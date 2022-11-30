ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers get pivotal injury updates on two key Tom Brady weapons ahead of Week 13 vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could end up being without two key players on offense for their Week 13 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers released their final injury report for Week 13 on Saturday, and 10 different players were issued an injury designation. Among them, wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) and Cameron […] The post Buccaneers get pivotal injury updates on two key Tom Brady weapons ahead of Week 13 vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ball State football’s Carson Steele, one of nation’s leading rushers, makes shocking transfer portal move

Ball State Cardinals running back Carson Steele has made a huge decision for his college football future, opting to enter the transfer portal. Steele posted a statement on his Twitter account on Saturday, revealing the news. In a statement, Steele said. “I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no […] The post Ball State football’s Carson Steele, one of nation’s leading rushers, makes shocking transfer portal move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daily Mail

Deshaun Watson made 'progress' in mandatory treatment program following suspension, but full rehabilitation 'could take a while' as he prepares to return to field vs. Texans

Ahead of his return to the field, Deshaun Watson has reportedly made 'signs of progress' since he was suspended for sexual misconduct allegations, sources told ESPN. Watson missed the Browns' first 11 games of the season after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions.
The Comeback

College football fans blast Nick Saban’s playoff shill

Viewers who tuned into the Big 10 Championship game on Saturday to see the Michigan Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilermakers got a little something extra — Alabama coach Nick Saban in blatant campaign mode. Saban’s Crimson Tide came into the weekend ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff and needing help to get Read more... The post College football fans blast Nick Saban’s playoff shill appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again leading the pack in the AFC this season with a 9-2 record, and a big reason for that is because of their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL over the past few seasons, and with him leading the way, the Chiefs […] The post Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Joe Mixon concussion update will leave Joe Burrow holding his breath ahead of Bengals-Chiefs clash

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon received a concerning concussion update ahead of the team’s Week 13 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. “Bengals RB Joe Mixon is still in concussion protocol, Zac Taylor said. Team is taking it on a 12-hour by 12-hour basis, he said,” Ben Baby wrote on Twitter. It seems likely […] The post Joe Mixon concussion update will leave Joe Burrow holding his breath ahead of Bengals-Chiefs clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Giants coach Brian Daboll breaks silence on Odell Beckham Jr. visit

The New York Giants are among three teams that are openly vying for Odell Beckham Jr.’s services. The enigmatic wide receiver announced his traveling schedule earlier this week, with stops at the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Beckham Jr.’s first stop was with his former team, the Giants. He met with team […] The post Giants coach Brian Daboll breaks silence on Odell Beckham Jr. visit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders buzz now official with latest Colorado football announcement

After all the buzz and brouhaha over his rumored exit from Jackson State and move to Colorado football, Deion Sanders’ coaching transfer is now official. The Colorado Buffaloes confirmed the development on Saturday after Sanders guided the Jackson State Tigers to their second straight SWAC Championship, beating the Southern Jaguars 43-24. Buffaloes Athletic Director Rick […] The post Deion Sanders buzz now official with latest Colorado football announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Broncos hit with another tough injury update to key defender

By now, it’s clear that the Denver Broncos 2022 season is a complete nightmare. Instead of being one of the top teams in the league like they were expected to be entering the season, the Broncos have been one of the worst. And it doesn’t look like things will be getting better in Week 13, as key defensive back K’Waun Williams has been dealt a tough injury blow.
ClutchPoints

Ravens make huge DeSean Jackson move for Week 13 vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens are elevating DeSean Jackson from the practice squad once again in a bid to add more depth to their wide receiving corps in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. Jackson has certainly impressed the Ravens in Week 12 when he suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he played only a few […] The post Ravens make huge DeSean Jackson move for Week 13 vs. Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned

The Buffalo Bills will in fact be without star pass-rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games. The veteran was placed on the IR Thursday, but there is optimism he’ll play again before the regular season concludes. Via Alaina Getzenberg: “The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least […] The post Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford hit with brutal Rams injury designation

The Los Angeles Rams are placing QB Matthew Stafford on the IR due to a neck injury, per NFL on Twitter. Stafford previously dealt with concussion concerns, but it is the neck injury that ultimately will keep him out of action for at least 4 games. And given the Rams’ lackluster overall 2022 performance, Stafford’s […] The post Matthew Stafford hit with brutal Rams injury designation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

