LocalGuy
3d ago
A local government has no business setting laws for state issues. you cannot expect people to abide by the nuance of every locality. Set the laws at the state level, not at the volunteer politician level
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless coalition eyes hotel at 48th Avenue and Interstate 70David HeitzDenver, CO
Councilmember sheds light on Denver crimeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon houseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ pop-up bar opens in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
kunc.org
Colorado lawmakers meet with gun safety groups as they consider new regulations
Colorado lawmakers met with two gun reform groups in Denver on Monday to talk about the bills they are considering to address gun violence in the upcoming legislative session. “There’s so much on the table, probably over 20 things we could do in Colorado to address gun violence, and it’s going to be sorting out what is going to be the most effective and realizable,” said Eileen McCarron, the president of Colorado Ceasefire. “The Club Q shooting underscores that we still have serious problems dealing with people who are inappropriate with guns, who have access to very lethal firearms and are using them to annihilate other people’s lives.”
Denver voters reject landlord property tax, approve six other ballot measures in November midterms
The results of Denver's midterm elections have been certified. Among ballot questions, Denver voters approved shifting responsibility for sidewalk maintenance from homeowners to the city and a requirement for multifamily residences, non-residential establishments and food waste producers to offer recycling services. Voters rejected a property tax for landlords to fund...
Aurora may 'fill it up' for $5 million
The City of Aurora may buy $5 million worth of fuel in advance if it can get a good price. The Aurora City Council will consider Monday putting fuel prices for 2024 out for competitive bid. Companies under consideration for the contract include Chief Petroleum, Hill Petroleum, Offen Petroleum and Rhinehart Oil. These vendors will provide price quotes on unleaded and diesel fuels.
KDVR.com
Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law
The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘All Lives Matter:’ Aurora Councilwomen Opposes Calling Club Q Shooting a ‘Hate Crime’
Referencing the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, which was not designated as a hate crime, Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky on Wednesday spoke out against labeling the Club Q massacre a ‘hate crime,’ saying, “All Lives Matter.”. “Instead of cherry-picking, ‘This week, it’s these lives matter and we’re...
Westminster hoarder cited again for nuisance property
A Westminster man feared by his neighbors has been cited yet again for the hoarding conditions at his home.
Free school meals for all students coming to most Colorado districts
Many Colorado school districts, including Jeffco, Cherry Creek, Aurora, and Adams 12, plan to offer free school meals to all students starting in the fall of 2023 through a new state program funded with a voter-approved tax measure affecting high earners. Of two dozen districts surveyed by Chalkbeat, 17 plan to offer universal free meals next year. But some districts remain undecided, including two of Colorado’s largest districts — Denver and Douglas...
Boulder County enters High Level for COVID
Boulder County Public Health announced Friday that it is moving the community level for COVID-19 from medium to high. The county cited a continued rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the reason for the move. According to the most recent data supplied by the county, there were 114 positive...
coloradosun.com
For Colorado’s ozone, a leaf blower for 1 hour is same as 1,100 miles in a car. That’s why some urging switch to electric.
Standing on a leaf-strewn lawn at Sloan’s Lake Park early on a sunny December day, Jordan Champalou says cutting ozone by switching to cleaner engines is as easy as pressing a button. And then he presses the button. One of the battery-powered leaf blowers he employs in his lawn...
coloradosun.com
T-Mobile anchors new community solar power field as developers diversify how renewables get built in Colorado
Once a solar farm’s power hits the Xcel Energy grid, there are no bespoke electrons. The clean electricity goes wherever the power lines and the laws of physics decide to deliver it. But the cellphone giant T-Mobile will take some credit nevertheless for the power that recently began uploading...
cdrecycler.com
Holcim US acquires Colorado aggregate operation
Holcim U.S., with offices in Chicago, has acquired a new aggregate operation from J-2 Contracting Co., a Colorado-based general contractor. According to a news release from Holcim, the company gains a large volume of high-quality aggregate reserves from J-2 and strengthens its place as a long-term, reliable aggregate supplier in Colorado, one of its fastest-growing markets in the U.S.
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
ngazette.com
Handle with Care: Safe Disposal And Recycling Options For Used Household Batteries
According to the EPA, most batteries are recyclable. However many – including lithium-ion, lithium metal, lead-acid, nickel cadmium and other rechargeable batteries – should NOT go in household garbage or recycling bins. In a world where batteries are increasingly powering everything, it is useful to know which batteries can be recycled, where they can be recycled, and which batteries require special handling.
denverite.com
That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open
Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
An Open Letter To Rude Cyclists In Colorado
And just for the record, this isn't just a Colorado thing but since we're here at the moment, I wanted to point out a few things that have been bugging me about cyclists lately. First off, I do understand the whole sharing the road concept and I've seen my fair...
Westword
Denver Pays $65K Settlement to Prisoner Eric Brandt Over F-Word Arrest
Eric Brandt's civil-rights complaints have cost governments across metro Denver plenty over the years — and that continues to be the case even though he's currently in prison. On November 28, Denver City Council agreed to pay Brandt $65,000 to settle a lawsuit over his arrest four years ago for shouting "No Justice? No Peace! Fuck the Denver police!" on the 16th Street Mall.
Fire sparks in wooded Colorado area amid 60 MPH wind gusts
Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction. According to officials,...
Armed students trigger Prairie View High School lockdown
A lockdown was initiated at Prairie View High School Thursday afternoon after students with weapons were reported on the property.
Tour bus driver strikes at least 32 vehicles in Boulder, Colorado
According to the Boulder County Police Department, a tour bus driver is suspected of striking at least 32 vehicles and leaving the scene. The department took to Twitter last night seeking additional victims of the mishap. The bus was reportedly traveling on Pleasant Street in the University Hill area between blocks 900 and 1200 when it sideswiped the long line of parked vehicles on the north side of the road. All vehicles were unoccupied and no injuries occurred.
Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update
An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
