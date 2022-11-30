England’s players celebrate big win over Wales – Wednesday’s sporting social

Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
England assistant manager Steve Holland says France star Kylian Mbappe is among a handful of players on the planet who need “special attention”.Gareth Southgate’s side take on the reigning World Cup champions in a mouthwatering quarter-final clash on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium, having beaten Senegal 3-0 there in the previous round.Now comes a big step up in quality and the unenviable challenge of keeping Mbappe quiet – a player who lit up the world stage four years ago in Russia and is now leading the race for the Golden Boot in Qatar.1️⃣ assist 2️⃣ goals🤯🇫🇷3-1🇵🇱 | @KMbappe | #FiersdetreBleus...
Morocco have soared through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022 after defeating Spain on penalties on day 17 of the tournament in Qatar.Elsewhere, Portugal comfortably secured their spot in the last eight after winning 6-1 against Switzerland, despite Cristiano Ronaldo watching from the bench for most of the match.The two sides will now face each other in the next stage of the competition this weekend, while England prepare to face France.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
May 2015: the phone rings not long after dawn and, after a brief exchange of profanity-laden surprise, I am sprinting from my bed in one of the cheapest hotels in Zurich to the car park of the most expensive, just about in time to see the last of Fifa’s corrupt blazerati hiding behind a bedsheet and being led into the back of a waiting police car.That moment marked the end of the road for the Fifa crime family who, five years earlier and in a frenzy of pocket-lining, had handed the World Cup to Qatar – quite possibly by...
Sometimes the end comes gradually, sometimes suddenly. And sometimes both. Two weeks to the day since Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United, Portugal left him out. Discarded by club, dropped by country, Ronaldo should not search out Piers Morgan to cry betrayal again. As Goncalo Ramos did his finest Geoff Hurst impression, starting a World Cup on the bench and scoring a hat-trick in the knockout stages while standing in for a great, Ronaldo found himself replaced by a revelation.When the chant of “Ronaldo” rang around the Lusail after an hour, it was a tribute, rather than a rebellion. The most...
Jubilant scenes erupted in London as Morocco soared through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022 after defeating Spain on penalties on Tuesday, 6 December.Flares were lit on Edgware Road and supporters climbed the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain in Piccadilly Circus to celebrate the Atlas Lions’ achievement.Tuesday’s result marks the first time the north African team have ever qualified for the last eight of the tournament.They will next take on Portugal on Saturday, 10 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: England progress to quarter-finals as squad sets up to face FranceJust Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow marchRita Ora shows off fin facial prosthetics at British Fashion Awards
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
Seventy per cent of Portugal fans cannot be wrong. Those who voted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting line-up, in a highly-publicised poll by sports daily A Bola, got their wish. And if that was an indication that Portuguese football is ready to turn away from the greatest goalscorer of his generation, then the sight of his replacement scoring a hat-trick in an emphatic 6-1 win over Switzerland to reach the World Cup quarter-finals just about confirmed it.The previously unheralded Goncalo Ramos - on the first start of his international career no less - did not come to...
A fan-based Everton pressure group has demanded answers from owner Farhad Moshiri on whether he plans to sell the club.In the summer Moshiri insisted he remained committed to the Toffees after talks broke down with a United States-based consortium, spearheaded by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon and including real estate tycoon Maciek ‘MG’ Kaminski.Kaminski tried to resurrect negotiations but Moshiri has not engaged and with the club continuing to struggle on the pitch the 27 Campaign, formed 12 months ago to highlight the number of years since Everton’s last last trophy win, has issued an open...
The Golden Boot is the award given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is on for the prestigious prize at Qatar 2022. Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker, who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia. Fifa hands...
Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina squad on Tuesday evening, 6 November, as they prepared to face the Netherlands in the upcoming quarter-finals of World Cup 2022.The Paris Saint-Germain forward completed drills in front of the media in Doha ahead of the final eight of the competition.Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has predicted that Friday’s clash will be a “beautiful game” but admitted that his side faced a “difficult opponent.”Messi will face the Netherlands after being named man-of-the-match against Australia on his 1,000th career appearance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advanceLionel Messi steals show and Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World CupWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
Michael O’Neill has agreed to return for a second stint as Northern Ireland manager.The 53-year-old’s appointment as Ian Baraclough’s successor will be confirmed at a press conference in Belfast on Wednesday after talks with the Irish FA accelerated in the last 48 hours.O’Neill guided his country to a first major tournament in 30 years when he led them to Euro 2016 but resigned in April 2020 having already taken the job as Stoke manager a few months before.When former Under-21s boss Baraclough was shown the door in late October, O’Neill quickly emerged as the favourite for the job given he...
Comments / 0