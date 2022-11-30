ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police investigating violent rollover crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a violent crash overnight that left a vehicle crumpled and overturned. Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street could be seen looking over the damaged vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Quincy man charged with civil rights violation after ramming Asian man into ditch

QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy man is under arrest for driving 50 yards with an Asian man on the hood of his car and hurling racial slurs at him, authorities say. John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy was charged with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
QUINCY, MA
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
PELHAM, NH
whdh.com

North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

Partial Crane Collapse in Waltham; No Injuries Reported

There was a partial crane collapse Friday morning in Waltham, Massachusetts, police said. Waltham police responded to the ordeal on Fifth Street, where they remained on scene as of 11 a.m., waiting for the crane to be lifted. There were no injuries reported, police said. Additional details about the incident...
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Crash on I-90 in Westborough causes delays, injuries

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound caused delays and injuries Wednesday night, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The crash happened near the 107 mile marker. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or how serious their injuries are.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Man charged with attempted murder following Marlborough incident

MARLBOROUGH – A Lawrence man faces attempted murder charges following an alleged stabbing. Ivan Trinidad-Lopez, 30, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder. On Nov. 30 at about 1:34 p.m., Marlborough offers were dispatched to the Sunoco...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
YAHOO!

Ashburnham police urge residents to be vigilant after reports of suspicious stranger

ASHBURNHAM – Officials are urging residents to be vigilant after numerous reports of a stranger acting suspiciously in one neighborhood. The first incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to police, a resident of Winchendon Road reported seeing someone behind her house with a flashlight. Officers searched the area for about two hours but were unable to locate the individual.
ASHBURNHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Ziggy Bombs opens first storefront location in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - Popular Worcester food truck Ziggy Bombs opened its first storefront Friday with a ribbon cutting at their new location on Franklin Street. The food truck is known for its specialty steak and cheese sandwiches. Ziggy Bombs got its start as a pop-up shop before opening as a food truck earlier this year.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
WEYMOUTH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Work begins on Mass. Pike, Route 495 interchange

WESTBOROUGH – The first stages to reconstruct the Massachusetts Turnpike and Route 495 interchange are underway. According to the state’s Department of Transportation (MassDOT), crews are currently placing temporary construction barriers in the shoulder of Route 495 and the Turnpike in preparation for construction. The work will take place overnight Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Dec. 19.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after a weapon was discovered in students bag at elementary school in Barre, MA

BARRE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an incident at the Ruggles Lane School in Barre, Mass. after a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack on Thursday. Following the start of the school day, a weapon was found in the personal possessions of a K-5 student. Upon discovery of that weapon by school personnel, the student’s classroom was immediately cleared, the weapon was personally secured by the building Principal, and the Barre Police Department was immediately notified and dispatched to Ruggles Lane to take possession of the weapon, according to police.
BARRE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy