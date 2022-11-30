Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
A big slice of success: John's Pizza & Subs marks 40 years in business
The Dispatch checked in on John’s Pizza & Subs owners Gene Mongan and Kurt Raepple as their business was coming off a giant lake-effect snowstorm and into a busy holiday week. The holiday and the weather brought in a blizzard of customers, too, for the business partners who are...
Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
Three WNY restaurants earn 'America’s Best Restaurant' distinction
JP Fitzgerald’s, Chef’s, and Ilio DiPaolo’s are now featured on "America’s Best Restaurants" online platforms
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half-Off Deep South Taco
You don't have to leave Buffalo to get a taste of the Deep South!. You don't have to leave Buffalo to get a taste of the Deep South! Deep South Taco is serving up delicious Mexican food in an Southern-inspired authentic taqueria and bar with a funky Nashville twist. Try your favorite tacos Luchador Style, dig into their Fork and Knife Burritos, taste the award-winning Nacho Libre Platter or test your bravery with the world's hottest taco: the Scorpion Taco! Plus, there are tons of mouthwatering vegetarian and vegan options to choose from. There's something for everyone at Deep South Taco so gather your crew for tacos, drinks and rooftop views.
Buffalo’s Must Try Restaurants Before The End Of The Year
CARMINE'S - A perfect place for a date night or a family dinner, Carmine's moved to a new location in Williamsville this year but still serves the same homemade amazing Italian food that they did for years in East Amherst. Lago 210 - Located right on the shores of Lake...
25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York
Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
WKBW-TV
Hen House is expanding the coop to bring Nashville Hot Chicken to Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready North Buffalo. There is a new restaurant coming to the area that plans to spice up the local food scene. Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken is in the final stages of opening a new restaurant at 690 Hertel Avenue. The hope is that...
Buffalo Holiday Market among holiday gift idea venues
The holiday shopping season is in high gear, and if you’re looking for something unique, there are a number of markets popping up, including the Buffalo Holiday Market on Ohio Street.
The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love
Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
First Night Family Party Pack for 2023 revealed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, we got our first look at this year's First Night Family Party Pack. For $20, you get a party kit which includes balloons, a disco light bulb, plus free vouchers to the Buffalo Zoo lights display, and food recipes. Twenty random boxes also include...
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Holiday Fare at Buffalo’s Broadway Market Kicks off on Saturday
Holiday Fare at the Broadway Market offers an array of holiday foods, crafts, beverages, plus all your market favorites to make for that perfect gift for a loved one, or a treat for yourself. Pictures with Santa ($5) from Noon to 4:00pm. Music each day. The Holiday Season is a...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
Code Blue 32 issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County Saturday night, Sunday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather continues to change and get colder in the Buffalo area a Cold Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County, which will go into effect Saturday and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 2 - December 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first weekend of December and several holiday-related events are taking place across Western New York. Due to the recent snowstorm, the start of The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights was delayed but it officially opens on Friday at 5 p.m. Organizers say admission must be purchased online, you can reserve your night here. There are a limited number of tickets available per night. You can find more information here.
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
Voice Of Iconic Christmas Character Is From Lackawanna New York
The holiday movies are here and one of the most iconic ones has a major tie to Western New York. At some point this Holiday season you are going to watch or at least hear about the snow miser. He is one of the main characters in the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus". In the movie, the Snow Miser controls the cold weather on earth and is the brother of the Heat Miser who controls the warm weather. They are the sons of Mother Nature.
5 Holiday Movies Filmed In Buffalo New York
As we get ready to wrap up November and head into December and the Christmas season, people are always looking for ways to get into the spirit. One way is to watch a holiday movie. Whether it is a blockbuster like "The Santa Claus", a hallmark movie, a classic like "A Christmas Story" or a debatable Christmas movie like "Die Hard", grabbing some popcorn and a blanket to snuggle up to watch a holiday flick is a great way to get into the spirit.
Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting postponed
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the high wind warning on Saturday, the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed. Organizers are working to reschedule the event for Saturday, December 10. Details will be shared when available. The event is still set to be held at the Rotary Rink at Fountain […]
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0