Columbus, OH

Canfield Uses Big 2nd Half to Claim First State Title with Win Over Bloom-Carroll

CANTON, OH – The second game on Friday featured the Canfield Cardinals and the Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs. Both teams came into the D3 Championship having just 1 loss on the season. Canfield is led by Indiana commit Broc Lowry at quarterback. Canfield opened the playoffs as the #3 ranked team in the AP for Division 3. Meanwhile, Bloom-Carroll is led by their tough hardnosed defense. The Bulldogs gave up an average of just 10 points per game throughout the regular season and playoffs. Both schools came in looking for their first State Title in their programs’ history.
Marion Local Outlasts Kirtland 14-6 In A Battle Of D6 Juggernauts

CANTON, Ohio — For the entirety of the 2022 playoffs, it appeared that Marion Local and Kirtland were on a collision course for Canton. In every season since 2011, at least one of these two dominant programs has won a state title. In their first head-to-head meeting since 2018,...
St. Edward Defeats Springfield for the 2nd Straight Year for D1 State Title

CANTON, OH – On Friday night, the long anticipated D1 State Title Game took place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Last year, St. Edward’s of Lakewood took home the State Title over Springfield. This year Springfield looks to have a reversal of fortune. They are led by senior quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer. Bryce threw for over 4400 yards and 40 TDs this season for the Wildcats. He will look to lead Springfield to a win against St. Edward. Coming into the game, St. Edward was ranked 21st nationally by MaxPreps. They are led by a tough defense with Northwestern commit Michael Kilbane and Coastal Carolina commit Wyatt Gedeon. The Eagles will look to have a repeat performance of last year’s title game.
