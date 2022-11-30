Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News 12
Yonkers hosts annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
The Yonkers Christmas tree was lit on Thursday in Getty Square. It's an annual tradition that has been done for more than 18 years. The lighting featured Christmas carolers, candy canes and hot chocolate - with special appearances from Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch. Mount Vernon also held its...
NYPD: Train-surfing 15-year-old boy falls off subway car, dies in Brooklyn
Police say a 15-year-old was killed while train surfing on a city subway.
Family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino plans funeral as Yonkers community mourns
On Thursday night, Gualdino, 53, was killed on Tuckahoe Road when a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car, hit Gualdino’s unmarked police vehicle and slammed him into a bus with around 30 passengers.
NYPD: Passenger killed in Queens crash; driver suspected of DUI
They say a sedan was driving on the Van Wyck Expressway past Jewel Avenue when it crashed into a tractor-trailer that was pulled over on the side of the road.
News 12
Would-be victim of so-called ‘grandparent scam’ helps foil the crime
Two people are facing charges after they were accused in a so-called “grandparent scam” in Cranford. Nancy Van Brunt says that she was almost a victim of the scam. “The voice on the call said, ‘Grandma?’ I said, ‘Jack?’ so that was who I was talking to,” she says.
Police chase throughout Essex County ends with car crash in Glen Ridge
Clifton police say they pulled over a Mercedes Benz on Allwood Road that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.
‘It’s like a nightmare.’ Fire destroys West New York apartment building; 41 families displaced
A fire at an apartment building in West New York has displaced 41 families and left the building uninhabitable.
News 12
Fire rips through home in Melville
Officials say a fire has ripped through a home in Melville. According to officials, the flames erupted just after 12:30 a.m. on Breton Avenue. Four fire departments responded to the scene. It is not known if there were any people inside, or if there were any injuries.
First responders across the Hudson Valley mourn loss of Yonkers police sergeant
The Yonkers police sergeant was killed in a multi-car crash on Thursday evening
Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced
Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another.
Brick Township PD: Strong odor led to illegal puppy mill discovery inside home
Police say there were 135 dogs and 45 cats inside the home on the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive. At least two dogs were found dead.
NYPD: 14-year-old boy fatally shot overnight in Tremont
Police say a 14-year-old boy was killed in a late-night shooting Wednesday in Tremont.
Woman killed in Cross River hit-and-run
Lewisboro police say she was shopping at Green Way Market in Orchard Square shopping center Thursday night when the incident occurred.
Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers
The accident happened on the overpass of the Sprain Ridge Parkway near the entrance to Ridge Hill.
SUV catches fire on Route 45 in Spring Valley
The fire was put out by members of the Hillcrest fire company.
Suffolk DA: Man faces 2 to 4 years in prison for scamming Huntington woman out of $200,000
The county's district attorney's office says 59-year-old Nicholas Spano pleaded guilty to scamming a Huntington woman out of $200,000 while posing as a home improvement contractor.
Police: Man arrested for stabbing another man in Taco Bell parking lot
The incident happened at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale.
Yonkers Police Department mourns the death of 24-year sergeant in an on-duty car crash
Officials say the sergeant was killed in a multivehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers around 3:30 p.m.
FBI suspects arrested accused of 2-year crime spree in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie
A federal indictment accuses the suspected gang members and their associates of various crimes including murder, attempted murder, assaults, daytime shootouts and open-market narcotics dealing in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie.
News 12
Stamford police take over investigation of fire that hospitalized two toddlers
Stamford police have taken over the investigation into a fire that sent two toddlers to the hospital. Investigators want to know if the children’s mother was home at the time – and if not, where she was. Firefighters said the children were semiconscious when they were rescued from...
