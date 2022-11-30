ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

South Texas county judge again invites Biden to see ‘unmanageable’ situation at border

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqvZm_0jSeq79c00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — A South Texas county judge has written President Joe Biden and four congressional lawmakers who represent the South Texas border asking to delay next month’s repeal of Title 42.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez late Monday sent letters to Biden along with U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, Ted Cruz; R-Texas; U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas; and Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Monica De La Cruz, expressing frustration regarding what he calls “a serious issue on the horizon,” with the dissolution of Title 42.

Son of reputed mob boss deported back to Romania

Title 42 is a public health order that has been in place since 2020 that prevents migrants from crossing the border to claim asylum in the United States in order to stem the spread of COVID-19. A federal judge earlier this month vacated the policy and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to wind down its use of Title 42.

15 GOP-led states ask court to keep Title 42

In a phone call with Border Report on Wednesday morning, Cortez said the current situation at the Texas-Mexico border is “manageable” but he worries what will happen if Title 42 is lifted and additional resources are not sent to the region “without a substitute strategy or policy, then it can get out of hand.”

“At this point in time we’re managing them OK,” Cortez told Border Report. “However, we believe that if there’s not a substitute or some kind of strategy that will replace Title 42 then we believe that this manageable situation can change very quickly in the wrong direction, where it becomes unmanageable.”

“Provide leadership to delay the suspension of the Title 42 prohibition until a comprehensive strategy is developed to handle the expected increase of migrants,” Cortez wrote to Biden.

He cited an increase in migrants waiting across the border in northern Mexico for the opportunity to cross into the United States. “These camps are growing larger as individuals from around the world gather in anticipation of a renewed opportunity to enter our country,” Cortez wrote.

Venezuelans sleep on sidewalks after Juarez razes tent camp

Cortez also once again invited Biden to come to Hidalgo County, which is just across the Rio Grande from Reynosa, Mexico, “and learn firsthand what the challenges are.”

“Current policies are placing an undue burden on those who have committed to protecting and defending our country,” Cortez wrote. “Yet, current policies and the possible repeal of Title 42 does little to assist them in carrying out their duty. Instead this system is increasing their burden and does a disservice to those who give of themselves for all of us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPgv6_0jSeq79c00
Migrants wait in a shelter in Reynosa, Mexico, in October 2021. Asylum-seekers cannot cross the border due to Title 42. (Photo Courtesy of Team Brownsville)

In May, Cortez wrote to Biden asking him to come to South Texas to view the border as Title 42 was then expected to be curtailed.

Cortez told Border Report on Tuesday morning that he did not expect to hear back from Biden. And he said he never heard a response from his May letter.

Border Report will update this story if additional responses are received.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 105

Ira Bailey
3d ago

we the people will prevail against all odds once again no more government Defunde the government Joe Biden the worst president ever in history

Reply(3)
88
Shawn Webb
2d ago

yeah cackling Kamala Harris is supposed to be in charge of all that and she hasn't even been to the Border yet or Biden and they still will not allow cameras into the cages that Obama and Biden built and tried to blame Trump for

Reply(1)
52
Maxine Enid Reyes
2d ago

All are illegals and our taxpayers money is being wasted in these illegals!! All the while we have homeless Americans needing housing and food!! This administration is an utter disgrace!!!

Reply(1)
33
Related
CBS News

Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes his shot with Texas voters again

Texas' incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could be facing his closest Democratic challenger ever, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the one-time Democratic star who is risking his second straight election statewide loss in Texas. Early voting ended Friday, with almost 4.8 million Texans voting before Election Day, far fewer than the...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

Border Report

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy