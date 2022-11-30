ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prep box scores from Dec. 3

Fairview (14-3): Ella Reeves 26, Kaylee Guillory 15, Reese Jinks 12. Parkway (5-3): Mikaylah Williams 19, Chloe Larry 15, Ty’lissa Henderson 13, MaKenna Miles 11. Lafayette Christian (7-1): Jada Anderson 47. Wossman (8-2): Anyra Wilson 19, Da’Naya Ross 17, Brittany Burton 10. Championship. Lafayette Christian 78. Fairview 71.
Ouachita Christian tops Ascension Catholic in battle for spot in Superdome

No. 3 Ouachita Christian advanced with a 42-14 win over No. 10 Ascension Catholic in the semifinals Dec. 2 at Steven Fitzhugh Field in Monroe. The last standing Ascension Parish team in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs, the Bulldogs season ended with three wins in the LHSAA Division IV Select bracket. Their run included a 49-6 win over No. 23 Lincoln Preparatory School, a 38-31 victory over No. 7 Riverside Academy, and a 28-12 win over Opelousas Catholic.
Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
SEC Championship game superlatives: Georgia QB Bennett named MVP

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett got the game MVP even though LSU’s backup quarterback threw for more yards that he did. But Bennett was brutally efficient in turning the game into a runaway while completing 23 of 29 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns. His 204.2 QB rating was the second-highest in championship game history.
Coming together: Paris gets help in Saints win

St. Louis Catholic weathered a second-half rally Thursday at the Hamilton Christian/Showdown in the Lake tournament to win an early season matchup of top-10 teams, 57-44 over Rosepine. “Some of the young ones are starting to step up, and we are playing real aggressive on defense,” St. Louis head coach...
