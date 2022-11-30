ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WISH-TV

Purdue’s small town, walk-on star RB Devin Mockobee heads to Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We often joke about the last spot on the roster or barely making the team, which is exactly where Devin Mockobee was this past year. Tucked away in the small southern Indiana town of Boonville, population 6,600, Mockobee rushed for over 3,500 career yards at Boonville High, won the Indiana State High School long jump title, and placed second in the 110 meter hurdles. Despite these achievements, many college scouts viewed Mockobee as anything but a running back at the college level.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Winning $2M Powerball ticket to expire Dec. 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million is set to expire on Dec. 15. The ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2X was purchased at McClure Oil #53, located at 670 E. Main Street in Russiaville, ahead of the June 18 drawing, the Hoosier Lottery said Thursday.
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Judge sets January hearing in Delphi murders case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The special judge in the case against Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has scheduled a hearing for January on two major requests in the case. The judge will hear arguments on the prosecutor’s request for a gag order in the case, and on Allen’s request to have the trial moved out of Carroll County.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after barricading himself at home in Parke County

KINGMAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man was arrested Friday night after barricading himself inside a Parke County home, Indiana State Police said Saturday. At 5 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to serve a search warrant out of Porter County in the 6900 block of West Kates on Brandon Crockett, 43, for drug-related charges. When troopers arrived at the home, Crockett barricaded himself inside, according to a release.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Fishers food and beverage tax takes effect Thursday

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It now costs a little bit more to eat and drink at restaurants and Fishers. The city’s 1% food and beverage tax, approved by the city council in October, went into effect Thursday. The extra cash will be used to fund a $170 million...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Judge issues gag order in Delphi murders case

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A judge on Friday issued a temporary gag order in the criminal case against Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen. Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder for the deaths of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi in Feb. 2017. He was arrested in the case on Oct. 28.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Firefighter Tim prepares 5-ingredient Churro Nutella Christmas Tree

Firefighter Tim of the Carmel Fire Department joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a fun recipe that makes a perfect Centerpiece for a holiday table and a perfect cooking activity for kids. Watch the video above to see the finished product he created, and click here for...
CARMEL, IN

