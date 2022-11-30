CANTON, OH – On Friday night, the long anticipated D1 State Title Game took place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Last year, St. Edward’s of Lakewood took home the State Title over Springfield. This year Springfield looks to have a reversal of fortune. They are led by senior quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer. Bryce threw for over 4400 yards and 40 TDs this season for the Wildcats. He will look to lead Springfield to a win against St. Edward. Coming into the game, St. Edward was ranked 21st nationally by MaxPreps. They are led by a tough defense with Northwestern commit Michael Kilbane and Coastal Carolina commit Wyatt Gedeon. The Eagles will look to have a repeat performance of last year’s title game.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO