Broomfield, CO

LocalGuy
3d ago

A local government has no business setting laws for state issues. you cannot expect people to abide by the nuance of every locality. Set the laws at the state level, not at the volunteer politician level

kunc.org

Colorado lawmakers meet with gun safety groups as they consider new regulations

Colorado lawmakers met with two gun reform groups in Denver on Monday to talk about the bills they are considering to address gun violence in the upcoming legislative session. “There’s so much on the table, probably over 20 things we could do in Colorado to address gun violence, and it’s going to be sorting out what is going to be the most effective and realizable,” said Eileen McCarron, the president of Colorado Ceasefire. “The Club Q shooting underscores that we still have serious problems dealing with people who are inappropriate with guns, who have access to very lethal firearms and are using them to annihilate other people’s lives.”
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver voters reject landlord property tax, approve six other ballot measures in November midterms

The results of Denver's midterm elections have been certified. Among ballot questions, Denver voters approved shifting responsibility for sidewalk maintenance from homeowners to the city and a requirement for multifamily residences, non-residential establishments and food waste producers to offer recycling services. Voters rejected a property tax for landlords to fund...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Aurora may 'fill it up' for $5 million

The City of Aurora may buy $5 million worth of fuel in advance if it can get a good price. The Aurora City Council will consider Monday putting fuel prices for 2024 out for competitive bid. Companies under consideration for the contract include Chief Petroleum, Hill Petroleum, Offen Petroleum and Rhinehart Oil. These vendors will provide price quotes on unleaded and diesel fuels.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law

The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Free school meals for all students coming to most Colorado districts

Many Colorado school districts, including Jeffco, Cherry Creek, Aurora, and Adams 12, plan to offer free school meals to all students starting in the fall of 2023 through a new state program funded with a voter-approved tax measure affecting high earners. Of two dozen districts surveyed by Chalkbeat, 17 plan to offer universal free meals next year. But some districts remain undecided, including two of Colorado’s largest districts — Denver and Douglas...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Boulder County enters High Level for COVID

Boulder County Public Health announced Friday that it is moving the community level for COVID-19 from medium to high. The county cited a continued rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the reason for the move. According to the most recent data supplied by the county, there were 114 positive...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
cdrecycler.com

Holcim US acquires Colorado aggregate operation

Holcim U.S., with offices in Chicago, has acquired a new aggregate operation from J-2 Contracting Co., a Colorado-based general contractor. According to a news release from Holcim, the company gains a large volume of high-quality aggregate reserves from J-2 and strengthens its place as a long-term, reliable aggregate supplier in Colorado, one of its fastest-growing markets in the U.S.
GREELEY, CO
ngazette.com

Handle with Care: Safe Disposal And Recycling Options For Used Household Batteries

According to the EPA, most batteries are recyclable. However many – including lithium-ion, lithium metal, lead-acid, nickel cadmium and other rechargeable batteries – should NOT go in household garbage or recycling bins. In a world where batteries are increasingly powering everything, it is useful to know which batteries can be recycled, where they can be recycled, and which batteries require special handling.
EDGEWATER, CO
denverite.com

That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open

Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Pays $65K Settlement to Prisoner Eric Brandt Over F-Word Arrest

Eric Brandt's civil-rights complaints have cost governments across metro Denver plenty over the years — and that continues to be the case even though he's currently in prison. On November 28, Denver City Council agreed to pay Brandt $65,000 to settle a lawsuit over his arrest four years ago for shouting "No Justice? No Peace! Fuck the Denver police!" on the 16th Street Mall.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Tour bus driver strikes at least 32 vehicles in Boulder, Colorado

According to the Boulder County Police Department, a tour bus driver is suspected of striking at least 32 vehicles and leaving the scene. The department took to Twitter last night seeking additional victims of the mishap. The bus was reportedly traveling on Pleasant Street in the University Hill area between blocks 900 and 1200 when it sideswiped the long line of parked vehicles on the north side of the road. All vehicles were unoccupied and no injuries occurred.
BOULDER, CO
northfortynews

Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update

An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

