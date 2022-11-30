Read full article on original website
Worcester police: 2 people dead in Grafton Street crash that followed roadside run-in
WORCESTER — Two people are dead and several others injured Saturday after a motor vehicle crash on Grafton Street that followed a confrontation in the Canal District, police said. The two people that died were among seven people in an SUV that overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine...
whdh.com
Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
Police say Jesse Kramer stole Range Rover in Auburn, broke into East Brookfield home
In November, a Dedham man left his broken-down Land Rover Range Rover overnight at an Auburn gas station for a tow. When the tow truck arrived, the car was gone. By then it was well on its way to being used in an alleged break-in of an East Brookfield home.
Search suspended for alleged armed man in Sturbridge
There is a potentially armed and dangerous man in the area of Route 15 in Sturbridge on Friday.
Police: Quincy man charged with civil rights violation after ramming Asian man into ditch
QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy man is under arrest for driving 50 yards with an Asian man on the hood of his car and hurling racial slurs at him, authorities say. John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy was charged with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
Police: Repeat firearms offender caught speeding on the Mass. Pike with loaded gun
Troopers found a loaded .22-caliber Taurus pistol in his car, police said. A Webster man with a history of firearm violations was arrested Monday after police allegedly caught him speeding on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham with a loaded pistol in his car. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Jeffrey Lang said...
NECN
Partial Crane Collapse in Waltham; No Injuries Reported
There was a partial crane collapse Friday morning in Waltham, Massachusetts, police said. Waltham police responded to the ordeal on Fifth Street, where they remained on scene as of 11 a.m., waiting for the crane to be lifted. There were no injuries reported, police said. Additional details about the incident...
South Boston boat owner will stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash back in July of 2021
Universal Hub is reporting that earlier this week, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial for a fatal boat crash in Boston Harbor back in July of 2021. On July 17th, 2021, a boat – the Make it Go Away – crashed into a...
whdh.com
Crash on I-90 in Westborough causes delays, injuries
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound caused delays and injuries Wednesday night, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The crash happened near the 107 mile marker. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or how serious their injuries are.
11 years after fatal crash, Milford Ecuadorians seek acceptance
MILFORD — During the early 2000s, Milford saw a huge influx of natives from Ecuador, a Spanish-speaking country of about 18 million citizens that straddles the equator on South America's west coast. Many observers say that for a while, Ecuadorian immigrants were effectively easing their way into the local...
communityadvocate.com
Man charged with attempted murder following Marlborough incident
MARLBOROUGH – A Lawrence man faces attempted murder charges following an alleged stabbing. Ivan Trinidad-Lopez, 30, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder. On Nov. 30 at about 1:34 p.m., Marlborough offers were dispatched to the Sunoco...
YAHOO!
Ashburnham police urge residents to be vigilant after reports of suspicious stranger
ASHBURNHAM – Officials are urging residents to be vigilant after numerous reports of a stranger acting suspiciously in one neighborhood. The first incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to police, a resident of Winchendon Road reported seeing someone behind her house with a flashlight. Officers searched the area for about two hours but were unable to locate the individual.
spectrumnews1.com
Ziggy Bombs opens first storefront location in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - Popular Worcester food truck Ziggy Bombs opened its first storefront Friday with a ribbon cutting at their new location on Franklin Street. The food truck is known for its specialty steak and cheese sandwiches. Ziggy Bombs got its start as a pop-up shop before opening as a food truck earlier this year.
Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say
BOSTON — A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said. A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was...
fallriverreporter.com
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
communityadvocate.com
Work begins on Mass. Pike, Route 495 interchange
WESTBOROUGH – The first stages to reconstruct the Massachusetts Turnpike and Route 495 interchange are underway. According to the state’s Department of Transportation (MassDOT), crews are currently placing temporary construction barriers in the shoulder of Route 495 and the Turnpike in preparation for construction. The work will take place overnight Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 19.
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
Police investigating after a weapon was discovered in students bag at elementary school in Barre, MA
BARRE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an incident at the Ruggles Lane School in Barre, Mass. after a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack on Thursday. Following the start of the school day, a weapon was found in the personal possessions of a K-5 student. Upon discovery of that weapon by school personnel, the student’s classroom was immediately cleared, the weapon was personally secured by the building Principal, and the Barre Police Department was immediately notified and dispatched to Ruggles Lane to take possession of the weapon, according to police.
