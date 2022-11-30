Read full article on original website
Showdown in the Lake: Lafayette Christian wins inaugural girls title, Madison Prep takes boys title
Lafayette Christian captured the inaugural Hamilton Christian Showdown in the Lake girls basketball tournament with a tipsy-turvy 78-71 win over Fairview. The Knights (10-1) started the game with a 19-6 run, fueled by scoring whiz Jada Richard, who scored seven in the outburst. Fairview (13-4) stormed back in the second...
Louisiana high school football scores for LHSAA playoffs semifinals
Here are Louisiana high school football scores for Friday's LHSAA state semifinals:. Lafayette Christian Academy 68, Teurlings Catholic 46.
Prep box scores from Dec. 3
Fairview (14-3): Ella Reeves 26, Kaylee Guillory 15, Reese Jinks 12. Parkway (5-3): Mikaylah Williams 19, Chloe Larry 15, Ty’lissa Henderson 13, MaKenna Miles 11. Lafayette Christian (7-1): Jada Anderson 47. Wossman (8-2): Anyra Wilson 19, Da’Naya Ross 17, Brittany Burton 10. Championship. Lafayette Christian 78. Fairview 71.
Ouachita Christian tops Ascension Catholic in battle for spot in Superdome
No. 3 Ouachita Christian advanced with a 42-14 win over No. 10 Ascension Catholic in the semifinals Dec. 2 at Steven Fitzhugh Field in Monroe. The last standing Ascension Parish team in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs, the Bulldogs season ended with three wins in the LHSAA Division IV Select bracket. Their run included a 49-6 win over No. 23 Lincoln Preparatory School, a 38-31 victory over No. 7 Riverside Academy, and a 28-12 win over Opelousas Catholic.
See how Vermilion Catholic's defense overwhelmed St. Martin's for a trip to the finals
In the end, it was just too much Vermilion Catholic defense for St. Martin's Episcopal. The Saints came in averaging 35 points per outing but only managed seven points in a 41-7 semifinal loss in the select Division IV state playoffs Friday night in Abbeville. "They just wore us out,"...
Iowa high school girls and boys basketball highlights and scores (12-3-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – IOWA GIRLS SCORES Westwood – 64, Hinton – 51 Denison-Schleswig – 52, Kuemper Catholic – 41 Spencer – 53, Sioux Central – 33 IOWA BOYS SCORES Hinton – 68, Westwood – 53 Estherville-Lincoln Central – 66, West Hancock – 47 South O’Brien – 51, Sheldon – 50 Sioux Central – […]
Ju'Juan Johnson's 9 TDs lifts Lafayette Christian past Teurlings Catholic in LHSAA semis
After advancing to five consecutive state championship games, there aren't many ways to make a statement. Unless you're Ju'Juan Johnson. The four-star junior quarterback accounted for all nine of Lafayette Christian's touchdowns as the No. 6 Knights exacted revenge on District 4-4A rival and No. 2 Teurlings Catholic at Rebel Stadium on Friday.
Jaw-Dropping Second Half Shows These Hogs Coming Together
With a complete roster finally able to play, Razorbacks coming together.
Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
FNF: Vermilion Catholic stops St. Martin’s in Division IV select semifinals, 41-7
Highlights from Friday night’s Division IV select semi-final playoff game between No. 4 St. Martin's and No. 1 Vermilion Catholic featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Yelm's Kyler Ronquillo makes play of a lifetime to heist a Class 3A title from Eastside Catholic
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Never underestimate the power of belief. Kyler Ronquillo is living proof. With an abundance of confidence and already a believer in himself on the football field, the Yelm senior made believers out of many Saturday. With the school’s first state title hanging in the balance, ...
Madison Prep, St. Thomas More to meet in boys finals at Showdown in the Lake
Madison Prep built up a bit 17-2 lead on its way to a 54-46 win over Ruston in the boys semifinals at the Hamilton Christian / Showdown in the Lake tournament at Hamilton Christian School on Saturday. Madison Prep (4-0) will face St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. in the...
SEC Championship game superlatives: Georgia QB Bennett named MVP
PLAYER OF THE GAME: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett got the game MVP even though LSU’s backup quarterback threw for more yards that he did. But Bennett was brutally efficient in turning the game into a runaway while completing 23 of 29 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns. His 204.2 QB rating was the second-highest in championship game history.
Coming together: Paris gets help in Saints win
St. Louis Catholic weathered a second-half rally Thursday at the Hamilton Christian/Showdown in the Lake tournament to win an early season matchup of top-10 teams, 57-44 over Rosepine. “Some of the young ones are starting to step up, and we are playing real aggressive on defense,” St. Louis head coach...
Franklin Parish Girls & Boys Hoops defeat West Ouachita in Double Header
WEST OUACHITA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Ouachita Girls and Boys basketball team welcomed the visiting Franklin Parish Patriots inside Chief Gymnasium on Thursday night, Dec 1st. After trailing 22-31 to Franklin Parish, West Ouachita tied the game at 36-36 in the 3rd quarter. The ladies gained its first lead of the night at 38-36. […]
Top performers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area for LHSAA football semifinals
Here's a look at the top performers in the LHSAA football semifinals from Friday night in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Trent Williams, Many: Williams scored three times as the Tigers topped St. James in Division III. Dyson Fields, Ruston: Fields scored two TDs from 2 and 11 yards as the...
