Video of Ice Skater on Frozen Alpine Lake in Colorado Is Breathtaking
The lake is inside Rocky Mountain National Park.
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
5 Most Expensive Ski Resorts in America
While many people just want to bundle up and stay inside come winter, snowy season means something entirely different to skiing lovers. For them, it's time to break out the skis and hit the slopes,...
Picturesque mountain estate once owned by an MLB Hall of Fame star lists in Colorado
Take in all the vast views from this beauty.
CIM to carry on in Sacramento amid holiday events being canceled due to heavy rain
SACRAMENTO — The wet and rainy weather led to many holiday events being canceled or postponed. Meanwhile, crews for California's International Marathon braved the cold Saturday in preparation for the big race.Scott Abbott, Executive Director for the CIM, says the race is happening rain or shine. He says runners, who are traveling here from around the world, are excited about the cool, wet weather. He also says the rain has not delayed preparation efforts."More than anything, it's just uncomfortable for a lot of our people and volunteers out there," Abbott said.However, the cold and wet weather forced organizers of DOCO's annual Light Up the Holiday event to make adjustments. They had to cancel their drone light show in the plaza. However, the event still featured plenty of family activities in covered areas."We're just happy to be out surrounded by people and Christmas cheer," mother Emily Hansen said.Just west of DOCO, organizers for Enchant Christmas at Sutter Health Park were forced to close their doors Saturday after seeing no chance of breaks in the rain. Organizers say they will provide full refunds for people who already bought tickets.
CBS News
Skiers and snowboarders endure hours-long delays to enjoy fresh snow at Boreal
Many skiers and snowboarders headed to Boreal Ski Resort got a late start – as many of them were stuck in traffic. It was a beautiful day today -- no wind and more than a foot of fresh powder. You’d think this place would be packed, but several issues on i-80 eastbound lanes meant riders got a late start.
These are the best ski resorts in Vermont, according to Conde Nast Traveler
Vermont is "one of the East Coast's most idyllic winter wonderlands," the publication wrote. Vermont is well-known for its many excellent ski resorts, but six in particular are “the best of the best,” according to Conde Nast Traveler. The top ski resorts in Vermont are: Jay Peak, Killington...
The Weather Channel
More California Sierra, Western Snow Ahead As Winds Blast Rockies, Plains
A second storm will bring more rain and mountain snow to California. California's Sierra could pick up additional feet of snow through Monday. Rain is also expected in lower elevations of California, but it won't produce widespread flooding. Before that, snow and winds will lead to tricky travel in the...
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
Where in US will Old Man Winter serve up the best skiing conditions this season?
AccuWeather meteorologists issued their annual ski season forecast, highlighting that this winter could be “very interesting” for skiers in one of the most populated regions of the country. The wait is finally over for skiers and snowboarders across the United States as snow has returned and a new...
Ski season returns as slopes open at Holiday Valley and Kissing Bridge
Now that the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie have been consumed, many are looking for a way to burn off those calories. Some will likely take to the slopes of Holiday Valley, where the season begins today.
Everest Pioneer Ed Webster Has Died at 66
In the summer of 1988, alpinist Ed Webster visited me in Colorado Springs. He had just returned from Mount Everest, where with Steven Venables, Paul Teare, and Robert Anderson, he had established a new route on the forbidding 12,000-foot Kangshung Face—located on Everest’s rarely-visited east side. The unassisted quartet succeeded without the help of sherpas or supplemental oxygen, pulling off one of history’s most audacious Himalayan first ascents. Reinhold Messner, the first climber to solo the mountain, called the climb, “The best ascent of Everest in terms of style and pure adventure!”
How Could Coloradans Say That This is Our Favorite Drink in Fall?
Fall in the Rockies is wonderful. The leaves change, our puffy vests come out, the holidays arrive, and we all spend time with friends and family. When we do gather, a study says that this drink is our favorite for fall. Of all the options out there for warm things...
tryhardguides.com
Wild Horse Islands Winter/Christmas Event update log & patch notes
Wild Horse Islands has released its new Winter event on December 2nd, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
natureworldnews.com
Another Rounds of Rain and Mountain Snow To Unload in California This Weekend
The latest weather forecast showed that rounds of rain and mountain snow could unload in portions of California this weekend as a storm could track the area. The report added that the snow could provide the best skiing conditions for ski and snowboarder lovers. Recently, portions of California experienced two...
