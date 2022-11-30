Read full article on original website
Volume One
C.F. Local to Direct Community Chorus' 45th Annual Concert
Chippewa Falls native Nate Plummer is showing that you can indeed go home again, as the internationally renowned voice teacher and theatrical director will lead his hometown’s choir, the Chippewa Valley Community Chorus (CVCC), as musical director for its 45th annual concert. The show will be held at the...
Volume One
Meet the Makers: The Oak Lair Woodcraft
Tinkerer, dabbler, and woodworker. Cullen Bright comes from a long line of folks takin’ a stab at a variety of hobbies and endeavors, and Oak Lair Woodcraft is the fruition of his own creative journey. Founded in spring 2021, Oak Lair has quickly become an eye-catching favorite in the treasure trove of The Local Store, and it’s making its waves throughout the Chippewa Valley, too.
Volume One
Terry Weld Won’t Seek Re-Election as E.C. City Council President
The top spot on the Eau Claire City Council will open up next spring, as City Council President Terry Weld has announced he won’t seek re-election to the position, which he has held for nearly four years. Weld, who was elected council president in April 2019 after serving two...
Volume One
Meet the Makers: Smith & Company Candles
What started as a small candle business that operated out of her basement in Wisconsin Rapids turned into a family biz full of love and delightful smells. Kenna Hoff and her husband, Doug, took over Smith & Company Candles after her mom had originally started the business in 2007. Since...
Volume One
Developer Wants to Tear Down Old Shopko, Build Student Apartments
A Milwaukee-based developer has plans to tear down the former Shopko on Eau Claire’s west side and replace it with two four-story apartment buildings aimed at student renters. Greywolf Partners is asking the Eau Claire Plan Commission to rezone the property and adopt a development plan for the seven-acre...
Volume One
ST. NICK STRIKES BACK: Rejection Letters from Santa
Editor’s note: Due to poor cybersecurity at the North Pole, longtime Volume One contributor Eric Rasmussen managed to intercept some recent correspondence between Chippewa Valley residents and Santa Claus. Enjoy this peek behind the snowy curtain that obscures what’s usually going on with Kris Kringle. Esteemed Father Christmas,
