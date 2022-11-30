Read full article on original website
Texas-born drug lord ‘La Barbie’ no longer in U.S. custody, his whereabouts unknown
According to his sentencing documents, Valdez's release date was set for July 27, 2057. But inexplicably, he is no longer being held and is listed as 'NOT IN BOP CUSTODY' in the Bureau of Prisons database.
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Immigration attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
How a Drug Smuggler Moved Cocaine Around the US and Sent $56 Million to Mexican Cartels
MEXICO CITY — A drug trafficker is going to prison after sending an estimated $56 million back to Mexican cartels, the profits from cocaine that he helped smuggle through a “sophisticated network of warehouses and front companies” around the United States. Luis Eduardo González García, 61, pleaded...
Mexican woman allegedly killed for her organs after online courtship gone bad
Authorities in Peru believe the organs of a Mexican woman visiting a man she met online may have been harvested after her remains washed up on a beach.
Mexican authorities urge U.S. to tweak travel alerts warning citizens to stay away due to crime, kidnappings
Mexican authorities are hoping that the U.S. will adjust its travel warnings to the country by tweaking the language to make them clearer and avoid generalizing.
Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks
The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
Baja California, where the city of Tijuana is located, is not in the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico according to Marco Antonio Vargas González, coordinator with Mexico's Anti-kidnapping Association.
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
Mexico authorizes U.S. seizure of drug lord Caro Quintero's property
MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Mexican court has authorized the United States to seize drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero's assets in Mexico, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.
Ex-border agent, wife accused of getting phony travel permits for undocumented truck drivers
A former Border Patrol agent and his wife have been indicted on charges they were part of a conspiracy to hire undocumented migrants by fraudulently obtaining immigration permits for them, the Justice Department says.
Arizona rancher won't leave despite MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers invading his property: 'I'm tough'
Arizona rancher Jim Chilton joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has directly impacted his ranch and his family, including when MS-13 showed up at his door.
‘We’re just this close’: Migrants gather on Mexican side as a judge strikes down Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A federal judge struck down Title 42 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 — the public health order that has allowed Border Patrol agents to expel migrants from certain countries who cross into the United States. The City of El Paso says that it is monitoring the situation and working with Customs […]
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for complaining about low birth rates when his party supports abortion.
Police Finally Arrested This 65-Year-Old Transnational ‘Drug Queen’
At 65, she was one of Vietnam’s most elusive crime bosses, evading capture in a series of busts that yielded drugs worth millions of dollars. Despite Interpol issuing a warrant for her arrest, the fugitive managed to recruit a fresh network of young criminals to keep her transnational smuggling ring alive, hiding drugs inside car engines and sending them to the country’s busiest cities.
Mexico wants American extradited on charges in NC woman’s death
Mexican prosecutors have filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.
Court TV
TX v. Ortiz: Border Patrol Serial Killer Trial
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Court TV) — Opening statements begin Monday, November 28 in the trial of suspected serial killer Juan David Ortiz, a South Texas border patrol agent accused of murdering four women. The deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Janelle Ortiz all occurred in...
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
