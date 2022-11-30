ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

KTVL

Police find, arrest Ruch murder suspect after public tip

RUCH, Ore. — UPDATE:. Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jose "Alfredo" Sotelo-Palma, a suspect wanted for murder, after receiving a tip about his potential location. Officers found Sotelo-Palma around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening at a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville. The location...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
Klamath Falls News

Two men arrested for robbery spree in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Jackson County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in Ruch murder case

RUCH, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) has identified the suspect involved in a murder near the Ruch area. According to detectives, the suspect has been identified as Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico who is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of menacing.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Police arrest two people in connection with recent local robberies

On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with the assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27 years old) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25 years old) were contacted after McConathy reported his van stolen shortly after a report of a robbery at the Speedway Express at approximately 5:00 a.m. on this date. The initial investigation reported a male subject entering the location, removed the cash register, and fleeing the area in a silver van. The subjects later dumped the register out of the vehicle.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Mount Shasta resident arrested for arson in Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. — A man from Mt. Shasta was arrested on Saturday after law enforcement says he started a fire. 31-year-old Greg Alan Sayers was arrested for arson by both Cal Fire law enforcement officers as well as the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Sayers is charged with four counts...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Dec. 1

On Tuesday, November 29th, at approximately 7:11 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 5, near mile post 27, in Jackson County. The preliminary investigation indicated Gabriel Escobar (39), of Medford, had recently fled on foot from a nearby Fred Meyer after allegedly shoplifting. Escobar attempted to run across the freeway when he was struck and killed by a commercial motor vehicle traveling northbound in the slow lane. The slow lane was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash investigation was conducted. OSP was assisted by the Jackson County STAR Team, Medford PD, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Detectives Investigating Rural Jacksonville Homicide

Ruch, ORE. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting last night at 7:24 p.m. at the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville. When deputies arrived the male victim was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses named a possible suspect but the case remains under investigation. Victim identification is pending next of kin notification.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
mybasin.com

MEDFORD POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AT TINSELTOWN

On November 23, 2022 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Medford Police Officers were dispatched to Tinseltown located at 651 Medford Center for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theatre. Officers responded and located the involved male outside the theatre with an apparent gunshot wound to his thigh. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

Shoplifter hit by truck while running

JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man dies after struck by vehicle on I-5

JACKSON COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/1 – Winter Weather Advisory for Much of Southern Oregon; Man Killed Running Across I-5 After Alleged Shoplifting

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of Southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Warming shelter opens tonight in Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services says a warming shelter is opening tonight in Yreka. The shelter will be located at the City Council Chambers at 701 4th Street, Yreka. The shelter will open tonight, Dec. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. and tomorrow...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Fire department warns about lithium-ion battery explosions

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it has seen an increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. According to officials, this fire broke out after a person was changing their scooter batteries on an apartment windowsill. The batteries overheated and exploded. MFD sent out these safety tips to...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Klamath County data breach

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath County Developmental Disability Services (KCDDS) notified 547 individuals of a breach of unsecured personal patient-protected health information after discovering the event on October 21. In October, it was brought to the attention of the Klamath County Information Technology Department, that a data set was inappropriately...

