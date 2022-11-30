Read full article on original website
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Innovate VATE stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $1.49 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million. Heliogen HLGN shares moved upwards by 4.56% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.3 million. Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.15....
Gold Down 1%; Samsara Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 75 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.22% to 34,319.84 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 11,401.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 4,057.57. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.1% on...
Dow Drops 100 Points; Asana Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.29% to 34,294.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 11,393.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,054.11. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
A new series on Netflix just broke a record set by the streaming giant's hit series "Stranger Things." Why long-time Tesla bull Ross Gerber says Apple CEO Tim Cook needs to step down. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look...
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies hit new 52-week lows. Lucid Gr LCID is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Baudax Bio BXRX was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX was the...
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Heading Into The Weekend: Did The Cryptos Predict Friday's Stock Market Bounce?
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were trading flat during Friday’s 24-hour trading session within tight ranges. Unlike the S&P 500, which took a downturn when the Labor Department released higher-than-expected new job market numbers, Bitcoin and Ethereum didn’t react. This may have been an early indicator that the negative reaction in the stock market wouldn’t gain traction, and by Friday afternoon, the S&P 500 was climbing up to trade within Thursday’s range.
Marvell Technology's Shortfall Drivers Are A Concern: 5 Analysts Offer Takes On FQ3 Print
Marvell Technology Inc’s MRVL shares tumbled in after-hours session on Thursday, following the company’s worse-than-feared earnings release. Benchmark Analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $64 to $50.
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Buy Simon Property, Bunge And This ETF, Go Short On Consumer Discretionary: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she sold Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY, although it lost over 30% year to date. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI should continue to...
What is a Stock Buyback?
US Investors: Get up to an extra $10,000 when you transfer your stocks to Public.com from another brokerage. hen a company or corporation is flush with cash and has spending flexibility, it may pump money into R&D and capital expenditures. The company may acquire other companies or return money to its shareholders. A stock buyback is a way a company returns cash to investors. An alternative approach is by paying dividends.
Leidos Analyst Bumps Up Price Target By 7% Impressed With Growth Opportunity, Product Strategy
RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert reiterated a Sector Perform rating on the shares of Leidos Holdings Inc LDOS and raised the price target from $105.00 to $112.00. The company's Dynetics facility in Alabama is a key component of the company's product portfolio, representing about 10% of the total company sales.
Marvell Technology Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Downbeat Q3 Results, Shares Drop
Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.
Wedbush Initiates Coverage On Cresco Labs, Curaleaf Holdings With Outperform Ratings
Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on Cresco Labs Inc CRLBF with an Outperform rating and a price target of $4.50. The company awaits the closing of the Columbia Care CCHWF acquisition, which is expected to occur by the end of 1Q23 and should prove transformative. He expects standalone revenue...
Farfetch Likely To See Recovery And Upside, Analysts Say Post Delayed Capital Markets Day
KeyBanc analyst Noah Zatzkin reiterated Overweight on Farfetch Limited FTCH with a $13 price target. Zatzkincame away from FTCH's Capital Markets Day feeling the same about the company's long-term opportunity. As expected, FTCH provided additional detail around the economics of FPS vs. marketplace, provided further clarity around FY23 guidance, and...
Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
Smartsheet And Asana's Contrasting Q4 Forecast Amid Macro Headwinds Surprises Analyst
KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino reiterated an Overweight rating on Smartsheet Inc SMAR with a $46 price target. Celino maintained a Sectorweight rating on Asana, Inc ASAN. The analyst sees fair value at $16 based on 5x FY24E EV/revenue. Work management peers Smartsheet and Asana reported starkly different Q3 results. SMAR...
