New St. Pete Asian fusion concept The Glass Noodle will open out of former Doormét space
Downtown St. Pete’s Doormét closed a mere few weeks ago, but we already know what’s replacing it.
Earlier today, St. Pete Rising reported that The Glass Noodle—a new Asian concept from the owner of Central Avenue’s Mangosteen and fusion spot The Green Pagoda —will open out of the former Doormét space at 681 Central Ave. on St. Pete’s prime 600 block.
This new restaurant will feature popular noodle dishes from different Asian cuisines, in addition to home-style Laotian entrees that you probably won’t see at many other restaurants. Different types of noodles will be made everyday in-house and make their way into popular dishes from countries like Singapore, Korea, Thailand, Cambodia and beyond.
Thongsiri tells SPR that he’s most excited about a traditional Laotian dish called khao piak sen, saying that “nobody really serves it in the United States, except for home cooking,” although Pinellas Park’s Sap Sap Lao Cafe has the savory noodle soup on its menu.
In addition to affordable noodle dishes, The Glass Noodle will also serve popular Asian beer and wines.
St. Pete's Doormét closed earlier this month due to a wide variety of problems, ranging from increased food and labor costs to high rent and a "general difficulty in reaching residences and getting orders from homes at night." Doormét's flagship location in South Tampa is still up and running at 1155 S Dale Mabry Hwy. #12.
[content-4] Sean Thongsiri has made a name for himself as one of St. Pete’s up-and-coming restaurateurs with the recent openings of high-end restaurant Mangsoteen and fusion eatery The Green Pagoda—in addition to another upcoming concept, The Crane.
The Crane, which is still undergoing construction, will open at 575 Central Ave. sometime next year and will be Thongsiri's first venture outside of Asian cuisine in St. Pete. The upcoming restaurant will feature upscale steak and seafood dishes.
[content-2] Before relocating to Tampa Bay, Thongsiri co-owned several concepts throughout the greater Savannah area, including Chive Sea Bar & Lounge, Ele Fine Fusion, The King and I, Tangerine and Fire Street Food.
There are no social media pages for The Glass Noodle just yet, but its Central Avenue storefront is slated to debut by the end of the year.
