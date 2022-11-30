Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Kids Of All Ages Turn Out For Breakfast With Santa
SYRACUSE — This time of year Santa is very busy visiting local communities to check in with children to see what they would like for Christmas and to double check his naughty and nice list. This morning, Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa is having breakfast with local children until 11 a.m. at the Syracuse Community Center, 1013 Long Drive.
inkfreenews.com
Community Cookie Walk In Rochester Dec. 10
ROCHESTER — If you’re a smart cookie, you’ll arrive early this year to the Community Cookie Walk because arriving too late carries one distinct risk: The only thing left might be crumbs. Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Community Presbyterian Church, corner of Sixth...
inkfreenews.com
Holiday Lights, Happy Faces Shine Bright At Warsaw’s First Friday
WARSAW — Downtown Warsaw glowed with holiday lights and happy faces during the First Friday Downtown Christmas Celebration and Light Up the Night events on Dec. 2. Attendees enjoyed horse-drawn carriage rides, live Christmas music, and the lighting of downtown Warsaw’s Christmas lights. Santa also made an appearance...
inkfreenews.com
Bell Aircraft Museum Holding Craft Show Saturday
MENTONE — The Bell Aircraft Museum in Mentone is holding its annual craft show Saturday, Dec. 3 during the Mentone Christmas Open House. All proceeds from the craft show will go to the museum. This event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mentone Fire Station....
inkfreenews.com
Toys For Tots Kicks Off At Martin’s Saturday
WARSAW — Martin’s Super Market in Warsaw will once again host Toys for Tots with a kick-off Saturday morning, Dec. 3. The tradition is a way to help collect new and unwrapped gifts as part of a program overseen by the U.S. Marine Reserves. In Warsaw, the event...
inkfreenews.com
Thomas Fisher — UPDATED
Thomas Fisher, 86, Mentone, died at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Life Care Center of Rochester. He was born Nov. 25, 1936. He is survived by three daughters, Tina (David) Bratton, Akron, Bonnie Lee (Tom) Nethercut, Muldrow, Okla. and Cindy (Mike) Biltz, Kewanna; son, Thomas Fisher II, Rochester; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Jean Albert and Patricia “Pat” Fisher; and two brothers, Larry Fisher and Phillip Fisher.
inkfreenews.com
‘Miracles on Main and Market’ Kicks Off Christmas Season In Nappanee
NAPPANEE — Nappanee’s annual holiday season tradition, the Miracles at Main and Market parade, will once again take to the streets of the Elkhart County town Saturday, Dec. 3. Lineup for the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Nappanee Elementary School, 755 E. Van Buren St., from...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Fire Departments Donate To Toys For Tots
WARSAW — All Kosciusko County fire departments brought in toys for the annual Toys for Tots collection drive at Martin’s Supermarket in Warsaw on Saturday, Dec. 3. Toys for Tots, which is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy gifts. According to the Toys for Tots website, over 2,500 children were supported during the 2021 program, with 7,493 toys distributed.
inkfreenews.com
Veteran John Hurd Recalls Life In Milford
MILFORD — United States Army veteran John Hurd was born in Milford in 1936. “The water mains were freezing in Milford at that time. I was born in the back bedroom at the corner of 4th and James streets,” said Hurd. “When my dad, Eldon Hurd, came...
inkfreenews.com
Susan Foegley
Susan Foegley, 63, Warsaw, died peacefully Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is resting with her Savior Jesus Christ after a four-and-a-half-year journey with cancer. Susan was born March 6, 1959, in Lima, Ohio, to Merl and Arlene King. She grew up in Goshen, and graduated from Elkhart...
inkfreenews.com
June Ellen Weber
June Ellen Weber, 93, formerly of rural Akron, died at 11:02 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community of North Manchester, where she had resided for one year. She was born on June 3, 1929, in Kewanna. She married Walter Weber on Dec. 19, 1948, in Rochester. Surviving June...
inkfreenews.com
Pet food drive benefits Animal Welfare League
PIERCETON — Molson Coors and Five Star Distributing held a pet food drive to benefit the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County. The pet food drive was organized by Molson Coors Sr. Distributor Sales Executive, Stacey Sherman, and Five Star Distributing Marketing & Promotions Manager, Lindsay Walter. Five Star...
inkfreenews.com
City Board Learns About Discount Initiative For First Responders
WARSAW — Representatives from Live Well Kosciusko and Kosciusko Leadership Academy discussed a discount initiative for local first responders during a Dec. 2 Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. The initiative is part of a larger campaign called K-County First, part of Live Well Kosciusko. It was...
inkfreenews.com
Welcome To December – Ho, Ho, Ho!
WARSAW — With the arrival of December, we offer you some trivia and details on upcoming holiday events. December birthstones are Tanzanite, Zircon and Turquoise. Birth flowers for the month of December are Narcissus and Holly. Zodiac signs are Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) and Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). HOLIDAYS:
inkfreenews.com
Rodney L. Pumroy
Rodney L. Pumroy, 61, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Goshen Hospital after an extended illness. He was born April 6, 1961, in Paw Paw, Mich. Rodney is survived by his mother: Lois (Rodrick) Pumroy, Goshen; and a sister: Lori (Glenn) Shoup, Salem, Ore. He was preceded in death...
inkfreenews.com
Gaye Merlee Fry
Gaye Merlee Fry, 77, Wabash, died at 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born May 21, 1945. Gaye married Samuel Joseph Fry on Nov. 25, 1972; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, David Samuel Fry, Marion, Martha Marie...
inkfreenews.com
Rita Fae Pennington — UPDATED
Rita Fae (Wright) Pennington, 66, Argos, died at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at her residence in Argos. She was born Sept. 20, 1956. On Nov. 18, 1978, she married David L. Pennington; he survives in Argos. She is also survived by her children, Jared Pennington, Washington and Jessica (Nick)...
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Johnson — PENDING
Bonnie Johnson, 71, Warsaw, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Larry Lee Westafer
Larry Lee Westafer, 67, Bourbon, died Nov. 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Larry was born Nov. 6, 1955. Larry is survived by his mother, Dori Westafer, Bourbon; and his brother, Ronald Westafer, Bourbon. Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
William Henry Smith
William Henry Smith, 86, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1936. He married Sue Kay Richeson on April 19, 1959; she survives. He is also survived by his sons Bruce William (Sarah) Smith, Kokomo and Brian Earl Smith, Plymouth; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters Dorothy “Dusty” Lane and Mary Anne Smith.
Comments / 0