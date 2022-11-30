ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Norwalk home where 7-year-old Summer Fawcett died in fire demolished

NORWALK — A two-car detached garage is all that remains in the far back of the Nelson Avenue property where a 7-year-old girl died this year in a massive house fire. Summer Fawcett, 7, died in the devastating blaze during the early-morning hours on a Saturday in May at her family's home at 7 Nelson Ave.
NORWALK, CT
Bridgeport News: Crash!

2022-12-03@11:29am–#Bridgeport CT– A viewer sent in this aerial view of a crash on Iranistan and Benham Avenue this morning. No word on injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Milford News: Multiple Charges

#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
MILFORD, CT
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East

WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
WESTPORT, CT
‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company

Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
NEW HAVEN, CT
VIDEO: NY, MA focal points in search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

Illumination's 'The Grinch' will be showing on the Connecticut Science Center's big screen. A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 2, including an Early Warning Weather Alert for Saturday.
WATERBURY, CT
Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge

Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT

