Luka Doncic posts third 40-point triple-double of season while tying Nowitzki mark, and it's a thing of beauty

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas locationAsh JurbergDallas, TX
$3 billion site "The Mix" featuring a 9-acre central park is coming to FriscoJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton feel ‘different energy’ in Sacramento as Kings stomp Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton was cheered while Buddy Hield was booed in the Kings’ win over the Pacers. Here’s what they had to say about it.
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James questions why media hasn't asked him about Jerry Jones photo scandal
Last month, an old photo surfaced of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taking part in a protest at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. The photo, which was dated Sept. 9, 1957, showcased a group of white students blocking the entrance to the school and projecting racial slurs at six Black students who were attempting to enter the building.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game
Gobert was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and got ejected from Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was ejected after he tripped Kenrich Williams. Naz Reid will get most of the minutes as his replacement, while Luka Garza and Nate Knight are also expected to see minutes out there. Gobert ended Saturday's contest with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with 10-second free-throw violation after Russell Westbrook goes full heel
Giannis Antetokounmpo's free-throw struggles are back in full effect this season, and so too has his drawn-out pre-shot routine returned. Prior to Friday, Giannis had been toeing the line of a 10-second violation but had yet to be called for one this season. That changed against the Lakers, who wound...
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Out again
Conley (leg) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley's absence will mark his eighth straight game missed due to a strained leg. Collin Sexton has seen an extended stint in the starting lineup as a result. Utah will not play again until Wednesday against the Warriors, so the veteran point guard will have some more time to heal before another potential return.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Sunday
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons due to right hip soreness. Adams is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest due to the issue, and the game is the first leg of a back-to-back for Memphis. If he were to take the night off, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman could all see increased minutes.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday
Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Sunday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram will miss his fourth straight game Sunday after missing Saturday's practice. Ingram will have plenty of time to rest his toe injury for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Trey Murphy has started all three games in the star forward's absence.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday
McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports
Mavericks GM says Kemba Walker's knee is 'not good,' but the hope is he can still be a small playmaking spark
The Dallas Mavericks recently signed veteran and former All-Star guard Kemba Walker to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the hope that he can provide at least a small bit of additional playmaking for a team that plays like the worst offense in the league when Luka Doncic sits and is really missing Jalen Brunson.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements
Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Picks up two points in win
Zuccarello logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers. Zuccarello picked up an assist with a cross-ice pass to Sam Steel that extended Minnesota's lead to 4-2 early in the third period. Zuccarello would then tally a goal of his own on a deflection later in the frame. The veteran winger has been productive in his age-35 season with eight goals and 14 assists through 22 games.
