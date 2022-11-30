INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We often joke about the last spot on the roster or barely making the team, which is exactly where Devin Mockobee was this past year. Tucked away in the small southern Indiana town of Boonville, population 6,600, Mockobee rushed for over 3,500 career yards at Boonville High, won the Indiana State High School long jump title, and placed second in the 110 meter hurdles. Despite these achievements, many college scouts viewed Mockobee as anything but a running back at the college level.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO