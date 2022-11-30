Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports
Pinball Garage owner Brad Baker announced on Friday he will be curating a new arcade inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. In a video posted on Facebook, Baker, who owns Pinball Garage on North Third Street in downtown Hamilton, said they’ll open the Champion Mill Arcade. “You are looking...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Dec. 2-4
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do in Cincinnati this weekend, there's plenty of events happening around town. This time of year, we're used to seeing a lot of red for the holidays. But this weekend, it's all about the Cincinnati Reds with the return of Redsfest.
cincinnatirefined.com
A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport
Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
Cincinnati CityBeat
24 Cincinnati Bars and Restaurants with Igloos, Heated Patios for Outdoor Drinking This Winter
These Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky bars, breweries and restaurants make drinking outdoors delightful, even when our weather gets frightful. From heated igloos to standing heaters and firepits, local places are getting creative to keep you warm while you enjoy a beverage or two and delicious food with friends and family during the colder months.
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage
Korean BBQ, the potato chip of your dreams, a delicious piece of cake, a New York–style slice, and a spectacular mocktail. The post Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names "Best of City" in its December issue
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of those cities that people fall in love with. And it's no surprise, this place is great. Editor-in-chief John Fox from Cincinnati Magazine talks about the "Best of the City".
cincinnatirefined.com
The new Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is pure German magic
In German culture, the annual Christkindlmarkt is a focal point of joy, holiday magic, and everything that makes a local community special. That's the idea behind the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Park. It's happening every weekend, Thursday to Sunday, from now until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.
cincinnatizoo.org
Ride the New Electric Train!
New Electric Train Moves the Greenest Zoo in America® Closer to Goal to be NetZero. “While we are sad (for sentimental reasons) to say goodbye to our classic, diesel-fueled train, we are excited to make the switch to a sustainable, lower maintenance, electric train,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The solar panels that visitors park under are basically powering the train. It charges overnight and during loading and unloading, so it’s always ready to take passengers for a fun ride.”
WLWT 5
Popular northern Kentucky shop Lil's Bagels closing due to high rent prices
COVINGTON, Ky. — Lil's Bagels serves up hundreds of bagels every day. But customers say they don't just make bagels — they make a difference. Mariel Brown-Fallon is a regular at Lil's Bagels in Covington. "They sell out. You've got to get up really early to order your...
Fox 19
Door-to-door energy contractor accused of stealing NKY woman’s wedding bands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman they say stole jewelry from inside an Elsmere home while working as a contractor. The victim, Denise Rice, says she hired the contractors to make her home more energy efficient, but in the process, she says they robbed her of irreplaceable items.
WKRC
New restaurant sets opening in former La Petite Pierre space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of a shuttered West Chester Township restaurant are opening a new concept inside of the former La Petite Pierre space in Madeira. Calvin and Christina Tam, owners of West Chester's old Sushi Monk, are opening Monk at 7800 Camargo Road on Dec. 2.
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man decks out his house, neighbors house in Christmas lights
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — This Northern Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence, Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire display takes...
‘Puppypalooza’ to be hosted at new adoption center over the weekend; Adoption fees drop $100
CINCINNATI — For the first time ever, Cincinnati Animal CARE will reduce adoption fees for puppies at the new Pet Adoption Center, according to a spokesperson with Cincinnati Animal CARE. Cincinnati Animal CARE (CAC) is hosting ‘Puppypalooza’ on Dec. 3rd through Dec. 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
WLWT 5
43 years ago, 11 killed at The Who concert in Cincinnati
On Dec. 3, 1979, an eagerly awaited concert by the British rock band The Who was transformed by tragedy, as 11 people were killed in a mad scramble by thousands of fans trying to get into Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum. Three of those killed had attended the same high school...
linknky.com
Local man shows off private collection of antique vehicles for a good cause
One man is ready to show off his private car and truck collection of over 220 vintage and antique vehicles after 30 years. With tours open to the public every Friday and Saturday, you can see a collection of automobiles ranging from the early 1900s to a 1980s DeLorean. “He...
WLWT 5
Father, daughter turn massive pine into Christmas tree in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A local man and his daughter might win the contest for largest Christmas tree in the area this year. Cory Johnson told WLWT he and his 10-year-old daughter Ayress, just moved to Liberty Township and their house came with a massive pine tree in the front yard.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
