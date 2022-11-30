ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

CIM to carry on in Sacramento amid holiday events being canceled due to heavy rain

SACRAMENTO — The wet and rainy weather led to many holiday events being canceled or postponed. Meanwhile, crews for California's International Marathon braved the cold Saturday in preparation for the big race.Scott Abbott, Executive Director for the CIM, says the race is happening rain or shine. He says runners, who are traveling here from around the world, are excited about the cool, wet weather. He also says the rain has not delayed preparation efforts."More than anything, it's just uncomfortable for a lot of our people and volunteers out there," Abbott said.However, the cold and wet weather forced organizers of DOCO's annual Light Up the Holiday event to make adjustments. They had to cancel their drone light show in the plaza. However, the event still featured plenty of family activities in covered areas."We're just happy to be out surrounded by people and Christmas cheer," mother Emily Hansen said.Just west of DOCO, organizers for Enchant Christmas at Sutter Health Park were forced to close their doors Saturday after seeing no chance of breaks in the rain. Organizers say they will provide full refunds for people who already bought tickets.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Skiers and snowboarders endure hours-long delays to enjoy fresh snow at Boreal

Many skiers and snowboarders headed to Boreal Ski Resort got a late start – as many of them were stuck in traffic. It was a beautiful day today -- no wind and more than a foot of fresh powder. You’d think this place would be packed, but several issues on i-80 eastbound lanes meant riders got a late start.
outsidemagazine

Everest Pioneer Ed Webster Has Died at 66

In the summer of 1988, alpinist Ed Webster visited me in Colorado Springs. He had just returned from Mount Everest, where with Steven Venables, Paul Teare, and Robert Anderson, he had established a new route on the forbidding 12,000-foot Kangshung Face—located on Everest’s rarely-visited east side. The unassisted quartet succeeded without the help of sherpas or supplemental oxygen, pulling off one of history’s most audacious Himalayan first ascents. Reinhold Messner, the first climber to solo the mountain, called the climb, “The best ascent of Everest in terms of style and pure adventure!”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
tryhardguides.com

Wild Horse Islands Winter/Christmas Event update log & patch notes

Wild Horse Islands has released its new Winter event on December 2nd, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy