Tinkerer, dabbler, and woodworker. Cullen Bright comes from a long line of folks takin’ a stab at a variety of hobbies and endeavors, and Oak Lair Woodcraft is the fruition of his own creative journey. Founded in spring 2021, Oak Lair has quickly become an eye-catching favorite in the treasure trove of The Local Store, and it’s making its waves throughout the Chippewa Valley, too.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO