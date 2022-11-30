ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Police Arrest New York State Man With 26 License Suspensions

Police say they arrested a New York state man with numerous suspensions on his license recently. Traffic Tickets says that anyone convicted of driving without a valid license in NYS will be charged a fine between $75 and $300. That's also not to mention the mandatory surcharges, a rise in premiums, or even being dropped all together by insurance.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
104.5 The Team

Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?

With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
cnycentral.com

Update on progress of State Police "Operation Hardhat" campaign

Syracuse, N.Y. — An update was given Friday on the statewide progress made by State Police on "Operation Hardhat." It's been an initiative since April for troopers to patrol work zones and ensure they are safe. It is in memory of Department of Transportation workers who have lost their lives to cars in work zones.
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY News

19 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For December 2022

Maybe you're excited for the holiday season this month. One thing to keep in mind before things get to busy is safety. Here's a look at New York State's most wanted criminals for December 2022. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of the...
WIBX 950

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Dec 1

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. UPD is looking for 55-year-old Robert Watson on a warrant stemming from a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (a class D felony). The incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred in west Utica in November of 2022.
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
14850.com

John Joly will be appointed as Ithaca’s next Chief of Police

After nearly two years as Acting Chief of the Ithaca Police Department, John Joly will be appointed as IPD’s next Chief of Police by Acting Mayor and Mayor-Elect Laura Lewis, 14850 Today has confirmed. Joly was one of three finalists presented at a series of community forums this fall.
ITHACA, NY

