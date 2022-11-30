Read full article on original website
Deantre “Tre” Burns
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Jody Hooper officiating. Interment will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Shelby County.
Paula Jeanne Phillips
Granddaughter, Valerie Brown and Zachary Whitten of Stanley, Louisiana. Great-grandchild, Laylah Whitten of Stanley, Louisiana. Sister, Ann Bordelon of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Preceded in death by parents, Edna Marcotte Phillips and Charles Paul Bonds Jr.; and husband, John Stanfield. Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfh.com.
Murphy's Christmas Piano Recital
December 1, 2022 - Clara Murphy will present her Christmas Piano Recital Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7pm at First Baptist Church, San Augustine, Texas. Participating students are: Joy Bailey, Lake McDaniel, Bonnie Consford, Grace McReynolds, Makenna Tanner, Rylie Todd, Brooklyn Elliott and Braeleigh Elliott.
VFW to Observe Pearl Harbor Day
December 2, 2022 - It began when Japanese aircraft appeared in the air over Pearl Harbor, Hawaii just before 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, December 7th, 1941. When the attack ceased shortly before 10:00 a.m., less than two hours after it began, American forces had paid a fearful price. Eighteen (18) ships were either damaged or sunk, 180 aircraft were destroyed and 2,403 were dead and thousands of others wounded.
Timpson Parade Brings Christmas Cheer to Downtown Timpson
December 3, 2022 - Christmas cheer in Timpson was a plenty Saturday with the Christmas Parade traveling around the downtown streets lead by the award winning Timpson Bear band. Parade participants included emergency responders, area businesses, church groups, and lots of community members driving golf carts, four wheelers, and more! To view photos from the parade, click here.
Operation Blue Santa Announces Store Front Decorating Contest Entries
December 2, 2022 - Operation Blue Santa would like to thank the Businesses of Shelby County for their support and Christmas Spirit in decorating their windows. Six businesses entered, and a decision will be announced on Monday the 5th on who wins. Those businesses are: Ace Hardware, Johnston Properties (brokerage),...
SFA’s School of Human Sciences to Co-host Open house for Tiny Homes
Stephen F. Austin State University’s James I. Perkins College of Education and the School of Human Sciences are co-hosting an open house featuring four tiny homes built this fall by students in the school’s construction management program. Held in partnership with Village Nac, a faith-based nonprofit that shelters those suffering from poor mental health and homelessness, the free event is from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 at 1188 County Road 823, the site of the village.
Local Business Honors Veterans, Contributes to Post
December 2, 2022 - Members of VFW Post 8904 in Center were presented with a check from Pineywoods Beverage on November 18, 2022. In recognition of Veterans Day, the business offered a 5% discount to its customers who were veterans. In addition, 5% of the sales from Veterans Day were contributed to the VFW Post.
FM 3172 Scene of Fatal Truck-tractor Crash
December 1, 2022 - FM 3172 near CR 2665 was the scene of a fatal crash November 30, 2022, involving a truck-tractor hauling saltwater. Emergency personnel with four fire departments including the Huxley Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Shelbyville VFD, Joaquin VFD and Center Fire Department immediately responded to the scene when they were alerted to the incident two miles from FM 2694.
DA Removes JP 4 from Office; Misconduct Alleged in Meeting Murder Suspect
December 1, 2022 - Josh Ritter, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, is officially being removed immediately by suspension from his office December 1, 2022, per an order filed by Karren Price, 123rd Judicial District Attorney, and signed by Leann K. Rafferty, 123rd Judicial District Court Judge. On this date...
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Dec. 2
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Shelbyville ISD Safety, Security Committee Meeting Agenda, Dec. 7
December 1, 2022 - A meeting of the Safety and Security Committee of the Shelbyville Independent School District will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 beginning at 12pm, in the Board Room of the Shelbyville Independent School District at 5322 St. Hwy 87 S, Shelbyville, Texas The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.
My Five Cents: SFA, School Safety, Bill Filing, UT Tyler
December 1, 2022 - I hope your Thanksgiving was filled with family, friends, and wonderful food. We all have much to be thankful for. Now, the holiday season is upon us!. 1. Stephen F. Austin State University votes to join University of Texas System. During a special called Board of...
Center ISD Student Flu Vaccine Clinic on Dec. 5
December 2, 2022 - Student flu vaccine clinic by Aurora Concepts is scheduled for December 5th on each campus of Center ISD. Parents may register their students through the online link. *Please sign up using the following link:. *All insurance policies will be verified, please sign up with the link...
Shelby County Football Scores - Playoffs Week 4
December 2, 2022 - Shelby County Varsity Football is down to the Timpson Bears in week 4 of playoffs - Texas UIL State Class 2A Division I Quarterfinals.
Timpson Bears Claw Through the Cooper Bulldogs with 34-13 State Football Quarterfinal Win
The Timpson Bears varsity football team took a convincing 34-13 Texas State UIL Quarterfinals win over the Cooper Bulldogs on Friday at Lindale Eagles Stadium. The Bears trailed early after Cooper started strong with a 14-play 76-yard scoring drive which concluded with a 4-yard touchdown run by Canon Ingram. An extra point kick by Sean Patel gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 advantage at the 6:13 minute mark of the first quarter of play.
