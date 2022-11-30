Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Norwalk home where 7-year-old Summer Fawcett died in fire demolished
NORWALK — A two-car detached garage is all that remains in the far back of the Nelson Avenue property where a 7-year-old girl died this year in a massive house fire. Summer Fawcett, 7, died in the devastating blaze during the early-morning hours on a Saturday in May at her family's home at 7 Nelson Ave.
Naugatuck community holds vigil in honor of slain 11-month-old girl
The event celebrates what would have been the first birthday of Camilla.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash!
2022-12-03@11:29am–#Bridgeport CT– A viewer sent in this aerial view of a crash on Iranistan and Benham Avenue this morning. No word on injuries.
Firefighters: 3 families displaced in Bridgeport house fire
A house fire in Bridgeport has displaced 9 people including three families, firefighters say.
Fairfield restaurant owner honored for raising money for charities
Sen. Richard Blumenthal was at The Castle Black Rock to recognize The Castle on Post in Fairfield owner Patrick Clyne, saying his motto has always been "make friends, not money."
Family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino plans funeral as Yonkers community mourns
On Thursday night, Gualdino, 53, was killed on Tuckahoe Road when a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car, hit Gualdino’s unmarked police vehicle and slammed him into a bus with around 30 passengers.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Multiple Charges
#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
westportjournal.com
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East
WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
darientimes.com
‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company
Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
Illumination's 'The Grinch' will be showing on the Connecticut Science Center's big screen. A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 2, including an Early Warning Weather Alert for Saturday.
Officials: Fire tears through Bridgeport home, leaving 9 people displaced
Nine people are displaced after a fire tore through a multi-family home in Bridgeport Thursday.
Shortage of Nassau crossing guards forces police officers to fill in the gaps
Police officers have to work at empty intersections where there are not enough crossing guards.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge
Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
Police chase throughout Essex County ends with car crash in Glen Ridge
Clifton police say they pulled over a Mercedes Benz on Allwood Road that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.
Eyewitness News
2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
NYPD: Train-surfing 15-year-old boy falls off subway car, dies in Brooklyn
Police say a 15-year-old was killed while train surfing on a city subway.
Two pedestrians killed after hit-and-run crash in Stamford
Two pedestrians were killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the road Saturday morning.
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
Bristol Press
Five people taken to hospital following car crash in Southington involving wheel chair van from local group home
SOUTHINGTON – Five people were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a two-car crash involving a wheelchair van from a local group home. Firefighters said none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash was reported around 11:36 a.m., in the area of West Street and...
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
