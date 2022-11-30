Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Eater
Brooklyn’s New Dominican Barbecue Spot Is Serving Some of the City’s Best Smoked Meats
Ruben Santana started Bark Barbecue in his backyard in Ozone Park in the summer of 2020, dispensing brisket smoked over hardwood from his garage. Eventually, he parked his smoker across the street from Vito Locascio Field in the same neighborhood, and later did a series of pop-ups, mainly in Queens bars. He later scored slots at various Smorgasburgs and upgraded his smoker, but this was barbecue with a difference: While the meat was treated Texas style, the sides were distinctively Dominican, creating a unique New York City hybrid. As he told NBC News, “Who would have known that, in the barbecue culture, rice was what was missing.”
longisland.com
Village - The Soul of India Opens in Hicksville
Village - The Soul of India opened recently in Hicksville serving up South Indian vegetarian cuisine. According to their website the new restaurant’s chef has over 20 years of experience, providing the same authentic flavors and spices as traditional south Indian dishes. Their soup offerings include Rasam, a South...
Eater
A Local Mexican Restaurant Chain Shutters Multiple Locations — And More Closings
More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. At least 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
greaterlongisland.com
Sailing rivals turned friends open Capriotti’s Sandwich Shops in Selden and Hauppauge
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. Competition really is a good thing. Just ask entrepreneurs Walter Henry and William Denslow. The longtime pals met...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Babylon, NY
Suffolk County has 10 towns, and Babylon is one of them. It’s a far cry from the controlled chaos of New York City, and if you’re looking for an easygoing time, then this place is perfect for you. It’s also not that far from the famous beaches...
Feel like royalty at Oheka Castle in Huntington
When you first enter Oheka Castle, you are greeted by a magnificent staircase that is modeled after a staircase in a French chateau.
NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night. The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September. "I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need...
NBC New York
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes
From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jeff BID illuminates village with a new tree
The Port Jefferson Business Improvement District held a tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1. The tree was purchased by the Business Improvement District with the full support of the village government, according to Deputy Mayor Kathianne Snaden. Santa Claus lit the tree during the event after a countdown from those in attendance.
Herald Community Newspapers
Walking in a winter land of wonder
The Wantagh Chamber of Commerce recently converted the county park at the Wantagh Preservation Society into a bustling hub of holiday cheer, hosting its fourth annual Winter Wonderland celebration. Last Saturday, the chamber, along with Realty Advisors, hosted the festivities at the preservation society, on Wantagh Avenue, just east of...
Curbed
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
Suspect From Bay Shore Nabbed After Stabbing In Parking Lot Of Farmingdale Taco Bell
A Long Island man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Taco Bell in Farmingdale. According to Suffolk County detectives, John Davis-Hernandez, age 20, of Bay...
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
Body of NYC man found off LI nearly 2 weeks after he went missing
A Queens man who went missing while working on a boat at a Long Island marina in mid-November was found dead on a beach this week, Suffolk County police said.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Times … and dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022
The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Jamaica, Queens, a major transit hub with three distinct neighborhoods
The Queens community of Jamaica, which gave us Donald Trump, Mario Cuomo, the rapper 50 Cent, and uber-chef Rocco DiSpirito, is a transportation and governmental center with a vibrant atmosphere. The neighborhood, is home to JFK International Airport and a cluster of courthouses serving the borough. In this week’s Buy...
These Staten Island stores have sold the most winning NY lottery tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Lottery has made thousands of Staten Islanders richer -- even millionaires. Maybe it’s the game you play or the same numbers you pick each week. Some people may frequent the same store thinking it’s their lucky store. While for others, they may only choose to play when there’s a big jackpot at stake.
Herald Community Newspapers
Chabad, village await decision from judge
The future of two vacant properties in Atlantic Beach remains uncertain as the legal wrangling over 2025 Park Street and 2035 Park Street continues between the village and the Long Beach-based Chabad of the Beaches. Atlantic Beach moved one step closer to acquiring 2035 Park Street through eminent domain as...
Brooklyn apartments as low as $375 a month in new affordable building
Some winners of the 1921 Atlantic Apartments affordable housing lottery will qualify for studio apartment rentals of $375 per month. This is in Brooklyn, where the average monthly rent for studios is $3,350. If you do the math, that’s a savings of $2,975 a month... or $35,700 in a year. Maybe not Powerball territory but a nice chunk of cash just the same.
Know Them? Man, Women Wanted For Stealing From East Islip Department Store
Police are asking for help in finding a trio who stole $500 worth of clothing from a Long Island store. On Saturday, Oct. 22, around 5:30 p.m., a man and two women took assorted clothing items from a Marshalls in East Islip located at 2650 Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
Comments / 0