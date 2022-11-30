Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi sends strong message to Argentina after big World Cup win vs. Australia
Lionel Messi is definitely hyped up after helping Argentina beat Australia in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. Messi stepped up big time to ensure that Argentina wouldn’t suffer any disappointment like they did in their group stage opener against Saudi Arabia. He was sharp right from the start, and so it […] The post Lionel Messi sends strong message to Argentina after big World Cup win vs. Australia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USMNT: Gregg Berhalter’s 3 biggest mistakes for USA at World Cup
The USMNT crashed out of the 2022 World Cup in the Round of 16 after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands. The Americans put together a strong performance throughout the tournament, but were ultimately unable to make it as far as they would have liked, and it resulted in them bowing out after a tough outing in the knockout stages.
Gregg Berhalter gets brutally honest on the one major difference between the USMNT, Netherlands in the World Cup round of 16 clash
The United States men’s national team crashed out in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, as the Netherlands sent the CONCACAF powerhouse home thanks to a 3-1 win on Saturday. The USMNT won the possession battle and recorded six more total shots than the Netherlands in the contest. In the end, the USMNT […] The post Gregg Berhalter gets brutally honest on the one major difference between the USMNT, Netherlands in the World Cup round of 16 clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter is destroying USMNT after brutal 3-1 defeat to Netherlands in World Cup Round of 16
The USMNT have seen their World Cup dreams come to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 by the Netherlands in the Round of 16. While there were some promising moments in the second half for the attack, the backline was absolutely catastrophic all game long and Twitter let them hear it. Here […] The post Twitter is destroying USMNT after brutal 3-1 defeat to Netherlands in World Cup Round of 16 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Neymar-less Brazil’s shocking loss to Cameroon sets unprecedented record not seen in 24 years
The FIFA World Cup group stage officially came to an end on Friday as Brazil secured their spot in the knockout stage despite suffering a shocking 1-0 loss to Cameroon. The African side failed to qualify for the Group of 16, but their historic win against the favorites meant that they ended their tournament on […] The post Neymar-less Brazil’s shocking loss to Cameroon sets unprecedented record not seen in 24 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
World Cup Odds: Netherlands vs. USA prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022
The Netherlands and the USA have advanced to the Knockout Stage and will clash in Round 16 on Saturday. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Netherlands-USA prediction and pick. The Netherlands advanced to the Knockout Stage by winning two and drawing once. Ultimately, they defeated Senegal 2-0, drew with Ecuador 1-1, and […] The post World Cup Odds: Netherlands vs. USA prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lionel Messi’s GOAT-level performance in win vs. Australia sends Twitter into a frenzy
Lionel Messi put in a vintage performance on Saturday as he led Argentina to a massive Round of 16 win over Australia, 2-1. Messi had Twitter absolutely buzzing after coming up with what was his best outing in the FIFA World Cup thus far. As expected, Messi was already trending on social media even before […] The post Lionel Messi’s GOAT-level performance in win vs. Australia sends Twitter into a frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Memphis Depay fires back at Charles Barkley after predicting USMNT would beat Netherlands
The USMNT officially saw their World Cup journey end on Saturday after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of a strong Netherlands side. Earlier in the week, TNT analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who has been an avid supporter of the American team, made a bold prediction and said the US […] The post Memphis Depay fires back at Charles Barkley after predicting USMNT would beat Netherlands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
