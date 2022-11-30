Read full article on original website
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who Is Scian?
Here's our interview with Michelle Yeoh, who plays an Elven swordmaster named Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, arriving on the streaming giant on December 25, 2022. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time -...
Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft May Add a Star Wars Title to the Video Game Subscription Service
Update: As announced through the Xbox Newswire, Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga will be available on Xbox Game Pass from December 6, 2022. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a title that lets players experience some of the most iconic moments along with jam packed action from all nine Skywalker Saga films. The movies have been reimagined in signature Lego style along with their classic humour. In the game, players can try out more than 300 playable characters, a wide variety of ships and vehicles and of course, wield the lightsaber.
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Back to the chemical plant we go! As always, with these sorts of stages, the red rings can be a little harder to see due to them blending more in with the background, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for these goodies!
The Canyons - Treasure Map 1 - Vultures Gold
The first Treasure Map of Alfheim, and indeed the game, is found after you complete the Groa’s Secret quest and a way is opened up to the Alfheim desert. Head through the door to the right of the Mystic Gateway and head forward to the collection of dead Dark Elves: the Treasure Map will be among them.
Need for Speed Unbound: Here's How to Play the Game for 10 Hours on Game Pass Before it Releases
Need for Speed Unbound is EA’s newest instalment in the beloved racing game series. The game is going to release on December 2, but there is a way to try it out for a limited time if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. You can play a trial...
The Callisto Protocol Performance Review
The Callisto Protocol is a game with a myriad of inspirations and references within its design, but on the technical front it is most certainly a leader. Striking Distance is a relatively small, and certainly new studio, filled with a mix of veterans and new members who have collaborated to create one of the most forward-looking games of this generation. But before I get into that, I need to note that while the game is cross-generation, our review code only had access to the new-gen consoles and later the PC version.
Dead by Daylight - Official Deck The Trials Collection Trailer
In Dead by Daylight, the Deck The Trials Collection has arrived, featuring new Outfits inspired by fairy tales and cold cozy nights. All Deck The Trials Outfits are available in the in-game store from December 1 until January 4, 2023.
Dysterra is a Futuristic Sci-Fi FPS that Challenges Players to Survive Extinction by Any Means Necessary
Dysterra is a brand-new, sci-fi survival game with futuristic FPS gameplay that challenges players to either compete or cooperate on a dying Earth as they strive to secure a one-way ticket to the stars — and survival. Dysterra is now in Early Access on PC via Steam, and we’re...
Let's School - Announcement Trailer
If you've ever thought, "I can run my school better than this," then Let's School is your chance to do so. It's a management sim in which "players have the power to control every aspect of their school from initial construction to day-to-day operations" in order to ensure that your students get the best grades they can and you get more funding for next year. Let's School is due out in early 2023 on PC. Wishlist it on Steam if you're interested: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1937500/Lets_School/
Hiker Daniela
Pokemon: Hippowdon (Lv. 44), Lycanroc (Lv. 44) Hiker Daniela is located right at the end of the ascending path right beside the exit of the caverns.
Railbound: Nintendo Switch - Official Launch Trailer
Railbound is a comfy track-bending puzzle game about a pair of dogs on a train journey around the world. Join, sever, and rearrange railways across different beautiful landscapes. Use tracks, tunnels, barriers, and more to connect carriages in the right order and help passengers reach their destinations.
GIGABYTE Places a Huge Focus on Friendly Design and User Experience Across All Its Devices
GIGABYTE is known for its stylish and high-performing motherboards, graphics cards, computers, monitors, and more, but what may be less known is how important a focus it places on making those devices as user-friendly as possible. A piece of technology can look and perform at a great level, but if it’s obtuse and difficult to use to its fullest potential, it can become somewhat of a waste of money and time.
Nocturnal Predator
Nocturnal Predator is one of God of War Ragnarok's side quests you can complete when visiting The Crater region of Vanaheim. On this page, we discuss how to start this side quest, its rewards, and how to complete it. Nocturnal Predator rewards. 3000 Kratos XP. 750 XP. Hunter's Brand. Gale...
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - Official Who Are The Goddess Candidates Trailer
In the latest trailer for Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, we get a look at the Goddess Candidates who are all playable in the game. Neptunia Sisters VS Sisters releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam on January 24, 2023, with preorders starting on December 8.
Alfornada Cavern
Alfornada Cavern is located below the city of Alfornada and is part of South Province (Area Six). It's recommended that your team is around levels 38-44 while navigating this area. This section of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide contains all available Pokemon to catch, items to find, and trainers to battle while exploring Alfornada Cavern.
How to Update Pokemon Violet and Scarlet (Patch Notes)
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet, like many games, will have "patches" and updates released. These updates will address bugs and issues and will occasionally add new features. Here's how to update Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet and a log of patch notes. The most recent patch, Ver. 1.1.0, is now...
Nintendo Issues Full Statement Over Smash World Tour Cancellation - IGN Daily Fix
Days after news that Smash World Tour [SWT] would be canceling its final 2022 championship and 2023 tour, Nintendo has offered a lengthy statement over the decision to not offer SWT a license to host Smash Bros. events. The Callisto Protocol's Steam reviews are suffering as several users are reporting a stuttering frame rate on PC. Developer Games Box has announced Primitive, a new Unreal Engine 5-powered first-person survival game set in a hostile open-world Stone Age.
Inscryption - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Inscryption is available now on Nintendo Switch.
The Callisto Protocol: First 20 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the first 20 minutes of The Callisto Protocol, the new survival horror game coming out on December 2nd. The Callisto Protocol is developed by Striking Distance Studios and directed by Glen Schofield, the executive producer of the original Dead Space. This Callisto Protocol gameplay is from the Xbox Series X version in Performance mode.
AC Valhalla: The Last Chapter Walkthrough, part 2: Last Goodbyes
This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Last Goodbyes main quest of Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Last Chapter.
