Edward Enninful has revealed that his first edition of British Vogue was a “love letter to Great Britain”, even as he faced racist backlash at the time over his appointment as editor-in-chief.The stylist and editor said his “manifesto” had been to create a magazine that was “inclusive and about diversity, where every woman will see themselves”.Enninful was confirmed as editor-in-chief of British Vogue in April 2017, making him the first Black person to hold the role at the iconic fashion magazine.In 2020, he was also appointed the editorial director of Vogue in Europe.Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island...

38 MINUTES AGO