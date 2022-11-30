ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

YAHOO!

Corpus Christi police arrest five women on illegal gambling charges

Five women were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling after Corpus Christi police served search warrants on two Southside businesses on Tuesday. After receiving a tip of illegal gambling at a business at the 5000 block of Saratoga Boulevard, the police department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division obtained warrants for two adjacent businesses.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kurv.com

Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder

A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
HARLINGEN, TX
Q92

History Making Drug Bust Made Just Outside of Robstown

A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday has turned into a history-making drug bust and for the first time, liquid fentanyl has been found in Nueces County. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States as reported by KIIITV.COM.
ROBSTOWN, TX
kwhi.com

CORPUS CHRISTI WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

Giving a fictitious name did not help a Corpus Christi woman Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:50, Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female on location who provided a fictitious name. The female was positively identified as Alexandra Saldana, 24 of Corpus Christi, and was found to have a parole warrant out for her arrest. Saldana was taken into custody for the warrant as well as Failure to ID by a Fugitive Giving False Info.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YAHOO!

Man killed by police after domestic disturbance in Central Corpus Christi identified

The man fatally shot by Corpus Christi police on Friday has been identified. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at the 3000 block of Antelope Street for a domestic disturbance where a woman reported her boyfriend had hurt himself, injured her and threatened to use weapons against officers if they arrived on scene, according to police Chief Mike Markle.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Traffic Stop in Robstown Leads to Meth and Xanax Found

ROBSTOWN (News Release) - This morning, Nueces County Precinct Five Constables conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Nueces Street. After observing several vehicle violations, and Investigation led to a vehicle search resulting in the discovery of several Xanax bars and a meth pipe. Clarissa...
ROBSTOWN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Coast Guard seizes 330 pounds of illegally caught red snapper

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

