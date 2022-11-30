Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
One dead, two injured in shooting at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say multiple people were shot at Chevron at on Finley Boulevard. Dispatch received a call around 8 p.m. of multiple people shooting at one another. The call was then upgraded to multiple people shot, according to Birmingham PD.
Birmingham Police asking for help in fatal shooting of 38-year-old
Making sense of this tragedy and making headway in the investigation has been a puzzling challenge for BPD.
wvtm13.com
Reward offered in Talladega homicide investigation
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega police are asking for help in a homicide investigation. James Edward Wade, 71, was found shot to death on Thanksgiving Day. His body was found in the 1500 block of Shocco Road. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect in the case.
wbrc.com
Fatal house fire in Birmingham neighborhood Saturday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died as a result of a house fire in the 1600 block of 34th street SW. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a house fire early Saturday morning. One person was removed from the house by BFRS. BFRS says...
1 dead, 1 injured in Birmingham house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died and another was injured following a house fire in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to Birmingham Fire, crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of 34th Street SW. Crews confirmed one death and one injury while at the scene of the fire. The person injured was […]
BPD: 20-year-old man killed, 2 others injured by gunfire at Chevron on Finley Blvd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a shooting at a gas station that killed one man and wounded two others Friday night. BPD officers were dispatched to the Chevron on 1525 Finley Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on calls of shots fired with multiple victims. At the scene, officers discovered […]
Birmingham man sentenced following January drug charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A Birmingham man was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday following a guilty plea in connection with a January drug charge.
Suspect charged in June robbery, shooting of Birmingham real estate developer on city’s east side
A suspect has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a Birmingham real estate developer on city’s east side. Court and jail records show Antonio Aamad Steele, 31, is charged with robbery and aggravated assault/attempted murder. Brian Plott, the 47-year-old victim, was shot midday Sunday, June 12, in...
19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
wvtm13.com
First on WVTM 13: Future of Birmingham City Jail in question, city could move inmates to county jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 News on Friday that the future of the Birmingham City Jail is in question, as the city explores moving inmates from the city jail to the Jefferson County jail. A memo was emailed on Thursday informing Birmingham City Jail staff of a...
ABC 33/40 News
Pell City police looking for location of black Dodge Charger used in deadly hit-and-run
Pell City police continue investigating the death of Rebekah Poe, 46, who was killed in a hit-and-run while confronting two people for breaking into cars nearly two weeks ago. A critical piece of evidence still needed is the black Dodge Charger used in the incident from Nov. 20. "We absolutely...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Chief details how department is working to combat high homicide numbers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicides are up more than 25 percent across the city of Birmingham compared to this time last year and officers tell WBRC that almost all of those homicides involved a firearm. BPD has seen 124 homicides so far this year compared to 99 a year ago....
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police asks for public's help solving possible road rage cold case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is once again asking for the public's help to find the killer who shot father and teacher Justin Snow earlier this year. Snow was shot while driving on Interstate 59 near the Arkadelphia Road exit on May 14, 2022. Police are looking for dash camera video from that day between 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Empire woman dead following crash on Highway 78
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Empire woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 78 on the call of a crash around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they realized that during the accident one of the vehicles involved had flipped several […]
Mountain Brook man charged with felony distribution that led to drug death
From Tribune staff reports WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — According to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a Mountain Brook man has been arrested on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama was charged in the death of Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut following […]
Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines
An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
wbrc.com
B’ham man sentenced to prison on drug charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 1, a federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man on a drug charge, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 27-year-old Eric Ashley Jr., of Birmingham, to...
wbrc.com
Source: Birmingham and Jefferson County negotiating to move city inmates to County jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Jail inmates could soon be on the move. Sources have confirmed to WBRC that the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County Sheriff are negotiating an arrangement to move inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the County facilities. Birmingham City Jail...
wbrc.com
Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
Inmate found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a six year sentence was found dead at William Donaldson Correction Facility on November 30.
