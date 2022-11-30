ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs19news

First Night Virginia canceled again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC 29 News

First mpox death announced in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, now known as “mpox,” in Virginia. The patient was an adult resident of the Eastern Health Region of Virginia. VDH will not release any specifics about the person,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Tech Experts Tapped to Explore Impact of Gold Mining in Virginia

Virginia Tech faculty members William Hopkins and Robert Bodnar were part of a 13-person technical team convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to provide their subject-matter expertise to produce “The Potential Impacts of Gold Mining in Virginia” report released in early November. Recent increases in gold prices and other factors brought renewed […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wymt.com

The need for child care continues to grow in Eastern Ky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a growing issue before the flood, and now Eastern Kentuckians are running out of options. “Working parents need something in their neighborhood, in their community, and maybe somebody they already know that can care for their children,” Becky Stacy, the Executive Director of Appalachian Early Childhood Network, said.
WHITESBURG, KY
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA
wymt.com

Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Jake Wells

Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

2022 Virginia Business Person of the Year: Jim McGlothlin

Jim McGlothlin had never really thought much about paintings. He was more of a music guy, a fan of Elvis, whom he saw in concert six months before the King’s 1977 death. But the art of the deal — in this case, winning a valuable artwork at an auction — was a familiar feeling.
VIRGINIA STATE
crozetgazette.com

Requiem for the Mountain People

In the southern highlands of Virginia native mountain people grew up in small hamlets named White Rock, Montebello, Chicken Holler and Love. Living in multigenerational cabins that had little in the way of modern conveniences, each tiny community was a self-contained unit that served the people living in and around its boundaries. These rugged, self-sufficient individuals grew and raised what was needed for everyday life in the isolated mountain regions of home.
VIRGINIA STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky agriculture on pace to achieve record receipts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Agricultural economists say Kentucky’s farm sector is on pace to achieve record-setting cash receipts. That is despite a turbulent year marked by surging inflation and extreme weather. Statewide farm cash receipts this year are projected to approach $8 billion. That would easily surpass the 2021...
KENTUCKY STATE
WFXR

First child death from Flu complications reported in SW Va.

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has announced a child from Southwest Virginia has died from Flu complications. According to VDH, this is the first pediatric death in Virginia for the 2022-23 flu season. They say the child was in the age range of 5-12 years old. No more information was shared by […]
wvih.com

Kentucky Income Tax & Sales Tax Changing

Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state’s income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.
KENTUCKY STATE

