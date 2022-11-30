OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION: U.S. 30 closed for landslide repair through Wed. Nov. 30, possibly longer

Read full article on original website
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION UPDATE: Landslide may keep U.S. 30 closed into this weekend
U.S. 30 will remain closed about 20 miles east of Astoria until landslide repairs can make the highway safe enough to reopen at least one lane of travel with flaggers. Our first goal is to make the area safe enough to reopen one lane while work continues on lanes closer to the hillside. We have no estimated time for reopening a single lane, but expect it will be no sooner than Friday, Dec. 2.
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road
Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
klcc.org
BLM says environmental review can begin for proposal for Oregon’s first chemical process gold mine
The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process. Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 5 months away
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Saturday marks five...
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
klcc.org
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 open in both directions in eastern OR
OREGON — UPDATE: 11:53 p.m. I-84 is now reopen for traffic in both directions. According to ODOT the road is now open from Pendleton to La Grande, however, drivers should expect winter conditions and should use caution when driving. Check TripCheck.com for updates before traveling. UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
LETTER TO COMMUNITY: Call to Action – Notify City of Manzanita about Concerns regarding Development Slated for Downtown Manzanita
EDITOR’S NOTE: The proposed building that Patty Rinehart refers to in her letter below is to be located at 220 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita. This Oregonian article provides details about rapidly expanding Steeplejack Brewing and their plans for a Manzanita location. https://www.oregonlive.com/beer/2022/10/steeplejack-brewing-plans-manzanita-taphouse-and-pub-plus-hotel-arcade-ice-cream-shop.html The parking and staffing are just a couple of concerns being raised by community members..
Liz Weston: Washington relative ships online purchases to Oregon to avoid taxes. Is it legal?
Dear Liz: My father lives in Washington state. He often purchases higher-priced items online, has them shipped to relatives living in Oregon and picks them up later. That way he doesn’t have to pay sales tax. Is this a form of tax evasion? Does he need to pay a...
Women ‘persons of interest’ in Tillamook Forest homicide
Two women have been identified as persons of interest in the death of a 52-year old man in the Tillamook State Forest.
KGW
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
NEAH BAY, Wash. — A salvage company in Washington has located wreckage from one of the deadliest maritime disasters in Northwest history off Cape Flattery near the Neah Bay. The sonar images are unmistakable to the trained eye. They show a shipwreck more than 1,000-feet deep off the Washington coast.
yachatsnews.com
Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check
As Oregonians scramble to purchase firearms before the state’s new gun regulations go into effect, some gun shops are using a loophole to potentially bypass background checks and sell firearms to anyone, including to people who might not qualify to legally own them. Measure 114, which was narrowly approved...
Readers respond: Oregon’s Measure 114 worth the cost
I’m so sick of all the whining and complaining about the complexities of Measure 114 passing. Yes, it’s complicated. No, it’s not perfect. But we have a national crisis on our hands involving disturbed young men and high-capacity guns. If the people who need to buy and...
Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"
PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, the Portland City Council approved $27 million in spending in order to help build six designated campsites as part of the mayor's plan to tackle homelessness. Some $8 million of that funding comes from pillaging the city's contributions to the Joint Office of Homeless...
City Observatory
Why won’t ODOT tell us how wide their freeway is?
After more than three years of public debate, ODOT still won’t tell anyone how wide a freeway they’re planning to build at the Rose Quarter. ODOT’s plans appear to provide for a 160-foot wide roadway, wide enough to accommodate a ten lane freeway, not just two additional “auxiliary” lanes.
KDRV
OSP: Measure 114 starts Thursday with backlogged FICS and "a manual paper process" initially
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon State Police (OSP) headquarters is issuing an advisory today in advance of next week's planned effective date of Oregon's pending gun control measure. OSP says Measure 114 becomes law on December 8, 2022, which is 30 days after its November 8, 2022, public referendum that passed the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, listed on ballots as Measure 114.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Upper Butte Creek Falls, Near Scotts Creek Mills, Oregon, USA
Upper Butte Creek Falls is a picturesque, 20 ft waterfall in the foothills of the Cascade mountains east of Salem. I visited during an overcast, dark autumn day with rain threatening. There wasn't much color in the immediate vicinity of the waterfall, so I arranged a couple of the huge maple leaves on a rock.
kptv.com
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
Readers respond: Time for homelessness action from Oregon leaders
The Nov. 20 editorial on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s strategy for homelessness falls short with its final sentence, “It’s time leaders listen as well,” (“Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality,”). Hundreds of millions of dollars have been budgeted and spent by city, counties, Metro and Salem. Leaders have opined, proclaimed, declared, promised and planned all the while, yet tent camps and trash proliferate and grow. Token Tuff Shed villages accommodate only a handful of those who are in need, or who will willingly move into them. We’ve all been listening. I expect Mayor Ted Wheeler and advisor Sam Adams have been too, along with the county, Metro and Salem wise heads. All the listening has yet to produce progress. As I’m wont to say, “nothing’s happening very gradually.” I say it’s time for leaders to act, and act now!
