Read full article on original website
Related
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Virginia
"He is just an imaginary figure that we look to because he is the eternal rebel that fought for justice and humanity."
cbs19news
First Night Virginia canceled again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
NBC 29 News
First mpox death announced in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, now known as “mpox,” in Virginia. The patient was an adult resident of the Eastern Health Region of Virginia. VDH will not release any specifics about the person,...
Virginia has recorded its first mpox death
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the patient who passed away was an adult in the Eastern Health Region of the state.
Tech Experts Tapped to Explore Impact of Gold Mining in Virginia
Virginia Tech faculty members William Hopkins and Robert Bodnar were part of a 13-person technical team convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to provide their subject-matter expertise to produce “The Potential Impacts of Gold Mining in Virginia” report released in early November. Recent increases in gold prices and other factors brought renewed […]
wymt.com
The need for child care continues to grow in Eastern Ky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a growing issue before the flood, and now Eastern Kentuckians are running out of options. “Working parents need something in their neighborhood, in their community, and maybe somebody they already know that can care for their children,” Becky Stacy, the Executive Director of Appalachian Early Childhood Network, said.
wymt.com
First Lady Britainy Beshear announces new drop off locations for EKY toy drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced some new locations folks from across the state can drop off toys for the upcoming toy drive. The Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive will benefit children affected by historic flooding in several...
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
wymt.com
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
wymt.com
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Virginia Business
2022 Virginia Business Person of the Year: Jim McGlothlin
Jim McGlothlin had never really thought much about paintings. He was more of a music guy, a fan of Elvis, whom he saw in concert six months before the King’s 1977 death. But the art of the deal — in this case, winning a valuable artwork at an auction — was a familiar feeling.
crozetgazette.com
Requiem for the Mountain People
In the southern highlands of Virginia native mountain people grew up in small hamlets named White Rock, Montebello, Chicken Holler and Love. Living in multigenerational cabins that had little in the way of modern conveniences, each tiny community was a self-contained unit that served the people living in and around its boundaries. These rugged, self-sufficient individuals grew and raised what was needed for everyday life in the isolated mountain regions of home.
wymt.com
Kentucky agriculture on pace to achieve record receipts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Agricultural economists say Kentucky’s farm sector is on pace to achieve record-setting cash receipts. That is despite a turbulent year marked by surging inflation and extreme weather. Statewide farm cash receipts this year are projected to approach $8 billion. That would easily surpass the 2021...
All Six Hunters Bag Magnificent Bulls During Virginia’s Inaugural Elk Hunt
This past October, six hunters made Virginia history by participating in the state’s very first elk hunt. All of the avid hunters were able to bag giant bulls during the inaugural event and help raise money for conservation in the process. It was a success on every front. The...
First child death from Flu complications reported in SW Va.
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has announced a child from Southwest Virginia has died from Flu complications. According to VDH, this is the first pediatric death in Virginia for the 2022-23 flu season. They say the child was in the age range of 5-12 years old. No more information was shared by […]
WSET
SEE IT: Large meteor sails across the sky, captured in Central Virginia
(WSET) — This isn't something you see every day. A large meteor making its way across the night sky. This meteor, sent to us on ChimeIn by George Haislip of Pulaski, was seen around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. He captured it on his doorbell camera. According to Chief Meteorologist...
wvih.com
Kentucky Income Tax & Sales Tax Changing
Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state’s income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.
wdrb.com
Kentuckians will get an income tax break in January. Here are the 35 things that will cost more to pay for it.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For...
Comments / 0