Cincinnati, OH

lovelandmagazine.com

Butler • Clermont • Hamilton • Warren: COVID-19 deaths and cases rising

CDC recommends use of COVID-19 Community Levels to determine the impact of COVID-19 on communities and to take action. CDC also provides Transmission Levels (also known as Community Transmission) to describe the amount of COVID-19 spread within each county. Healthcare facilities use Transmission Levels to determine infection control interventions. The...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Christ Hospital Network performs first heart transplant

CINCINNATI — The Christ Hospital Network is celebrating a historic milestone: the hospital's first heart transplant surgery. Dr. Rob Dowling, the Surgical Director of The Christ Hospital Heart Transplant Program, led the surgery. “The Christ Hospital Heart Transplant Program team is proud to announce that we have completed the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hundreds gather to honor life of Dr. O’dell Owens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dr. O’dell Owens, a leader in health care and education in the Cincinnati region for decades, was laid to rest Friday with hundreds there to pay their respect. The former Hamilton County coroner died last week at the age of 74. Owens was the first African...
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Left Field Tavern gets three critical health violations

Since Nov. 18, the Butler County Health Department has cited one Oxford-area restaurant for critical health violations. Left Field Tavern on West Park Place received three critical violations. Violations included food not being properly protected from contamination, sanitizing solution being held at incorrect temperatures and food contact surfaces and utensils being unclean.
wvxu.org

One of these 12 people will join Cincinnati Council next year

Twelve people are still in the running to join Cincinnati City Council next year. The final choice will fill an upcoming vacancy when Greg Landsman resigns to join Congress as Representative for Ohio's First District. Thirty-eight people submitted full applications to Council Member Reggie Harris, who will make the final...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
DAYTON, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan system lays off 31 employees; leaves 20 additional jobs unfilled

Citing a need to further reduce overhead expenses and support additional investments in patient care and wages, Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Health is eliminating 31 positions, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The layoffs represent less than 1 percent of the health system's workforce of nearly 8,000. Dianne Michalek, chief marketing...
MICHIGAN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

15,000 Minnesota nurses plan 2nd strike

Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to begin a strike Dec. 11 at 16 hospitals. The strike affects about 15,000 nurses at 15 facilities run by Allina Health, HealthPartners, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke's. Nurses at St. Luke's Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors are also slated to join the 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox 19

Ohio 747 in West Chester reopens after semi crash

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 747 reopened around 8 p.m. due to a semi-rollover crash. There were downed powerlines blocking this main north-south thoroughfare between Union Centre Boulevard and Port Union Road, according to township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson. Minor injuries were reported when the crash happened around 8...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH

