ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin judge dismisses case aiming to out transgender and nonbinary students without their consent

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

MADISON — The Dane County Circuit Court on Nov. 23 dismissed a challenge to Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) guidance that protects students’ ability to use different names or pronouns at school without being forcibly outed by school employees.

The national American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Wisconsin, with pro bono assistance from Quarles & Brady, defended the school’s guidance on behalf of three Gender and Sexuality Alliances in the MMSD. The guidance, which advises school officials not to disclose a student’s change in pronouns or names without the student’s consent, was challenged in 2020 by several anonymous parents. The one remaining plaintiff in the case, represented by conservative legal groups Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty and Alliance Defending Freedom, admitted she had no reason to think her child was likely to change their name or pronouns.

On Nov. 23, a judge dismissed the case, ruling that the plaintiff does not have standing because the child's hypothetical chances of changing their name and pronouns without informing the plaintiff were too remote to justify any judicial intervention.

According to an amicus brief previously filed in the case by a group of psychologists who support the district’s policy, approximately one-third of transgender youth are rejected by their families after disclosing their identity. Youth rejected by their families face higher risks of verbal and physical abuse, homelessness, and suicide.

The plaintiff has filed a notice of appeal.

“The ACLU is pleased that the court has dismissed the case brought by the Wisconsin Institute for Law Liberty and Alliance Defending Freedom seeking to impose their values on Madison Schools by forcing staff to out students who use different names and pronouns at school,” said Larry Dupuis, legal director of the ACLU of Wisconsin. “Wednesday’s ruling recognizes that this case was never about the religious or parental rights of the parents recruited to be plaintiffs by WILL and ADF. It was manufactured by those who play on fear and ignorance about gender identity and who would risk the safety of transgender students to advance their ideology. MMSD’s guidance protects the safety and emotional well-being of transgender and gender-expansive students by respecting their decision to not immediately share their use of different names or pronouns with parents who may be hostile toward the LGBTQ+ community. Given the disturbing rise in animosity and bigotry explicitly directed at transgender and other LGBTQIA+ youth, preserving MMSD’s guidance against forced outings is more vital than ever.”

Dupuis continued: “Students should be allowed to explore and disclose their identities on their own terms, in a setting, and in a way that is safe for them. Young people have various reasons for delaying sharing aspects of their identities with their parents – some are not ready yet, while others may reasonably fear rejection, being kicked out of their homes, or psychological or physical abuse, which occurs far too often.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rice Lake Chronotype

Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months

MADISON — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday that he wants his lawsuit challenging the state's 173-year-old abortion ban to move quickly through the courts, but it could be months before anything happens after defense attorneys signaled they would try to dismiss it next year. The case is almost certain to end up in the state Supreme Court. Conservative justices hold a one-vote majority on the court but Democrats are banking on a progressive candidate winning retiring Justice Patience Roggensack's seat in April's election,...
WISCONSIN STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Rice Lake Chronotype

UW-Eau Claire employee files complaint alleging racial discrimination because she's white

A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire employee has filed a racial discrimination complaint that alleges she was harassed and demoted because she is white. The complaint follows the firing of a former vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion who alleges students and employees of color were opposed to white individuals having leadership roles in the campus’s multicultural affairs office. The complaint by Rochelle Hoffman, who works in UW-Eau Claire’s student support...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Trump-backed Republican kicked out of Wis. Assembly caucus

MADISON — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump, embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and wanted to decertify President Joe Biden's victory, has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus due to a lack of trust, according to a letter sent to the lawmaker. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen's expulsion from the caucus makes her the latest victim of the post-election fallout in the swing state, after Republicans failed to win a supermajority...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
933
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy