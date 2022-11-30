Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
3 Fun Things to do in Lancaster, PA this WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Sight and Sound Theatre: ‘Moses’ Takes the Stage in 2023familyfunpa.comLancaster, PA
Related
WGAL
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
abc27.com
Special election to be held in PA 27th District
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has approved a special election to be held following Senator John Gordner’s resignation on Wednesday. The lieutenant governor’s media release states Gordner resigned during Wednesday’s senate session so he could accept a new position elsewhere. Gordner has served...
Local educator is a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Brooke Menzen is an English teacher at Jersey Shore Area High School. She has been teaching for just over a decade. "It actually goes back to my teachers here at Jersey Shore High School, and I saw their passion for teaching and how much change they were making, and I decided my senior year to become a teacher," said Menzen.
Harrisburg names city intersection after first Black councilwoman
This weekend Harrisburg will be honoring Judith Hill, the city’s first Black councilwoman who dedicated her life to community and civil rights causes. The city announced the Sixth and Harris Street intersection will be named Judith C. Hill Way. The intersection is near where Hill grew up, according to city officials.
Mother’s Subs in Harrisburg has been a family tradition since the 1970s: Best Eats
Back in 1973 when Mother’s Sub shops opened, dining out options were limited, especially in and around Harrisburg. Mother’s Submarine Specialties filled the void. Mother’s also had different beers, wine and lots of music at the Harrisburg East Mall in Swatara Township.
abc27.com
Singles Mingles Dance
Single and want to mingle? There is a dance for that. In fact, its every week!. The Single Minglers of Central PA dance happens every evening in Camp Hill. Group member Doug Peck joins the show.
abc27.com
Quarryville Police Department Equine Officer McGillicuddy honored at memorial service
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On a rainy Wednesday night, the Quarryville Police Department and members of the community had a private memorial service for miniature horse Officer McGillicuddy, according to abc27’s media partner LancasterOnline/LNP. On Nov. 2, the Quarryville Police Foundation announced the passing of Equine Officer McGillicuddy...
State College
State High Football’s Undefeated Season Ends Following 27-7 Loss to Harrisburg in 6A State Semifinals
Sometimes when it rains it pours. That was what State College learned on Saturday afternoon falling 27-7 as Harrisburg rattled off 27-straight points in the second half to advance to the PIAA 6A State Finals. The loss gives the Little Lions their first and only defeat of the season. In...
abc27.com
Dauphin Co. Library System goes eliminates overdue fees
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Library System is joining a nationwide trend in public libraries. A policy that started because of the pandemic is now permanent. The library system is going “fine free,” eliminating fees for overdue books and other materials. Library staff said this is...
abc27.com
Cumberland County fire department receives donation
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Township Fire Department is one step closer to a new fire engine thanks to a generous donation from a family in grief. Brandon Skiles died from a drug overdose four years ago. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the anniversary of his death, the family and their business donated 100,000 to the fire department.
abc27.com
Emergency siren testing to take place in York County
DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station will be taking place on Wed, Dec. 7. The test, which occurs two times a year, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and last for approximately three minutes. The...
Dauphin County homebuilder garnished employee’s checks but didn’t pass on child support payments: police
Police charged the owner of a Hummelstown construction company with theft after they say he garnished a worker’s wages for child support but never passed on the money. Merill “Bud” Miller, 61, deducted $2,295 from his employee’s paychecks through November this year, but did not forward the money to the county domestic relations office as required by law, police wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans
HARRISBURG — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members of Shapiro’s transition team and the 23 members of...
abc27.com
Tuba Carol Fest to take place in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuba players unite! Performances of Christmas carols put on by tuba players from around the country will take place in Gettysburg next Friday, Dec. 9. Crowds are welcome to join in and sing the holiday tunes. Hot chocolate will be served. The public performance will...
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PA
Living healthy is great, but some days, fast food such as burgers and fries hits the soft spot like nothing else. Especially after a long week. Today, I'm highlighting Harrisburg, PA. A city with plenty of options when it comes to juicy burgers. Here are a handful of local, highly-rated favorites.
Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools
DOVER, PA – Reports of a suicide man possibly armed with a gun forced lockdowns at two Dover area schools, the Northern York County Police Department reported. According to the department, dispatch received a call about a suicidal subject in Dover Township on Thursday at around 12:44 pm. In addition, the subject was identified as being possibly armed with a firearm and had fled from his home. As a result of the proximity of the call to Dover Area High School and Dover Area Middle School, all buildings in the Dover Area School District were placed on lockdown. Police said, The post Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools appeared first on Shore News Network.
abc27.com
Rodgers and Associates talk retirement
A wealth management firm in Lancaster specializes in helping clients become financially independent for retirement while focusing on their needs and concerns. Jeremie Patrick joins us now to share how they can help you.
Harrisburg native killed while visiting relatives for the holidays ‘always wanted to give back’
Pedro Anthony Duran returned to his hometown of Harrisburg to celebrate the holidays and the birth of a new grandchild. But the festive trip ended in crushing grief when someone shot and killed him the day before Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0