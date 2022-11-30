ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News 12

Yonkers hosts annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

The Yonkers Christmas tree was lit on Thursday in Getty Square. It's an annual tradition that has been done for more than 18 years. The lighting featured Christmas carolers, candy canes and hot chocolate - with special appearances from Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch. Mount Vernon also held its...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Fire rips through home in Melville

Officials say a fire has ripped through a home in Melville. According to officials, the flames erupted just after 12:30 a.m. on Breton Avenue. Four fire departments responded to the scene. It is not known if there were any people inside, or if there were any injuries.
MELVILLE, NY

