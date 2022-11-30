Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
Purdue, Michigan fans descend on Indianapolis for Big Ten Championship football
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Indiana Sports Corp, 70,000 fans are expected in the Indianapolis metro area ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten Championship football game between Purdue and No. 2 Michigan. Lisa Harrison, who traveled to Indianapolis from Michigan with her husband and daughter, said while amid...
WISH-TV
Purdue’s small town, walk-on star RB Devin Mockobee heads to Big Ten title game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We often joke about the last spot on the roster or barely making the team, which is exactly where Devin Mockobee was this past year. Tucked away in the small southern Indiana town of Boonville, population 6,600, Mockobee rushed for over 3,500 career yards at Boonville High, won the Indiana State High School long jump title, and placed second in the 110 meter hurdles. Despite these achievements, many college scouts viewed Mockobee as anything but a running back at the college level.
WISH-TV
Winning $2M Powerball ticket to expire Dec. 15
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million is set to expire on Dec. 15. The ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2X was purchased at McClure Oil #53, located at 670 E. Main Street in Russiaville, ahead of the June 18 drawing, the Hoosier Lottery said Thursday.
WISH-TV
Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys: Richard Allen is innocent, confused by charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged with the Delphi murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, have spoken out against evidence in the probable cause affidavit released Tuesday. Judge Frances Gull, a criminal administrative judge from Allen County,...
WISH-TV
Law community debates strength of Delphi murder suspect’s probable cause affidavit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen’s attorneys have questioned the strength of the probable cause affidavit charging him with the 2017 crimes. But, are there really key pieces of information missing? I-Team 8 spoke with a former prosecutor and a defense attorney to find out. Allen,...
WISH-TV
Tour Mid-Century Modern Homes at Carmel Clay Historical Society Holiday Home Tour
Tickets are on sale now for CCHS’s largest fundraiser!. Join them on December 2 and 3 for a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull! Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
WISH-TV
Judge sets January hearing in Delphi murders case
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The special judge in the case against Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has scheduled a hearing for January on two major requests in the case. The judge will hear arguments on the prosecutor’s request for a gag order in the case, and on Allen’s request to have the trial moved out of Carroll County.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after barricading himself at home in Parke County
KINGMAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon man was arrested Friday night after barricading himself inside a Parke County home, Indiana State Police said Saturday. At 5 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to serve a search warrant out of Porter County in the 6900 block of West Kates on Brandon Crockett, 43, for drug-related charges. When troopers arrived at the home, Crockett barricaded himself inside, according to a release.
WISH-TV
Feds: 2 from Fishers indicted in Texas for laundering stolen money through crypto
TYLER, Texas (WISH) — According to court documents, 21 people including two people from Fishers were indicted in Texas for their involvement in a scheme to launder stolen money using crypto currencies. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas, all 21 people are...
WISH-TV
Fishers food and beverage tax takes effect Thursday
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It now costs a little bit more to eat and drink at restaurants and Fishers. The city’s 1% food and beverage tax, approved by the city council in October, went into effect Thursday. The extra cash will be used to fund a $170 million...
WISH-TV
Judge issues gag order in Delphi murders case
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A judge on Friday issued a temporary gag order in the criminal case against Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen. Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder for the deaths of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi in Feb. 2017. He was arrested in the case on Oct. 28.
WISH-TV
Firefighter Tim prepares 5-ingredient Churro Nutella Christmas Tree
Firefighter Tim of the Carmel Fire Department joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a fun recipe that makes a perfect Centerpiece for a holiday table and a perfect cooking activity for kids. Watch the video above to see the finished product he created, and click here for...
WISH-TV
Holocaust survivor share’s story of being moved through four concentration camps
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Of the remaining Holocaust survivors most of them are 85 years or older, but we’re quickly losing them and their stories to time. The Westfield Chamber of Commerce raised a stage, allowing one man to share his story. About 1.5 million children were killed...
Comments / 0