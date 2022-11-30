Tomorrow on Good Day: Bowties for Your Pet and You

Start your day the right way with Sid Simone on Good Day Northern Michigan, airing weekdays at 9 a.m. on 9&10 News and VUit.

Tomorrow on Good Day Northern Michigan, we’re featuring a business that makes customized bowties for humans AND pets. So cute!

Also on the show:

3 tips to keep credit in check

Tips on buying electric vehicles

SID NEEDS YOUR HELP!

This holiday season, Sid wants you to submit your photos (or short videos) of your holiday decorations.

You also can let her know what your New Year’s resolution is.

Email your photos and resolutions to GoodDay@9and10news.com and tune in to see if you made it on the show!