Police officer and suspect both shot following chase; other suspects in custody
Both a CCPD officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire following a vehicle pursuit on the 6100 block of SPID, near Prince Drive.
Officer hospitalized, 3 suspects in custody after shooting in Corpus Christi, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Update:. An officer who was shot and hospitalized is expected to recover and three people are in custody, according to Corpus Christi police. The incident happened at 3:07 p.m., Saturday when police said they were called to assist the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office in following a stolen vehicle heading eastbound on Highway358.
Corpus Christi police arrest five women on illegal gambling charges
Five women were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling after Corpus Christi police served search warrants on two Southside businesses on Tuesday. After receiving a tip of illegal gambling at a business at the 5000 block of Saratoga Boulevard, the police department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division obtained warrants for two adjacent businesses.
Harlingen man pleads not guilty in connection with death of missing Corpus Christi woman
Three years after the disappearance of a Corpus Christi woman, the Harlingen man accused of causing her death now has a trial date set. Anthony Eliff, 47, will go to trial on Feb. 13, 2023, in connection with the shooting death of Elyn Loera. Eliff pleaded not guilty to murder...
History Making Drug Bust Made Just Outside of Robstown
A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday has turned into a history-making drug bust and for the first time, liquid fentanyl has been found in Nueces County. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States as reported by KIIITV.COM.
Alice PD: Walmart 'ready for business' after being cleared of bomb threat
KRIS 6 News is still waiting for more information, and will release it to the public as it is made available.
CORPUS CHRISTI WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
Giving a fictitious name did not help a Corpus Christi woman Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:50, Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female on location who provided a fictitious name. The female was positively identified as Alexandra Saldana, 24 of Corpus Christi, and was found to have a parole warrant out for her arrest. Saldana was taken into custody for the warrant as well as Failure to ID by a Fugitive Giving False Info.
Nueces County traffic stop turns into largest liquid fentanyl drug bust in US history
A traffic stop just south of Robstown on Wednesday has turned into a history-making drug bust. It was also the first liquid fentanyl bust in Nueces County.
Man killed by police after domestic disturbance in Central Corpus Christi identified
The man fatally shot by Corpus Christi police on Friday has been identified. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at the 3000 block of Antelope Street for a domestic disturbance where a woman reported her boyfriend had hurt himself, injured her and threatened to use weapons against officers if they arrived on scene, according to police Chief Mike Markle.
Corpus Christi physician sees uptick in fentanyl overdoses, explains danger of improper use
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi doctor told 3NEWS just how dangerous fentanyl can be when it is misused. On Thursday, 3NEWS reported how a traffic stop on Hwy. 77 south of Robstown led to a the largest reported liquid fentanyl seizure in the country as the drug continues to be trafficked across the border.
'Not valuable at all, but so precious to me': Ring returned to mother who lost it in busy Black Friday crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Melanie Tijerina never thought she would see the ring she had special made to honor her children again. "I actually started to convince myself I had possibly thrown it away after hand-drying my hands," Tijerina said. Tijerina was shopping at La Palmera mall on the...
Nueces County's $900K auxiliary court works to quickly clear case backlog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State's Office of Court Administration sent Nueces County $900,000 to run an auxiliary court to clear out the backlog of criminal cases slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. The court focuses on clearing out the criminal-case backlog in district courts that are at least...
Traffic Stop in Robstown Leads to Meth and Xanax Found
ROBSTOWN (News Release) - This morning, Nueces County Precinct Five Constables conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Nueces Street. After observing several vehicle violations, and Investigation led to a vehicle search resulting in the discovery of several Xanax bars and a meth pipe. Clarissa...
Badge exodus, or is it bogus?
Nationwide, officers are leaving the force. KRIS 6 looks into whether the Coastal Bend is also hit by this problem.
DPS: Falfurrias toddler killed in Kleberg County crash
KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A three-year-old Falfurrias girl was killed after a two-car crash in Kleberg County last week, officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a press release Monday morning. DPS officials said the toddler was in a Hyundai whose driver was trying to pull...
Coast Guard seizes 330 pounds of illegally caught red snapper
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
