Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Innovate VATE stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $1.49 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million. Heliogen HLGN shares moved upwards by 4.56% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.3 million. Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.15....
Gold Down 1%; Samsara Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 75 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.22% to 34,319.84 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 11,401.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 4,057.57. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.1% on...
Dow Drops 100 Points; Asana Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.29% to 34,294.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 11,393.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,054.11. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by...
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies hit new 52-week lows. Lucid Gr LCID is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Baudax Bio BXRX was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX was the...
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Heading Into The Weekend: Did The Cryptos Predict Friday's Stock Market Bounce?

Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were trading flat during Friday’s 24-hour trading session within tight ranges. Unlike the S&P 500, which took a downturn when the Labor Department released higher-than-expected new job market numbers, Bitcoin and Ethereum didn’t react. This may have been an early indicator that the negative reaction in the stock market wouldn’t gain traction, and by Friday afternoon, the S&P 500 was climbing up to trade within Thursday’s range.
What is a Stock Buyback?

US Investors: Get up to an extra $10,000 when you transfer your stocks to Public.com from another brokerage. hen a company or corporation is flush with cash and has spending flexibility, it may pump money into R&D and capital expenditures. The company may acquire other companies or return money to its shareholders. A stock buyback is a way a company returns cash to investors. An alternative approach is by paying dividends.
Marvell Technology Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Downbeat Q3 Results, Shares Drop

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.
Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
