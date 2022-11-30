Read full article on original website
Galion Inquirer
Quick start pushes Marion Harding past Galion
GALION — Galion opened up Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play at home on Friday night. The Tigers fell to Marion Harding by a score of 72-57. A quick start for the Presidents was too much for the Tigers to overcome throughout this one. “There is no doubt that our effort...
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Sandusky goes long range to drop Wynford
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — It’s not often that a girls basketball team knocks down four two-point field goals in a game and wins, but that happened to Upper Sandusky Friday night. The Rams used a strong defensive effort and went nine-for-19 from behind the arc and dropped Wynford, 47-31.
crawfordcountynow.com
Klopp dominates as Mohawk tops Bucyrus
SYCAMORE — The Bucyrus Lady Red faced a tall task in their visit to Mohawk — literally. The Lady Warriors feature 6-foot-3 Emily Klopp, one of the premier post players in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference. Klopp’s dominance was on full display. The senior scored her team’s first...
footballscoop.com
One of the top coaches in Division II has stepped down
Lee Owens has stepped down as the head coach at Ashland University, a Division II school in Ashland, Ohio. Owens held the position for 18 years, and is one of just three head coaches Ashland has employed since 1959. "Hunting, fishing and golfing has always gotten in the way of...
Galion Inquirer
Northmor splits two matches
Northmor started its wrestling season by splitting a pair of matches Thursday when the school hosted Mansfield Senior, Ontario and Upper Sandusky in a bracket quad. The Golden Knights opened their night by topping Mansfield Senior by a 46-36 count. Of those points, 30 came via pin. Cohan Hurst won his 106-pound match in 14 seconds for the quickest fall of the match. At 126 pounds, Cowin Becker took 17 seconds to dispatch his opponent, while Braedyn Kiener finished off his opponent at 285 pounds in 21 seconds. Also, Carson Campbell won in 37 seconds at 138 pounds and Ashton Clark earned a pin in 42 seconds at 175 pounds.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
Kirtland vs. Marion Local: OHSAA football Division VI state championship live scores, updates and highlights
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Co-Offensive Coordinator Matt Weiss Claims Wolverine Offense Used “Day One Training Camp Stuff” to Beat Buckeye Defense
Michigan's offense repeatedly beat Ohio State's defense with big plays in the 118th edition of The Game. The Wolverines scored five touchdowns of 40 yards or more on their way to a 45-point, 530-yard performance in a 45-23 win over the Buckeyes. It was Michigan's second straight win over Ohio State and the program's first victory in Columbus since 2000, which was also the last time the Buckeyes fell in back-to-back contests against their rival from Ann Arbor.
Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she’ll step down when the school year ends in May, resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation’s largest public universities. The 65-year-old Johnson thanked Ohio State students and employees...
wktn.com
Everhart to Receive Liver Transplant; Surgery Scheduled Late Friday Afternoon
The “magical phone call” that Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart has been waiting for has been received. Several weeks ago, Sheriff Everhart informed the public that he was in need of a liver transplant and was placed on the list to await the call that a donor liver is available.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Galion Inquirer
Come Home to Galion Parade Marshals
GALION- Parade marshals today are Ruth Ricker Ritchey and Marge Staub Shaffer, who are longtime Galionites. Long time indeed. They were born here 96 years ago, back when Calvin Coolidge was president and the U.S. was going through the Roaring Twenties. Marge and Ruth were classmates at Galion High School...
Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president’s resignation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Word Monday of Dr. Kristina Johnson’s plan to step down as president of Ohio State University spread quickly throughout the university community. Thoughts from students about how Johnson was as president are mixed, but everyone was surprised at the resignation. “I found it very shocking,” said senior Megan Foster. “It was […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
columbusmonthly.com
Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood
Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
thelevisalazer.com
David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH
David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. David was born May 21, 1986 in Lancaster, CA to David Lee Nichols, Sr. and Connie (Smith) Kent. David was a machinist C & C Operator. He loved to play games and...
richlandsource.com
Counting history: 2023 Mansfield Memorial Museum/Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum calendars on sale
MANSFIELD -- Scott Schaut could consider more than 20,000 historical images when planning the 2023 calendar for the Mansfield Memorial Museum and Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum. It's a labor of love the local historian has now worked on each year for nearly a decade.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Northeast Ohio under wind advisory until Saturday afternoon, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is under a wind advisory until Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory will be in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday, NWS says, and affects the counties of Lorain, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Ashtabula and Medina.
