Despite cancer and the COVID-19 pandemic, my dog helps me find joy in the little things in life. I have a little Jack Russell mix named Davina who is temporarily helping me and alerting in the house. She is not trained or allowed to go out in public like my first service dog was, but is wonderful at letting me know when someone is at the door, when my coffee is pouring, when my phone is buzzing and all those soundsthat I miss being deaf.

11 HOURS AGO