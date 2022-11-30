ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York Haven, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’

Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
NEWPORT, PA
abc27.com

Special election to be held in PA 27th District

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has approved a special election to be held following Senator John Gordner’s resignation on Wednesday. The lieutenant governor’s media release states Gordner resigned during Wednesday’s senate session so he could accept a new position elsewhere. Gordner has served...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Singles Mingles Dance

Single and want to mingle? There is a dance for that. In fact, its every week!. The Single Minglers of Central PA dance happens every evening in Camp Hill. Group member Doug Peck joins the show.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin Co. Library System goes eliminates overdue fees

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Library System is joining a nationwide trend in public libraries. A policy that started because of the pandemic is now permanent. The library system is going “fine free,” eliminating fees for overdue books and other materials. Library staff said this is...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County fire department receives donation

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Township Fire Department is one step closer to a new fire engine thanks to a generous donation from a family in grief. Brandon Skiles died from a drug overdose four years ago. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the anniversary of his death, the family and their business donated 100,000 to the fire department.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Emergency siren testing to take place in York County

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will be taking place on Wed, Dec. 7. The test, which occurs two times a year, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and last for approximately three minutes. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County homebuilder garnished employee’s checks but didn’t pass on child support payments: police

Police charged the owner of a Hummelstown construction company with theft after they say he garnished a worker’s wages for child support but never passed on the money. Merill “Bud” Miller, 61, deducted $2,295 from his employee’s paychecks through November this year, but did not forward the money to the county domestic relations office as required by law, police wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans

HARRISBURG — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members of Shapiro’s transition team and the 23 members of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Tuba Carol Fest to take place in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuba players unite! Performances of Christmas carols put on by tuba players from around the country will take place in Gettysburg next Friday, Dec. 9. Crowds are welcome to join in and sing the holiday tunes. Hot chocolate will be served. The public performance will...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Shore News Network

Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools

DOVER, PA – Reports of a suicide man possibly armed with a gun forced lockdowns at two Dover area schools, the Northern York County Police Department reported. According to the department, dispatch received a call about a suicidal subject in Dover Township on Thursday at around 12:44 pm. In addition, the subject was identified as being possibly armed with a firearm and had fled from his home. As a result of the proximity of the call to Dover Area High School and Dover Area Middle School, all buildings in the Dover Area School District were placed on lockdown. Police said, The post Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools appeared first on Shore News Network.
DOVER, PA
abc27.com

Rodgers and Associates talk retirement

A wealth management firm in Lancaster specializes in helping clients become financially independent for retirement while focusing on their needs and concerns. Jeremie Patrick joins us now to share how they can help you.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy