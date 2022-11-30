ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks

The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Vice

Police Finally Arrested This 65-Year-Old Transnational ‘Drug Queen’

At 65, she was one of Vietnam’s most elusive crime bosses, evading capture in a series of busts that yielded drugs worth millions of dollars. Despite Interpol issuing a warrant for her arrest, the fugitive managed to recruit a fresh network of young criminals to keep her transnational smuggling ring alive, hiding drugs inside car engines and sending them to the country’s busiest cities.
Court TV

TX v. Ortiz: Border Patrol Serial Killer Trial

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Court TV) — Opening statements begin Monday, November 28 in the trial of suspected serial killer Juan David Ortiz, a South Texas border patrol agent accused of murdering four women. The deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Janelle Ortiz all occurred in...
LAREDO, TX

