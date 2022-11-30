Read full article on original website
The Best Place To Live In New Jersey
Living in New Jersey has many benefits, including proximity to cities and East Coast beaches. If you're sold on NJ, here's the best place to live.
Absecon to Zarephath: Watch as Californians Try to Pronounce These NJ Cities
If you are a resident of New Jersey, we take for granted how relatively easy it is to say some of the confusing town names that are around here, but just imagine living 3,000 miles away and trying to pronounce these... Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
Black homeowners in New Jersey twice as likely as white homeowners to have homes under-appraised
It might have a lot to do with who is appraising the house.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
roi-nj.com
Restaurant entrepreneurs purchase two Margaritas Mexican locations with plans to expand more in N.J.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants on Wednesday said it signed a multiunit franchise agreement that includes two existing New Jersey restaurants located in Toms River and Metuchen, plus three new locations to open in the state by 2028. Behind the multiunit agreement are seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs Agam Vaidya, Sanjay Patel and Dipak...
NJ Spending $25M Preparing for America’s 250th Birthday
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
N.J. reports 2,170 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Hospitalizations reach highest number since February.
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,170 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state reported the highest number of hospitalizations since February. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.88 as of Thursday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each...
8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to. Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
marijuanamoment.net
New Jersey Marijuana Regulators Approve Rules For Public Cannabis Consumption Areas
New Jersey marijuana regulators approved rules for “public cannabis consumption areas” on Friday, bringing the state one step closer to providing the social use option to adults and patients. Adult-use cannabis shops opened in April, but advocates have emphasized the need to implement regulations that give people additional...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Could Soon Have Digital License Plates
New Jersey may soon be the fifth state in the country to offer drivers the option to purchase a digital license plate for their vehicle under a bill being considered by the Senate Transportation Committee today. The bill, which was already approved by the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee,...
NJ Gov. Murphy, Hunter Biden at White House state dinner
It was a who's who of the famous and infamous during a White House state dinner for French President Emmanual Macron. Among the guests Thursday night were Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy. Among those at the first state dinner of President Joe Biden's administration was his embattled son...
Food Experts Say This Great New Jersey Restaurant Is The One To Visit
New Jersey is one of the states in the nation with the greatest restaurants, and as an official foodie state, we have a lot of restaurants people want to visit. But is there one that everyone wants to visit even more than any other?. There apparently is, because the website...
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever
Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
NBC Philadelphia
Billboard Truck Displays Hateful, Anti-Islamic Messages Targeting NJ Mosques
A truck was seen driving around New Jersey displaying digital billboards featuring hateful messages aimed at Islamic centers — leading a town to take action. An unknown driver took the hate on wheels to two Middlesex County mosques to disturb worshippers on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of an attack on Hindus in Mumbai — India’s largest city — by Pakistani radicals that killed nearly 200. The rationale behind the anti-Islamic perplexed some in the community.
More warehouses are taking over NJ farms — Could laws stop them?
TRENTON – State lawmakers are developing a bill to address the loss of farms to warehouse development, though it appears unlikely to advance quickly and its ambition isn’t yet clear. The Assembly agriculture committee heard testimony on the topic for approximately two hours Wednesday, and despite the panel’s...
Is it illegal to drive with snow on your car in New Jersey?
Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
Sad cat ‘Fishtopher’ gets adopted in NJ after shelter profile goes viral
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — After looking so sad and depressed that he went viral, a South Jersey cat has landed a new home in time for the holidays. "Fishtopher" is a 5-year-old male domestic shorthair and Bengal mix, according to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood. A profile...
There Are Many Weird Things About New Jersey But Is This The Strangest?
If you've lived in New Jersey for more than one minute, you know that strange things happen here. We're used to them, but people from outside the state have a hard time understanding them. So, what is the strangest fact about New Jersey?. That is the question that one website...
Mandatory Bicycle Helmets for All in NJ
A new bill would require all adults to wear a helmet while riding a bike, scooter, or motorized scooter, or face a $25 fine.Photo byMorristown Minute. While already required for kids under 17, a new bill proposed by Assemblyman Atkins would require all adults to wear a helmet while riding a bike, scooter, or motorized scooter, or face a $25 fine.
