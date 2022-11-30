Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"
As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
sneakernews.com
Purple And Gold Give The Nike Little Posite One A Regal Touch
The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com
The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Surfaces In Alternate White Colorway
Earlier in the year, it was revealed that A Ma Maniére had both an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 in the works. And while the former is only a week out from its debut, the latter won’t be seeing the light of day until 2023 as a result of delays. But said postponement pales in comparison to what could happen with this newly-revealed, alternate colorway — which opts to dress the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette in white instead of black — as there’s a chance it may never release to the public.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Pairs Bright Yellow With Rich Maroon
Although anticipation surrounding the Nike Air Max 97‘s 25th anniversary has died down a bit after the re-release of the “Silver Bullets”, Christian Tresser’s iconic design continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the mountain bike-inspired creation emerged in...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
Initially rumored in mid-March, the Air Jordan 13 in “Black” and “University Blue” has finally emerged via official images ahead of its December 23rd launch. Set to drop for adults and kids, the unreleased pair maintains a color-blocking with which the silhouette debuted 25 years ago. Leather and mesh construction comes together across most of the upper, but panels along the profiles and at the medial collar deviate in both color scheme and material, introducing a vibrant blue suede into the mix. Jumpman logos on the top of the tongue also sport the University of North Carolina Tar Heel-appropriate hue, adding yet anther tally to the roster of Air Jordan releases that’ve borrowed the tone since Michael Jordan signed to NIKE, Inc. in 1984. The panther eye-inspired accents at the lateral heel maintains its standard holographic finish, while sole units underfoot round out the look in the titular “Black” and “University Blue” colors.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” Coming Soon
The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a new Fall colorway. Perhaps the greatest sneaker of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a truly phenomenal silhouette that fans have loved for a very long time. In fact, this year is special for the shoe, as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Any anniversary is a big one, but 40 years is a special mark.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Huarache Craft Gets A Sleek “Black/White” Treatment
Celebrating its 30th anniversary last year, The Swoosh followed up the Air Huarache’s celebratory slate of offerings with a brand-new construction, debuting the Nike Air Huarache Craft just a few months ago. Having employed a seldom amount of propositions since then, a tried-and-true “Black/White” pairing is now entering the fold.
PopSugar
Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stadium Green” Revealed: Photos
The Air Force 1 Low is always getting new colorways. One of the best shoes ever created is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. At this point, everyone knows how great this sneaker actually is. It turned 40 years old in 2022, and it has a place in not just sneaker culture, but pop culture as well. Additionally, it is just very easy to wear.
sneakernews.com
Best Look Yet At Russell Westbrook’s Jordan Why Not .6
While rumors continues to swirl regarding Russell Westbrook’s long-term residency in LA, Jordan Brand has been toiling away behind the scenes on the triple-double King’s next signature silhouette. Having been teased here and there, our best look at the Jordan Why Not .6 has just been revealed in a synonymous “Shattered Backboard” aesthetic.
sneakernews.com
The Nike ACG Air Moc Features Ocean Bliss Blue Uppers
The Nike ACG Air Moc isn’t one of the company’s most complicated designs, but its simplicity is proof of the Swoosh’s ability to do things right. As the end of 2022 inches closer, the laceless silhouette has emerged in a light blue and pitch-black ensemble. The pair’s dimpled, textile and fabric upper indulges in the lighter of the two aforementioned colors, evoking ocean waters. The fit adjustment toggle at the spine follows suit, with “acg” logos right underneath it also favoring the aquatic tone. The remainder of the moccasin-like proposition delivers stark black contrast, although the outsole’s speckled finish suggests the sole unit has been constructed with recycled materials as part of Nike’s sustainability efforts.
sneakernews.com
Nike ISPA’s Latest Sneaker, The Mindbody, Appears To Be Made Of Trash
Pre-distressed sneakers have always been a contentious topic, whether you’re a sneakerhead or not. Brands the likes of Golden Goose, for example, were previously ridiculed for these very offerings, with many refusing to pay anywhere near their several hundred dollar asking price. But over the course of the last few years, opinion has quickly taken a turn, as the rise of the vintage trend has incited many to do the dirtying, yellowing, and scuffing themselves.
Sneaker Releases: Hoka Delivers a New Road-to-Trail Challenger Shoe + More News
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nov. 30, 2022: Hoka is back with another Challenger shoe. The Hoka Challenger ATR 7, which arrives Dec. 1 via Hoka.com, is look described as a brand that’s built “at the intersection of road and trail.” The shoe is executed with lightweight and breathable mesh uppers made with recycled content, soft compression molded EVA midsoles for continuous comfort and outsoles with tightly spaced 4mm lugs that are inspired by gravel tires that were added to deliver improved traction on uneven...
Jasmine Jordan on Her Father Michael’s Support of Building the Jordan Brand Women’s Roster & Expanding Beyond Basketball
The Jordan Brand athlete roster looks a lot different today than in it has years past, replete with top-tier WNBA talent including FN cover star Aerial Powers and several others. Much of that transformation can be attributed to its basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing Jasmine Jordan. On Wednesday night, Jasmine — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City, where Jordan Brand accepted the Brand of the Year honor. The athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, but arguably its biggest gains were with women. A June...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk Low “Sandrift” Coming Soon: Photos
This Nike Dunk Low will be a women’s exclusive. One of the best shoes ever is the Nike Dunk Low. This is a sneaker that has been around for about 40 years at this point, and it continues to get hit with some truly amazing colorways. Although there was a quiet period for the sneaker, it is back in full swing.
