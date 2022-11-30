Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
klcc.org
Eugene's Float Om observes a decade of offering visitors tranquility and refuge
For ten years, a Eugene business has invited clients to let their troubles float away, by literally floating themselves. KLCC’s Brian Bull visited Float Om Healing Center, and tried out one of their sensory deprivation tanks. The first float tank was invented in 1954 by neuroscientist John Lilly. But...
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
kezi.com
Saint Vincent de Paul closing food room to expand shelter services
EUGENE, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is closing one of its food pantries in Eugene, but they say they’re doing it to better distribute resources to help the unsheltered. The Atkinson Food Room is inside the Lindholm Center on Highway 99. The building is a hub for services for the homeless, and those with low income needs such as computer access and referrals for jobs and housing. It also has a covered outdoor shelter. Terry McDonald, the director of Saint Vinnie’s, says that since they serve so many people every day, they would rather use the food pantry space to bring more of the homeless community indoors for the winter nights.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Eugene, Oregon
There’s a lot to love about Eugene, Oregon. Beyond being home to the University of Oregon, it’s a nature lover’s dream. Located in the southern Willamette Valley in Oregon and on the intersection of the McKenzie and Willamette rivers, there’s an abundance of outdoor activities to do here, from miles of biking, hiking, and running trails to kayaking and other watersports.
Did Anyone Say Hawaiian? Cafe 235 in Toledo, Oregon
Did Anyone Say Hawaiian? Cafe 235 in Toledo, Oregon. If you are looking for a delicious, unique, and authentic Hawaiian food experience in Toledo, Oregon, look no further than Cafe235!
hh-today.com
Site plan filed to remodel Albany car lot
The former Hertz car lot at 520 Airport Road may be remodeled to sell Subaru automobiles. That’s according to a recent filing with the planning division of the Albany Community Development Department. On behalf of property owner Steven Jackson, of Rockwall, TX, the filing asks for approval of a...
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Post Office changing hours due to criminal activity
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Cottage Grove residents might need to start looking elsewhere to receive their mail, as their local post office has closed its lobby access to PO boxes after hours. The next nearest post office is eight miles away in Creswell. People in Cottage Grove say the situation...
kqennewsradio.com
JAN DOE JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police are dealing with a case of an unidentified woman, a “Jane Doe”, who has been jailed for alleged disorderly conduct. Wednesday just before 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street after a caller said a disorderly woman was “yelling at nothing” and throwing items. When officers tried to contact the female, she ran away screaming and was trying to open doors of businesses and residences on Southeast Rose Street. The woman also allegedly stole a sleeping bag from in front of a business on Southeast Rose, but the owner did not want to pursue charges.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Eugene, Dec. 2
Deputies responded to a crash in the 91800blk of River Rd. on 11/30/22 at approximately 1:30pm. Investigation reveals that a red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Rd. when it drove off of the roadway and struck two trees. The driver of the SUV did not survive the crash. No other vehicles were involved. The involved driver’s identity is being withheld at this time.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Nov. 30
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 28, 8:09 a.m., 1800 block No. 6th St., “unlawful entry into MV.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 28, 8:40 a.m., 1000 block Newmark Ave., 48-year old Joseph Edward Fullerton charged with Criminal Trespass II, “Fullerton cited in lieu of custody.”
kezi.com
Shelter organizers say they're seeing more homeless women than ever before
EUGENE, Ore. -- Local shelter organizers said they're seeing a tragic trend of more women who are becoming homeless. Terry McDonald, the director of Saint Vincent de Paul, said that right now, 46% of their clientele is women and 25% of them are at least 62 years old. "It's been...
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
kqennewsradio.com
FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON
A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBERY AT RETAIL STORE
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged robbery at a retail store on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. 27-year old Cameron Sullivan allegedly attempted to steal two batteries valued at $400 from Coastal Farm and Ranch in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Douglas Co., Dec. 1
The Oregon State Police is asking for public assistance with a death investigation that occurred on November 30, 2021. OSP is hoping with the 1st anniversary of this incident that someone will come forward with new information. On November 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Larry Mell was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck on Hwy 38 near Putnam Valley Rd, just west of Drain, Oregon, when he was shot. Mr. Mell later died as a result of his injuries. The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggests this incident appears to be accidental. Mr. Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had 8 children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mr. Mell’s family described him as a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Mell loved fishing and crabbing and is greatly missed. Mr. Mell’s family said he was a strong survivor who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer. The Oregon State Police along with Mr. Mell’s family is requesting if anyone was shooting or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, call us. Help provide some closure to this family who is desperately seeking answers to what happened. If you think you might have some information on this incident, we urge you to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: Will Dante Moore Be a Duck?
Looks like head coach Dan Lanning’s off to save the future of the Oregon Ducks football program today. After a rough last couple of weeks, the Oregon football world has been fluttering full of rumors about superstar quarterback Dante Moore de-committing from the program. This all sparked up when offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham took the job as Arizona State’s next head coach. His relationship with Moore was a major reason that the five-star recruit chose to join the Ducks next season, and with that relationship now voided from Autzen, everything’s in flux.
oregontoday.net
Wrong Way Driver I-5, Marion Co., Dec. 2
On November 30, 2022, at approximately 10:20 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were in a short pursuit of an SUV that was driving recklessly on Interstate 5 southbound at milepost 253 around Jefferson, Oregon. The SUV made an erratic U-turn and began to travel northbound in the southbound lane before intentionally ramming an OSP Patrol car. The driver identified as Garrett W. Hall (50) from Portland was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested and lodged in jail for Reckless Driving, Felony Elude, and the Assault of a Public Safety Officer. The OSP Trooper was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The interstate was closed for over an hour for the investigation and to clear the scene. OSP was assisted at the scene by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful that the Oregon State Police Troopers were in the right place at the right time to intervene for the public’s safety.
Oregon Ducks’ meltdown at Oregon State and where the program goes from here: Talkin’ Ducks
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2, Pac-12 Conference) watched their conference championship chances go up in flames while blowing a 31-10 lead at Oregon State to lose 38-34.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
