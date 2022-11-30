Read full article on original website
Karen Vierling
3d ago
My thoughts are with his loved ones and his fellow officers and thank you for 17 years of your service taking care of our community ❤️ 🙏 🕊
Reply
3
Related
KYTV
Branson Police continue facial hair campaign through December for Taney County deputy family
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard of No Shave November, but the Branson Police Department is extending the popular facial hair campaign through December. According to a social media post, they have named it: DECEM-BEARD! (Get it? December + Beards...) But it’s more than growing out your facial hair,...
KTLO
Stone Co. man arrested for attempting to shoot ex-wife
A Stone County man has been arrested for attempting to fire an unloaded gun at his ex-wife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone County officers dispatched to a residence on Nov. 26 in Mountain View for a possible domestic in progress with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated her ex-husband, 33-year-old Corey A. Owen, had left the residence on foot and was possible armed with a knife. The weapon in question was left in the residence before Owen left.
KTLO
MC man arrested for an attempted break-in
A Marion County man has been arrested for breaking and entering or trying to enter a residence. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a male knocking on the door of a residence at various times, stating he was coming to “get” them.
KTLO
MH man appears in court on drug charges, intends to seek public defender
A Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face charges in his newest criminal case. Twenty-seven-year-old Kendrick Nathaniel Sebree was arrested Oct. 18 on drug-related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, Sebree was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Gassville police officer for...
KTLO
Business owner arrested for not following up on promised work
A Flippin business owner has been arrested after taking money to perform a job and not following up on the work. According to the probable cause affidavit, 31-year-old John Strain Shoemaker of Yellville agreed to perform a roofing job on a business in Mountain Home and failed to complete the work.
howellcountynews.com
S.W.A.T. unit activated on Thanksgiving Day
The Howell County S.W.A.T. unit responded to a residence on County Road 8270 on Thanksgiving Day. Two 911 calls on the holiday at approximately 11:40 a.m. reported a man in the roadway pouring gasoline on himself. Deputies responded and made contact with the man, whose identity has not been released...
KYTV
Douglas County father pleads guilty to incident that led to Amber Alert in 2021
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County father entered an Alford plea to a domestic abuse charge from an incident in the spring of 2021 that led to a statewide Amber Alert. Chad Emmerson, 53, of Ava, Mo., entered the plea, admitting the state has sufficient evidence to establish guilt.
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
KTLO
Drug Task Force auction Saturday at Baxter Co. Fairgrounds
The 14th Judicial Drug Task Force will hold an auction Saturday morning at 11 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds. Items such as vehicles, firearms, and electronic devices will be available to for the public to bid on. 14th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge tells KTLO, Classic Hits and the Boot News how these items are acquired.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Central Taney County Firefighter loses home, narrowly escapes
A firefighter for the Central Taney County Fire Protection District lost his own home to a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 1. Narrowly escaping the house which was engulfed in fire, the firefighter went to the station to grab a fire truck to fight the fire. Though every effort was made by himself and other firefighters to save the home, the home and everything in it were a total loss.
KTLO
Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2 counties, gets 5 years in prison
A woman who has been charged with a number of drug-related cases in both Baxter and Boone Counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Felicia Dawn Anderson pled guilty to her Boone County case and to the charges in three revocation petitions filed in Baxter County cases. She was given five years in prison to cover all the charges in both counties.
KTLO
MC. Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop program looking for donations
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting its annual Shop with a Cop program December 13. The program is held each year to help make Christmas better for children in the county. For more information or to make a donation, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 870-449-4236....
KTLO
Baxter Co. Sheriff warning of new phone scam in area
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning members of the public of a telephone scam taking place in the area that has already resulted in a local citizen suffering a substantial monetary loss. In this particular case, someone claiming to be a “bank officer” from a local...
Ozark County Times
Gainesville woman indicted on charges of murdering 3-month-old baby girl
An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Gainesville resident Sondra F. Clark, 41, with second-degree murder in connection to the 2015 death of a 3-month-old baby. Clark was arrested Nov. 14 in the case and is being held in the Ozark County Jail without bond. She appeared in court for a plea hearing or trial setting before Circuit Judge Craig Carter during Ozark County Law Day, Nov. 23. She is scheduled to next appear in court before Judge Carter on Dec. 7.
Kait 8
Izard County bridge closure causes substantial delays
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge closure in Izard County has been causing significant delays for some drivers. In particular, Highway 56, which connects Ash Flat to Franklin, is currently impassible due to ArDOT closing the bridge in late November. Officials said the bridge was closed due to structural...
whiterivernow.com
Rutledge announces $770,000 settlement with defunct Cherokee Village hospital
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a settlement with the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Inc. — the parent company of Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Village — for failing to protect sensitive patient information after the hospital closed eight years ago. On March 17,...
KTLO
Corporal Tracy Floyd Munson, 58, Mountain Home (Roller)
Corporal Tracy Floyd Munson, 58, of Mountain Home passed away November 30, 2022 with his family at his side. Tracy was born to Floyd and Geneva (Nelson) Munson on December 12, 1963 in Westmoreland, Kansas. Tracy was a husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved his family. You did not...
KTLO
Woman begs for prison time to help get off drugs
A 26-year-old woman stood before the bench in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and begged to be put in prison because she believed that would help her get off drugs. Andrea Stacy told Circuit Judge John Putman her life had basically been one long series of taking drugs, winding up in jail, and starting the cycle all over again when she was released.
KTLO
Kay Taylor, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Kay Taylor of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Kay Taylor died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KYTV
Police arrest 2 students accused of social media threats in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - School leaders in Mountain Home say police have arrested two students accused of posting threatening messages on social media. The incidents happened over the Thanksgiving break. The first incident happened after a middle school student created a hit list and posted it with a picture...
Comments / 4