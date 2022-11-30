ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dayton.com

Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports

Pinball Garage owner Brad Baker announced on Friday he will be curating a new arcade inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. In a video posted on Facebook, Baker, who owns Pinball Garage on North Third Street in downtown Hamilton, said they’ll open the Champion Mill Arcade. “You are looking...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Dec. 2-4

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do in Cincinnati this weekend, there's plenty of events happening around town. This time of year, we're used to seeing a lot of red for the holidays. But this weekend, it's all about the Cincinnati Reds with the return of Redsfest.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport

Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
NEWPORT, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

24 Cincinnati Bars and Restaurants with Igloos, Heated Patios for Outdoor Drinking This Winter

These Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky bars, breweries and restaurants make drinking outdoors delightful, even when our weather gets frightful. From heated igloos to standing heaters and firepits, local places are getting creative to keep you warm while you enjoy a beverage or two and delicious food with friends and family during the colder months.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

The new Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is pure German magic

In German culture, the annual Christkindlmarkt is a focal point of joy, holiday magic, and everything that makes a local community special. That's the idea behind the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Park. It's happening every weekend, Thursday to Sunday, from now until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatizoo.org

Ride the New Electric Train!

New Electric Train Moves the Greenest Zoo in America® Closer to Goal to be NetZero. “While we are sad (for sentimental reasons) to say goodbye to our classic, diesel-fueled train, we are excited to make the switch to a sustainable, lower maintenance, electric train,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The solar panels that visitors park under are basically powering the train. It charges overnight and during loading and unloading, so it’s always ready to take passengers for a fun ride.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

43 years ago, 11 killed at The Who concert in Cincinnati

On Dec. 3, 1979, an eagerly awaited concert by the British rock band The Who was transformed by tragedy, as 11 people were killed in a mad scramble by thousands of fans trying to get into Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum. Three of those killed had attended the same high school...
CINCINNATI, OH
kz1043.com

Flashback: The Who Tragedy In Cincinatti

It was 43 years ago Saturday (December 3rd, 1979) that 11 fans died in a stampede while entering the Who‘s concert at Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum. The tragedy — which all but eradicated festival concert seating for nearly two decades — happened when thousands of fans who were lined up outside the venue to make a mad dash for the stage upon the arena opening, rushed through only a few doors opened by the venue, flooding the lobby area, leaving nearly a dozen fans dead in their wake.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
