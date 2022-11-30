Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a security guard at the Target on Chantilly Crossing Lane called the police at around 7:52 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 after noticing that money was missing.VCU Police looking for MCV carjacking suspects, stolen car
After reviewing the store’s security camera footage, it was determined that 55-year-old Denise Pitkin-Tilson, a part-time cashier, had been stealing cash from registers, as well as stealing gift cards and merchandize.
Pitkin-Tilson was arrested and taken to the Sully District Station and then the Adult Detention Center, where she was released on a $2,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 3