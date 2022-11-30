ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Returning Soon, Other Eastern Conference Powers Are Also Regaining Health

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

Butler, James Harden and Khris Middleton are all hoping to return from injury this weekend

The good news for Miami Heat is they are almost back to full strength with Jimmy Butler expected back for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The bad news is a couple of other Eastern Conference powers are getting healthy, too.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Khris Middleton (wrist) of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (foot) are nearing returns returns from injury. Both teams were considered championship contenders in the East entering the season.

Butler will miss his seventh straight game because of ankle and knee problems. They are targeting his return for Friday against the Celtics. Middleton hasn't played since being injured last year in the second round of the playoffs. Many felt the Bucks would have made the Finals if not for his injury.

Harden has been out since Nov. 2 because of a strained foot tendon.

InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton Expected Back Friday

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is expected back in the lineup against the Boston Celtics Friday night. Butler, who has missed the past seven games with a right knee injury, is one of two NBA All-Stars set to make their return. Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton will make his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers after sustaining an MCL injury in the playoffs last year against the Chicago Bulls.
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

