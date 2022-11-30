It was 43 years ago Saturday (December 3rd, 1979) that 11 fans died in a stampede while entering the Who‘s concert at Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum. The tragedy — which all but eradicated festival concert seating for nearly two decades — happened when thousands of fans who were lined up outside the venue to make a mad dash for the stage upon the arena opening, rushed through only a few doors opened by the venue, flooding the lobby area, leaving nearly a dozen fans dead in their wake.

