Bastrop men accused of stealing catalytic converters in West Monroe; arrested

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a closed automotive business located on Cryer Street in West Monroe, La. due to suspicious activity. Prior to officers’ arrival at the scene, the caller advised them that they witnessed a man allegedly drilling on a truck.

Upon arrival, police discovered the vehicle and it contained two suspects. Officers also noticed that one of the suspect’s vehicles was parked beside a white Chevrolet truck that had damage to its exhaust system.

The suspects were asked to exit the vehicle and police identified them as 60-year-old Walter A. Christian and 40-year-old Joshua Shanteze Walker. According to Christian, he ran out of gas and parked his car at the location. Walker advised officers he was just riding around the area.

Police observed metal shavings on Walker’s clothes and skin. Christian then gave police verbal consent to search his vehicle and they discovered the following items:

  • Two catalytic converters
  • Numerous used Sawzall blades
  • Power tools

Christian went on to advise officers that he purchased the catalytic converters and denied stealing them. The duo was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Walker and Christian were charged with Theft, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Conspiracy.

MyArkLaMiss

