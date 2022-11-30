Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Titans
With the Philadelphia Eagles set to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, all eyes will be on this matchup of two of the NFL’s top teams. Ahead of this Eagles-Titans matchup, we will be giving our Eagles Week 13 predictions. Led by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles currently...
Bills’ Josh Allen just set a QB record that’s never been done in NFL history
The Buffalo Bills have won three straight games, their latest triumph a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Franchise quarterback Josh Allen was back at it again to his usual antics, as he completed 22 out of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. In...
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday Night Football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Colts-Cowboys prediction and pick, laid out below. Indianapolis has already...
Buccaneers get pivotal injury updates on two key Tom Brady weapons ahead of Week 13 vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could end up being without two key players on offense for their Week 13 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers released their final injury report for Week 13 on Saturday, and 10 different players were issued an injury designation. Among them, wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and Cameron […] The post Buccaneers get pivotal injury updates on two key Tom Brady weapons ahead of Week 13 vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ball State football’s Carson Steele, one of nation’s leading rushers, makes shocking transfer portal move
Ball State Cardinals running back Carson Steele has made a huge decision for his college football future, opting to enter the transfer portal. Steele posted a statement on his Twitter account on Saturday, revealing the news. In a statement, Steele said. “I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no […] The post Ball State football’s Carson Steele, one of nation’s leading rushers, makes shocking transfer portal move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson made 'progress' in mandatory treatment program following suspension, but full rehabilitation 'could take a while' as he prepares to return to field vs. Texans
Ahead of his return to the field, Deshaun Watson has reportedly made 'signs of progress' since he was suspended for sexual misconduct allegations, sources told ESPN. Watson missed the Browns' first 11 games of the season after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets brutally honest on Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan comparisons
Despite the fact that Patrick Mahomes is just in his sixth season in the NFL, there’s no denying that the Kansas City Chiefs star has already secured his legacy as one of the all-time great quarterbacks this game has ever seen. A clear testament to this fact is how Mahomes has been compared to other greats that have preceded him.
5 best landing spots for Tom Brady in 2023 NFL Free Agency if he doesn’t retire
Currently playing out the last year of his deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady may find himself on the move once again during the 2023 NFL offseason. After battling through a ton of adversity and dealing with several personal matters off the field, Brady’s slowly starting to get the Bucs back on track.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 13 in the NFL and fantasy football season, and fantasy managers are staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep...
College football fans blast Nick Saban’s playoff shill
Viewers who tuned into the Big 10 Championship game on Saturday to see the Michigan Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers got a little something extra — Alabama coach Nick Saban in blatant campaign mode. Saban’s Crimson Tide came into the weekend ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff and needing help to get Read more... The post College football fans blast Nick Saban’s playoff shill appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia
LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again leading the pack in the AFC this season with a 9-2 record, and a big reason for that is because of their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL over the past few seasons, and with him leading the way, the Chiefs […] The post Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Mixon concussion update will leave Joe Burrow holding his breath ahead of Bengals-Chiefs clash
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon received a concerning concussion update ahead of the team’s Week 13 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. “Bengals RB Joe Mixon is still in concussion protocol, Zac Taylor said. Team is taking it on a 12-hour by 12-hour basis, he said,” Ben Baby wrote on Twitter. It seems likely […] The post Joe Mixon concussion update will leave Joe Burrow holding his breath ahead of Bengals-Chiefs clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants coach Brian Daboll breaks silence on Odell Beckham Jr. visit
The New York Giants are among three teams that are openly vying for Odell Beckham Jr.’s services. The enigmatic wide receiver announced his traveling schedule earlier this week, with stops at the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Beckham Jr.’s first stop was with his former team, the Giants. He met with team […] The post Giants coach Brian Daboll breaks silence on Odell Beckham Jr. visit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders buzz now official with latest Colorado football announcement
After all the buzz and brouhaha over his rumored exit from Jackson State and move to Colorado football, Deion Sanders’ coaching transfer is now official. The Colorado Buffaloes confirmed the development on Saturday after Sanders guided the Jackson State Tigers to their second straight SWAC Championship, beating the Southern Jaguars 43-24. Buffaloes Athletic Director Rick […] The post Deion Sanders buzz now official with latest Colorado football announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos hit with another tough injury update to key defender
By now, it’s clear that the Denver Broncos 2022 season is a complete nightmare. Instead of being one of the top teams in the league like they were expected to be entering the season, the Broncos have been one of the worst. And it doesn’t look like things will be getting better in Week 13, as key defensive back K’Waun Williams has been dealt a tough injury blow.
Ravens make huge DeSean Jackson move for Week 13 vs. Broncos
The Baltimore Ravens are elevating DeSean Jackson from the practice squad once again in a bid to add more depth to their wide receiving corps in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. Jackson has certainly impressed the Ravens in Week 12 when he suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he played only a few […] The post Ravens make huge DeSean Jackson move for Week 13 vs. Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned
The Buffalo Bills will in fact be without star pass-rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games. The veteran was placed on the IR Thursday, but there is optimism he’ll play again before the regular season concludes. Via Alaina Getzenberg: “The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least […] The post Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Stafford hit with brutal Rams injury designation
The Los Angeles Rams are placing QB Matthew Stafford on the IR due to a neck injury, per NFL on Twitter. Stafford previously dealt with concussion concerns, but it is the neck injury that ultimately will keep him out of action for at least 4 games. And given the Rams’ lackluster overall 2022 performance, Stafford’s […] The post Matthew Stafford hit with brutal Rams injury designation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU football’s Jayden Daniels sustains injury after monster sack by Georgia’s Jalen Carter
LSU football quarterback Jayden Danielssustained an injury during the first half of the SEC Championship game vs. the Georgia Bulldogs when defensive lineman Jalen Carter literally picked him up for a monster sack. Daniels exited the game and headed for the medical tent, with Tigers backup Garrett Nussmeier replacing him...
