tired of Frequent Gun Threats: "Homeschool These Kids"
Riverview East Academy was placed on lockdown Dec. 1 after a gun threat was made against the school.
Fox 19
Multiple Tri-State hospitals nearing capacity, diverting emergency services
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State hospitals are at or near capacity due to an early and unusually bad surge in flu cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says it’s one of the worst flu seasons in more than a decade. At least three hospitals in the region—Jewish Hospital, UC...
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
californiaexaminer.net
Grandparents Accuse The Children’s Home Of Northern Kentucky For The Death Of Grandson
In a federal complaint, the family of a 9-year-old boy who ran away from Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky in June and was later discovered drowned in the Ohio River claims that the organization’s negligence was to blame for his demise. On November 23, the Highland, Kentucky, couple...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan system lays off 31 employees; leaves 20 additional jobs unfilled
Citing a need to further reduce overhead expenses and support additional investments in patient care and wages, Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Health is eliminating 31 positions, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The layoffs represent less than 1 percent of the health system's workforce of nearly 8,000. Dianne Michalek, chief marketing...
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
beckershospitalreview.com
15,000 Minnesota nurses plan 2nd strike
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to begin a strike Dec. 11 at 16 hospitals. The strike affects about 15,000 nurses at 15 facilities run by Allina Health, HealthPartners, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke's. Nurses at St. Luke's Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors are also slated to join the 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.
Fox 19
Mariemont woman living with terminal diagnosis finds courage to speak for others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is making the most of her life after the rare and devastating diagnosis that will likely cut it short. Sam Telgkamp grew up in Mariemont, where she played soccer and lacrosse. At Ohio University, she studied to become a child life specialist, intent to help children impacted with injuries and illnesses.
Fox 19
Ohio 747 in West Chester reopens after semi crash
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 747 reopened around 8 p.m. due to a semi-rollover crash. There were downed powerlines blocking this main north-south thoroughfare between Union Centre Boulevard and Port Union Road, according to township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson. Minor injuries were reported when the crash happened around 8...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
WKRC
New year could put Cincinnati's white-hot housing market to the test
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Steve Eha and his wife, Laura, put their home on the market on a Friday, had 25 showings and by the next day, it was under contract. That short 24-hour turnaround is no surprise, as the average days on market for homes in Hamilton, Butler,...
