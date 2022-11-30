ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road closures, parking restrictions planned for Hopewell’s Light Up the Night

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, the City of Hopewell will welcome the holiday season with the Light Up the Night celebration . As crowds come into the city to celebrate the season, drivers near the downtown area will have to look out for road closures and parking restrictions throughout the day.

Light Up the Night, which takes place on Sunday, Dec. 4 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., will celebrate the holiday season with a combination of the Hopewell Christmas Parade, grand illumination of the Ashford Civic Plaza, and downtown holiday festival.

While the event itself takes place on Sunday afternoon and into the evening, there will be large crowds coming into the downtown area for the day, which will require some road closures near the event area.

Here are the current planned closures for the parade and downtown festival roads on Sunday:

  • Cawson Street from Randolph Road to Hopewell Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Library Street from Appomattox Street to East Broadway Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • East Broadway Avenue from Randolph Road to Hopewell Street will be closed from noon to 10 p.m.
  • 15th Avenue from Arlington Road to City Point road will be closed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • City Point Road from 17th Avenue to Randolph Road will be closed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Main Street from City Point Road to Randolph Road will be closed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 6th Avenue from West Broadway Avenue to Winston Churchill Drive will be closed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional road closures may also be required for event set-up.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes throughout the day. Drivers are also asked to be mindful of increased pedestrian traffic throughout the downtown area, especially on Randolph Road from City Point Road to North 2nd Avenue.

Temporary parking restrictions will also be enforced during the road closure period. Street parking will not be permitted on Cawson Street, Library Street or East Broadway Avenue during the closure period on Sunday. Any cars parked in the event area will be towed at the owner’s expense.

To learn more about Light Up the Night, visit Hopewell Parks and Rec online .

