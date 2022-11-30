Read full article on original website
New York State Police Arrested 213 People For Impaired Driving
Police in New York were busy cracking down on impaired drivers around the state. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Police gave out 14,063 tickets during the 2022 Thanksgiving traffic enforcement initiative. Police were targeting unsafe driving behaviors during the holiday weekend. State Troopers arrested 213 people...
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
Police Arrest New York State Man With 26 License Suspensions
Police say they arrested a New York state man with numerous suspensions on his license recently. Traffic Tickets says that anyone convicted of driving without a valid license in NYS will be charged a fine between $75 and $300. That's also not to mention the mandatory surcharges, a rise in premiums, or even being dropped all together by insurance.
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?
With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
Update on progress of State Police "Operation Hardhat" campaign
Syracuse, N.Y. — An update was given Friday on the statewide progress made by State Police on "Operation Hardhat." It's been an initiative since April for troopers to patrol work zones and ensure they are safe. It is in memory of Department of Transportation workers who have lost their lives to cars in work zones.
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
19 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For December 2022
Maybe you're excited for the holiday season this month. One thing to keep in mind before things get to busy is safety. Here's a look at New York State's most wanted criminals for December 2022. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of the...
No place for nuclear in NY’s clean energy future (Guest Opinion by Joseph J. Heath & Betty Lyons)
Joe Heath has served as General Legal Counsel for the Onondaga Nation since 1982. He was a leader in the effort to ban fracking in New York state. Prior to law school, Heathe served as an officer on nuclear submarines. Betty Lyons is the president and executive director of The...
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
Shooting at Walmart in New York State
Thousands of Upstate NY Teamsters to get pension cuts restored
Albany, N.Y. — An estimated 11,000 retired Teamsters across upstate New York will have a lot to celebrate Jan. 1. That’s when portions of a $963 million federal grant will start going out to these retirees to restore the cuts made to their monthly pension checks back in October 2017.
23x The Fatal Dose: Details Emerge In NY Infant’s Fentanyl Death
We now have more details on the heartbreaking death of a Syracuse baby due to a fentanyl overdose. The 11-month-old's death on May 9 shocked the community and law enforcement, in a horrific new low of New York's opioid crisis. Illicit fentanyl manufactured outside the US is frequently added to...
New York State Department of Health Commissioner announces resignation
New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett announced she has submitted her resignation effective January 1, 2023.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Dec 1
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. UPD is looking for 55-year-old Robert Watson on a warrant stemming from a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (a class D felony). The incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred in west Utica in November of 2022.
NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
Report: Black people imprisoned in NY are more likely to be disciplined by correction officers
Prison interior. The state inspector general found that Black incarcerated people are 22% more likely to be cited for ‘misbehavior.’ [ more › ]
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
John Joly will be appointed as Ithaca’s next Chief of Police
After nearly two years as Acting Chief of the Ithaca Police Department, John Joly will be appointed as IPD’s next Chief of Police by Acting Mayor and Mayor-Elect Laura Lewis, 14850 Today has confirmed. Joly was one of three finalists presented at a series of community forums this fall.
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
Binghamton Physician Assistant Convicted for Groping Patient
A former Physician Assistant is facing up to a year in Broome County after being found guilty of forcibly touching a patient. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a jury in Binghamton City Court has found 68-year-old Alan M. Geller of Binghamton guilty of Forcible Touching. While working...
